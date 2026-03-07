شهد اجتماع مجلس الوزراء في اليابان اليوم موقفاً طريفاً وغير معتاد، بعدما تأخرت وزيرة الدولة للأمن الاقتصادي أونودا كيمي، البالغة من العمر 43 عاماً، لمدة خمس دقائق عن موعد الاجتماع الرسمي.
وظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة للوزيرة وهي تجري بسرعة نحو قاعة الاجتماع فور وصولها أمام عدسات وسائل الإعلام، ما أثار اهتمام وسائل الإعلام والمراقبين.

وبعد انتهاء الاجتماع، عقدت الوزيرة مؤتمرًا صحفيًا قدمت فيه اعتذارها الرسمي للجميع، موضحة أن التأخير كان بسبب توقفها في زحام مروري ناجم عن حادثة سير، مؤكدة حرصها على الالتزام بالمواعيد الرسمية.
هذه الواقعة أثارت ردود فعل متنوعة بين وسائل الإعلام والجمهور، بين من رأى الموقف طريفاً وبين من أثنى على أسلوبها في الاعتذار الصريح والمسؤول.