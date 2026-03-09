For 6 decades, General Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani served in the security sector and is considered one of the prominent security figures who contributed to building and developing the security system in the Kingdom. During this time, he held important field and leadership positions in a long and fruitful security career, during which he presented an honorable model of dedication and commitment to serving the religion, then the king, and the nation, humanizing the strictness of security work with his noble ethics.

General Al-Qahtani began his security service after graduating from King Fahd Security College in 1390 AH, and he was appointed as a lieutenant on 13/3/1390 AH. Since then, he has been involved in field and security work, obtaining numerous specialized courses that enhanced his practical and professional experiences. This qualification was further strengthened by several specialized security, criminal, and administrative courses, which contributed to refining his practical and professional expertise and increased his efficiency in dealing with various security issues and challenges.

He distinguished himself in the early days of his work with serious presence, professional discipline, and a constant eagerness for continuous learning. He did not settle for what he received in the initial preparation stages but was keen on self-education, keeping up with modern security experiences, following developments in investigation and criminal work, and operations management. He was an example of an officer who combined knowledge, application, and field experience.

Throughout his career, he held several positions that formed pivotal milestones in his professional journey; he was appointed as the Director of Supplies at the General Directorate of Prisons, worked in criminal security at the Public Security, and contributed to preparing security competencies through his work as a teacher of investigation at the Criminal Evidence Institute, where he prepared specialized scientific material in this field.

He progressed, may God have mercy on him, in criminal work and military ranks to the rank of General. He worked in criminal security at Public Security and Supplies, contributing to building security competencies through his role as a teacher of investigation, excelling in his field, which is one of the most precise and sensitive areas of security work.

In his field career, he was tasked with leading investigation and criminal security units in the holy sites, which were phases of his life characterized by high security challenges, requiring maximum readiness and the ability to manage crowds and deal with multiple variables.

In 1414 AH, a decision was issued appointing him as Assistant Commander of Hajj Security Forces for Criminal Security, where he made a tangible contribution to developing criminal security plans for Hajj, raising the level of readiness, and enhancing integration between security sectors.

His leadership contributions continued with his appointment as Director of Police for the Makkah Region, then Deputy Commander of Hajj Security Forces, and then Director of Public Security. During his tenure in this position, Public Security witnessed qualitative development stages in organization, readiness, security technologies, institutional integration, and qualification, and he continued in his position until he was appointed as Assistant Minister of Interior for Operational Affairs.

The words of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, in his eulogy were a testament of loyalty and appreciation, summarizing 6 decades of sincere service and embodying the status of the deceased as a statesman and a man of integrity who served his leadership and his country with high morals, honesty, and dedication. His impact remains present in the national memory, a witness to an unforgettable legacy.