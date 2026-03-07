Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump and the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., sparked a wave of criticism and mockery on social media after she posted a video on TikTok showing what appears to be military helicopters in the background, accompanied by a voiceover in which she says: "She does what she wants, as long as she looks great doing it."

The video quickly spread amid heated controversy, especially given the military tensions between the United States and Iran, where users described it as reckless and inappropriate behavior, particularly with Kai smiling while filming the clip.



Mocking comments followed, with one user writing: "Kai Trump takes a selfie with helicopters in the background... Is this bold behavior or a disregard for others' feelings?" Another added: "This shows how indifferent they are to the deaths of innocents."

Some also criticized her for not participating in military service despite reaching the legal age, considering that the video reflects the family's feeling of being "above the rest of the people." One user sarcastically asked: "Why doesn't she get sent to the front lines?!"

So far, Kai Trump has not issued any statements in response to the criticism, while social media users continue to share and comment on the video, believing it demonstrates her disconnection from reality and lack of awareness of the sacrifices made by soldiers and the human losses in armed conflicts.