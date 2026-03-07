شهدت قرية السمطا بمركز دشنا شمال محافظة قنا المصرية حادثة أمنية عنيفة، أسفرت عن مصرع 4 عناصر إجرامية وإصابة ضابط شرطة إثر تبادل إطلاق نار مع قوات الأمن خلال حملة مكبرة استهدفت الخارجين عن القانون.
وتلقى اللواء محمد حامد، مدير أمن قنا، إخطارًا من مأمور مركز شرطة دشنا عن شن الحملة بالتنسيق مع قوات الأمن العام والأمن المركزي لضبط الهاربين من أحكام قضائية والعناصر الإجرامية.
وخلال تنفيذ الحملة، أطلق المتهمون النار على القوات، فبادلوهم إطلاق النار ما أدى إلى مصرعهم، وضبط بحوزتهم أسلحة نارية وطلقات متطابقة وكمية من المواد المخدرة، فيما نُقل الضابط المصاب لتلقي العلاج.
وأكدت قوات الأمن التحفظ على المضبوطات وفتح تحقيق موسع للكشف عن ملابسات الواقعة، وسط تكثيف التواجد الأمني لضمان عدم تكرار حوادث مماثلة.