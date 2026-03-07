سجلت ثروات المليارديرات المصريين قفزة لافتة مع مطلع مارس 2026، إذ كشفت بيانات «فوربس» ارتفاع إجمالي ثرواتهم إلى نحو 23.5 مليار دولار، مدفوعة بعودة الملياردير سميح ساويرس إلى القائمة، إلى جانب نمو ثروات عدد من كبار رجال الأعمال.

وتصدر القائمة رجل الأعمال ناصف ساويرس بثروة تبلغ 9.6 مليار دولار، محافظاً على موقعه كأغنى رجل في مصر، رغم تراجع القيمة السوقية لشركة OCI Global بنسبة 17% لتصل إلى نحو 877.7 مليون دولار.

وعزز ساويرس سيولته المالية بعد صفقة بيع ضخمة لشركة Fertiglobe إلى أدنوك بقيمة 3.62 مليار دولار.

كما يملك ساويرس استثمارات متنوعة في مجالات الرياضة والصناعة، بينها حصة في Madison Square Garden Sports المدرجة في نيويورك، إضافة إلى حصته في أديداس واستثماره الرياضي في نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي.

وجاء في المرتبة الثانية شقيقه رجل الأعمال نجيب ساويرس بثروة تبلغ 5.5 مليار دولار بعد أن أضاف نحو 500 مليون دولار إلى ثروته، مستفيداً من ارتفاع أسعار الذهب عالمياً.

ويرأس نجيب اللجنة الاستشارية لشركة La Mancha Resource Capital التي تدير محفظة استثمارات تعدين تضم حصصاً في شركات عالمية مثل Endeavour Mining وElemental Altus Royalties وG Mining Ventures، إلى جانب استثماراته العقارية عبر شركة Ora Developers.

وفي المرتبة الثالثة حل رجل الأعمال محمد منصور بثروة تقدر بنحو 4 مليارات دولار، بعد زيادة بلغت 600 مليون دولار.

ويقود منصور مجموعة المنصور التي أسسها والده لطفي منصور عام 1952، وتوظف نحو 60 ألف شخص، وتعد من أكبر موزعي General Motors عالمياً والوكيل الحصري لشركة Caterpillar في ثماني دول أفريقية.

أما المرتبة الرابعة فكانت من نصيب رجل الأعمال يوسف منصور بثروة بلغت 1.8 مليار دولار، إذ يدير قطاع المنتجات الاستهلاكية في المجموعة العائلية الذي يضم سلسلة متاجر «مترو» إلى جانب حقوق توزيع علامة L'Oréal العالمية في مصر.

وشهدت القائمة عودة رجل الأعمال سميح ساويرس بثروة قدرها 1.3 مليار دولار بعد غياب دام سنوات.

ويعد سميح مؤسس شركة Orascom Development Holding التي أنشأها عام 1989، واشتهر بتطوير مدينة الجونة السياحية على ساحل البحر الأحمر، إضافة إلى تطوير منتجعات سياحية في عدة دول.

كما جاء رجل الأعمال ياسين منصور في المرتبة السادسة بثروة تبلغ 1.3 مليار دولار، مدعوماً بارتفاع أسهم شركة Palm Hills Developments العقارية بنحو 37% خلال الفترة الأخيرة.

وتعكس هذه الأرقام استمرار هيمنة العائلات الاقتصادية الكبرى على قائمة الأثرياء في مصر، في ظل تنوع استثماراتهم بين قطاعات الصناعة والعقارات والتعدين والسلع الاستهلاكية.