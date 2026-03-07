The village of Samta in the Dishna Center, north of Qena Governorate in Egypt, witnessed a violent security incident that resulted in the death of 4 criminal elements and the injury of a police officer during an exchange of gunfire with security forces during a large-scale campaign targeting lawbreakers.

Major General Mohamed Hamid, the Director of Qena Security, received a notification from the head of the Dishna Police Station about the launch of the campaign in coordination with public security and central security forces to apprehend fugitives from judicial rulings and criminal elements.

During the execution of the campaign, the suspects opened fire on the forces, who returned fire, leading to their deaths. Firearms, matching ammunition, and a quantity of narcotic substances were seized from them, while the injured officer was transported for treatment.

Security forces confirmed the seizure of the items and the opening of an extensive investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident, amidst intensified security presence to ensure that similar incidents do not recur.