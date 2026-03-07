أثارت كاي ترمب حفيدة الرئيس دونالد ترمب والابنة الكبرى لدونالد ترمب جونيور، موجة من الانتقادات والسخرية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بعد نشرها فيديو على منصة تيك توك تظهر فيه ما يشبه طائرات هليكوبتر حربية في الخلفية، مصحوبًا بتعليق صوتي تقول فيه: «إنها تفعل ما يحلو لها، طالما أنها تبدو رائعة وهي تفعل ذلك».

وسرعان ما انتشر الفيديو وسط جدل محتدم، خصوصًا في ظل التوترات العسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث وصفه المستخدمون بأنه سلوك مستهتر وغير لائق، خصوصا مع ابتسامة كاي أثناء تصوير المقطع.

80DEGgZli85R7Wwfzin8A

وتوالت التعليقات الساخرة، حيث كتب أحدهم: «كاي ترمب تلتقط صورة سيلفي مع طائرات الهليكوبتر في الخلفية.. هل هذا تصرف جريء أم تجاهل لمشاعر الآخرين؟»، وأضاف آخر: «هذا يُظهر مدى استهتارهم بموت الأبرياء».

كما انتقد البعض عدم مشاركتها في الخدمة العسكرية رغم بلوغها السن القانونية، معتبرين أن الفيديو يعكس شعور العائلة بأنها «أعلى شأنًا من بقية الشعب»، وقال آخر ساخرًا: «لماذا لا تُرسل إلى الخطوط الأمامية؟!».

وحتى الآن، لم تصدر كاي ترمب أي تصريحات للرد على الانتقادات، فيما يواصل مستخدمو منصات التواصل تداول الفيديو والتعليق عليه، معتبرين أنه يظهر انفصالها عن الواقع وعدم إدراكها لتضحيات الجنود لا للخسائر البشرية في النزاعات المسلحة.