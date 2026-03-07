The fortunes of Egyptian billionaires recorded a remarkable jump at the beginning of March 2026, as data from "Forbes" revealed that their total wealth rose to about $23.5 billion, driven by the return of billionaire Samih Sawiris to the list, alongside the growth of the fortunes of several prominent businessmen.

At the top of the list is businessman Nassef Sawiris, with a fortune of $9.6 billion, maintaining his position as the richest man in Egypt, despite a 17% decline in the market value of OCI Global, which reached about $877.7 million.

Sawiris bolstered his financial liquidity after a massive sale of Fertiglobe to ADNOC for $3.62 billion.

He also has diverse investments in sports and industry, including a stake in Madison Square Garden Sports listed in New York, in addition to his stake in Adidas and his sports investment in the English club Aston Villa.

In second place is his brother businessman Naguib Sawiris, with a fortune of $5.5 billion after adding about $500 million to his wealth, benefiting from the rise in global gold prices.

Naguib chairs the advisory committee of La Mancha Resource Capital, which manages a mining investment portfolio that includes stakes in global companies such as Endeavour Mining, Elemental Altus Royalties, and G Mining Ventures, alongside his real estate investments through Ora Developers.

In third place is businessman Mohamed Mansour, with an estimated fortune of about $4 billion, after an increase of $600 million.

Mansour leads the Mansour Group, founded by his father Lotfy Mansour in 1952, which employs about 60,000 people and is one of the largest distributors of General Motors globally and the exclusive agent for Caterpillar in eight African countries.

The fourth position went to businessman Youssef Mansour, with a fortune of $1.8 billion, as he manages the consumer products sector of the family group, which includes the "Metro" supermarket chain along with the distribution rights for the global L'Oréal brand in Egypt.

The list saw the return of businessman Samih Sawiris with a fortune of $1.3 billion after an absence of several years.

Samih is the founder of Orascom Development Holding, established in 1989, and is known for developing the tourist city of El Gouna on the Red Sea coast, in addition to developing tourist resorts in several countries.

Businessman Yassin Mansour came in sixth place with a fortune of $1.3 billion, supported by a 37% rise in the shares of Palm Hills Developments in recent times.

These figures reflect the continued dominance of major economic families on the list of the wealthy in Egypt, amid the diversity of their investments across the sectors of industry, real estate, mining, and consumer goods.