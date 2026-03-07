فيما قدم الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان، اليوم (السبت)، اعتذاراً للدول المجاورة، مشدداً على أنه «لا عداوة مع دول المنطقة»، واصلت طهران الهجمات على دول الخليج.


وفي رسالة متلفزة، قال الرئيس الإيراني: «أعتذر للدول المجاورة.. لا عداوة مع دول المنطقة»، لافتاً إلى أن بلاده ستوقف الهجمات ضد دول الجوار، «إلا إذا انطلقت منها هجمات ضدنا».


وأضاف الرئيس الإيراني أن مجلس القيادة المؤقت وافق على عدم شن هجمات أو ضربات صاروخية ضد الدول المجاورة «إلا إذا كان الهجوم على إيران ينطلق من تلك الدول».


وفي رسالته الموجهة إلى الشعب الإيراني أضاف: «سيحملون حلمهم إلى القبر بأننا سنستسلم دون قيد أو شرط»، مؤكداً أن إيران لن تستسلم لإسرائيل والولايات المتحدة.


تزامنت تلك التصريحات مع قصف إيراني مكثف استهدف بعض دول الخليج العربي، فجر اليوم، بينما واصلت إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة غاراتهما الجوية على إيران. وشهدت البحرين والسعودية والإمارات وقطر هجمات إيرانية بصواريخ ومسيّرات.


وكشف بزشكيان، أمس (الجمعة)، عن جهود دولية للوساطة في وقف الحرب، بينما أشار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، في وقت سابق، إلى أن طهران تتواصل مع الولايات المتحدة بشأن إبرام اتفاق في ظل هجمات أمريكية إسرائيلية متواصلة على إيران، لكنه شدد على أنه «لا اتفاق مع طهران إلا بعد استسلام غير مشروط»، حسبما أشار في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشال».


وكانت عدة دول خليجية قد أعلنت اليوم اعتراض صواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة إيرانية، كانت متجهة إلى أراضيها ومنشآت حيوية.


وقالت الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث في الإمارات، إن «الدفاعات الجوية تتعامل مع تهديد صاروخي»، داعية السكان إلى البقاء في أماكن آمنة ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات عبر القنوات الرسمية.


وفي البحرين، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية إطلاق صفارات الإنذار، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التزام الهدوء والتوجه إلى أقرب مكان آمن، ومتابعة التعليمات عبر القنوات الرسمية.


من جانبها، أعلنت القوات المسلحة الكويتية، تصديها أمس لموجة من الهجمات الصاروخية والطائرات المسيّرة. وقال المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع الكويتية إن الدفاعات الجوية اعترضت ودمرت 12 طائرة مسيّرة في شمال ووسط البلاد، و14 صاروخاً في جنوبها، سقط اثنان منها خارج منطقة التهديد.


وأضاف أن هذه الهجمات «خلّفت أضراراً مادية فقط نتيجة سقوط شظايا»، دون تسجيل خسائر بشرية.