The Cabinet meeting in Japan today witnessed a humorous and unusual situation, as the Minister of State for Economic Security, Onoda Kimi, aged 43, was five minutes late for the official meeting.

Videos circulated showing the minister rushing towards the meeting room as soon as she arrived in front of the media, which caught the attention of journalists and observers.

After the meeting concluded, the minister held a press conference where she offered her official apology to everyone, explaining that the delay was due to her being caught in traffic caused by a car accident, while emphasizing her commitment to adhering to official schedules.

This incident sparked a variety of reactions among the media and the public, with some finding the situation amusing and others praising her straightforward and responsible way of apologizing.