6 عقود عاشها الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني في خدمة القطاع الأمني، ويعد من القامات الأمنية البارزة التي أسهمت في بناء وتطوير المنظومة الأمنية في المملكة، تدرج خلالها في مواقع ميدانية وقيادية مهمة، في مسيرة أمنية طويلة وحافلة بالعطاء، قدم خلالها نموذجاً مشرفاً في الإخلاص والتفاني في خدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن، وأنسن صرامة العمل الأمني بأخلاقه الراقية.

بدأ الفريق أول القحطاني خدمته الأمنية عقب تخرجه من كلية الملك فهد الأمنية عام 1390هـ، وعُين برتبة ملازم بتاريخ 13/3/1390هـ، والتحق منذ ذلك الحين بالعمل الميداني والأمني، وحصل على العديد من الدورات التخصصية التي عززت خبراته العملية والمهنية، عزز هذا التأهيل بعدد من الدورات التخصصية الأمنية والجنائية والإدارية، التي أسهمت في صقل خبراته العملية والمهنية، ورفعت من كفاءته في التعامل مع مختلف القضايا والتحديات الأمنية.

وتميز في بدايات عمله بالحضور الجاد، والانضباط المهني والحرص الدائم على التعلم المستمر، فلم يكتف بما تلقاه في مراحل الإعداد الأولى، بل كان حريصاً على التثقيف الذاتي، والاطلاع على التجارب الأمنية الحديثة، ومتابعة المستجدات في مجالات التحقيق والعمل الجنائي، وإدارة العمليات، فكان مثالاً للضابط الذي يجمع بين العلم والتطبيق والخبرة الميدانية.

تقلد خلال مسيرته عدداً من المناصب التي شكلت محطات مفصلية في مساره المهني؛ إذ عُين مديراً للتموين بالإدارة العامة للسجون، وعمل في الأمن الجنائي بالأمن العام، كما أسهم في إعداد الكفاءات الأمنية من خلال عمله مدرساً للتحقيق في معهد الأدلة الجنائية، حيث أعد المادة العلمية المتخصصة في هذا المجال.

تدرج، رحمه الله، في العمل الجنائي والرتب العسكرية إلى رتبة فريق أول، إذ عمل في الأمن الجنائي بالأمن العام والتموين، وأسهم في بناء الكفاءات الأمنية من خلال عمله مدرساً لمادة التحقيق، وتميز في مجاله، وهو من أدق مجالات العمل الأمني وأكثرها حساسية.

في مسيرته الميدانية، كُلف بقيادة وحدات التحقيق والأمن الجنائي في المشاعر المقدسة، وهي محطات من حياته اتسمت بتحديات أمنية عالية، تطلبت جاهزية قصوى وقدرة على إدارة الحشود، والتعامل مع متغيرات متعددة.

وفي عام 1414هـ صدر قرار بتعيينه مساعداً لقائد قوات أمن الحج للأمن الجنائي، وأسهم إسهاماً ملموساً في تطوير خطط الأمن الجنائي في الحج، ورفع مستوى الجاهزية، وتعزيز التكامل بين القطاعات الأمنية.

تواصل عطاؤه القيادي بتعيينه مديراً لشرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة، ثم نائباً لقائد قوة أمن الحج، ثم مديراً للأمن العام. وخلال فترة توليه هذا المنصب، شهد الأمن العام مراحل تطوير نوعية في التنظيم والجاهزية والتقنيات الأمنية والتكامل المؤسسي والتأهيل، واستمر في موقعه حتى صدور الأمر بتعيينه مساعداً لوزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات.

كانت كلمة وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، في نعيه شهادة وفاء وتقدير، اختصرت مسيرة 6 عقود من العطاء الصادق، وجسدت مكانة الفقيد بوصفه رجل دولة وأمانة، خدم قيادته ووطنه بالأخلاق الرفيعة، والصدق، والإخلاص، فبقي أثره حاضراً في الذاكرة الوطنية، شاهداً على سيرة لا تنسى.