سجلت ثروات المليارديرات المصريين قفزة لافتة مع مطلع مارس 2026، إذ كشفت بيانات «فوربس» ارتفاع إجمالي ثرواتهم إلى نحو 23.5 مليار دولار، مدفوعة بعودة الملياردير سميح ساويرس إلى القائمة، إلى جانب نمو ثروات عدد من كبار رجال الأعمال.
وتصدر القائمة رجل الأعمال ناصف ساويرس بثروة تبلغ 9.6 مليار دولار، محافظاً على موقعه كأغنى رجل في مصر، رغم تراجع القيمة السوقية لشركة OCI Global بنسبة 17% لتصل إلى نحو 877.7 مليون دولار.
وعزز ساويرس سيولته المالية بعد صفقة بيع ضخمة لشركة Fertiglobe إلى أدنوك بقيمة 3.62 مليار دولار.
كما يملك ساويرس استثمارات متنوعة في مجالات الرياضة والصناعة، بينها حصة في Madison Square Garden Sports المدرجة في نيويورك، إضافة إلى حصته في أديداس واستثماره الرياضي في نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي.
وجاء في المرتبة الثانية شقيقه رجل الأعمال نجيب ساويرس بثروة تبلغ 5.5 مليار دولار بعد أن أضاف نحو 500 مليون دولار إلى ثروته، مستفيداً من ارتفاع أسعار الذهب عالمياً.
ويرأس نجيب اللجنة الاستشارية لشركة La Mancha Resource Capital التي تدير محفظة استثمارات تعدين تضم حصصاً في شركات عالمية مثل Endeavour Mining وElemental Altus Royalties وG Mining Ventures، إلى جانب استثماراته العقارية عبر شركة Ora Developers.
وفي المرتبة الثالثة حل رجل الأعمال محمد منصور بثروة تقدر بنحو 4 مليارات دولار، بعد زيادة بلغت 600 مليون دولار.
ويقود منصور مجموعة المنصور التي أسسها والده لطفي منصور عام 1952، وتوظف نحو 60 ألف شخص، وتعد من أكبر موزعي General Motors عالمياً والوكيل الحصري لشركة Caterpillar في ثماني دول أفريقية.
أما المرتبة الرابعة فكانت من نصيب رجل الأعمال يوسف منصور بثروة بلغت 1.8 مليار دولار، إذ يدير قطاع المنتجات الاستهلاكية في المجموعة العائلية الذي يضم سلسلة متاجر «مترو» إلى جانب حقوق توزيع علامة L'Oréal العالمية في مصر.
وشهدت القائمة عودة رجل الأعمال سميح ساويرس بثروة قدرها 1.3 مليار دولار بعد غياب دام سنوات.
ويعد سميح مؤسس شركة Orascom Development Holding التي أنشأها عام 1989، واشتهر بتطوير مدينة الجونة السياحية على ساحل البحر الأحمر، إضافة إلى تطوير منتجعات سياحية في عدة دول.
كما جاء رجل الأعمال ياسين منصور في المرتبة السادسة بثروة تبلغ 1.3 مليار دولار، مدعوماً بارتفاع أسهم شركة Palm Hills Developments العقارية بنحو 37% خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وتعكس هذه الأرقام استمرار هيمنة العائلات الاقتصادية الكبرى على قائمة الأثرياء في مصر، في ظل تنوع استثماراتهم بين قطاعات الصناعة والعقارات والتعدين والسلع الاستهلاكية.
The fortunes of Egyptian billionaires recorded a remarkable jump at the beginning of March 2026, as data from "Forbes" revealed that their total wealth rose to about $23.5 billion, driven by the return of billionaire Samih Sawiris to the list, alongside the growth of the fortunes of several prominent businessmen.
At the top of the list is businessman Nassef Sawiris, with a fortune of $9.6 billion, maintaining his position as the richest man in Egypt, despite a 17% decline in the market value of OCI Global, which reached about $877.7 million.
Sawiris bolstered his financial liquidity after a massive sale of Fertiglobe to ADNOC for $3.62 billion.
He also has diverse investments in sports and industry, including a stake in Madison Square Garden Sports listed in New York, in addition to his stake in Adidas and his sports investment in the English club Aston Villa.
In second place is his brother businessman Naguib Sawiris, with a fortune of $5.5 billion after adding about $500 million to his wealth, benefiting from the rise in global gold prices.
Naguib chairs the advisory committee of La Mancha Resource Capital, which manages a mining investment portfolio that includes stakes in global companies such as Endeavour Mining, Elemental Altus Royalties, and G Mining Ventures, alongside his real estate investments through Ora Developers.
In third place is businessman Mohamed Mansour, with an estimated fortune of about $4 billion, after an increase of $600 million.
Mansour leads the Mansour Group, founded by his father Lotfy Mansour in 1952, which employs about 60,000 people and is one of the largest distributors of General Motors globally and the exclusive agent for Caterpillar in eight African countries.
The fourth position went to businessman Youssef Mansour, with a fortune of $1.8 billion, as he manages the consumer products sector of the family group, which includes the "Metro" supermarket chain along with the distribution rights for the global L'Oréal brand in Egypt.
The list saw the return of businessman Samih Sawiris with a fortune of $1.3 billion after an absence of several years.
Samih is the founder of Orascom Development Holding, established in 1989, and is known for developing the tourist city of El Gouna on the Red Sea coast, in addition to developing tourist resorts in several countries.
Businessman Yassin Mansour came in sixth place with a fortune of $1.3 billion, supported by a 37% rise in the shares of Palm Hills Developments in recent times.
These figures reflect the continued dominance of major economic families on the list of the wealthy in Egypt, amid the diversity of their investments across the sectors of industry, real estate, mining, and consumer goods.