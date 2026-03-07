While Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian offered an apology to neighboring countries today (Saturday), emphasizing that "there is no hostility with the countries of the region," Tehran continued its attacks on Gulf nations.



In a televised message, the Iranian president stated: "I apologize to the neighboring countries... there is no hostility with the countries of the region," noting that his country would stop attacks against neighboring countries, "unless attacks against us are launched from them."



The Iranian president added that the interim leadership council approved not to launch attacks or missile strikes against neighboring countries "unless the attack on Iran is initiated from those countries."



In his message directed to the Iranian people, he added: "They will carry their dream to the grave that we will surrender unconditionally," affirming that Iran will not surrender to Israel and the United States.



These statements coincided with intense Iranian shelling targeting some Gulf countries early today, while Israel and the United States continued their airstrikes on Iran. Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar experienced Iranian attacks with missiles and drones.



Bezhakian revealed yesterday (Friday) international efforts for mediation to stop the war, while U.S. President Donald Trump earlier indicated that Tehran is in contact with the United States regarding a potential agreement amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, but he stressed that "there will be no agreement with Tehran until there is unconditional surrender," as he noted in a post on the "Truth Social" platform.



Several Gulf countries announced today that they intercepted Iranian missiles and drones that were heading towards their territories and vital facilities.



The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority in the UAE stated that "air defenses are dealing with a missile threat," urging residents to stay in safe places and follow warnings and updates through official channels.



In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior announced the activation of sirens, urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe location, and to follow instructions through official channels.



For its part, the Kuwaiti armed forces announced that they repelled a wave of missile and drone attacks yesterday. The spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense stated that air defenses intercepted and destroyed 12 drones in the north and center of the country, and 14 missiles in the south, two of which fell outside the threat area.



He added that these attacks "caused only material damage due to falling debris," with no reported human casualties.