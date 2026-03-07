وصلت قاذفة أمريكية إستراتيجية قادرة على حمل 24 صاروخاً مجنحاً إلى قاعدة جوية في بريطانيا، بعد موافقة رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر على السماح للولايات المتحدة بتنفيذ عمليات «دفاعية» ضد مواقع الصواريخ الإيرانية انطلاقاً من قواعد عسكرية بريطانية.


وهبطت القاذفة الأمريكية من طراز B‑1B Lancer مساء الجمعة في قاعدة سلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في فيرفورد بغلوسترشاير، وهي قاعدة استخدمتها الولايات المتحدة سابقاً لتنفيذ عمليات قصف بعيدة المدى.


خلاف سابق بين لندن وواشنطن


وكان ستارمر رفض في البداية منح الولايات المتحدة الإذن باستخدام القواعد البريطانية في هجماتها المشتركة مع إسرائيل ضد إيران، ما تسبب في توتر مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وقال ترمب في تصريحات سابقة للصحفيين داخل المكتب البيضاوي إنه «غير سعيد» بالموقف البريطاني، مشيراً إلى أن الطائرات الأمريكية اضطرت إلى الطيران لساعات إضافية لتنفيذ ضرباتها بسبب عدم استخدام القواعد البريطانية في بداية العمليات.


لكن الحكومة البريطانية وافقت لاحقاً على السماح باستخدام قاعدة فيرفورد وقاعدة دييغو غارسيا في المحيط الهندي لتنفيذ عمليات وصفها ستارمر بأنها «دفاعية ومحدودة».

تحمل 24 صاروخاً.. قاذفة أمريكية إستراتيجية تصل بريطانيا لضرب مواقع إيرانية


قاذفة إستراتيجية سريعة


وتعد القاذفة B-1 من أسرع القاذفات في سلاح الجو الأمريكي، إذ يبلغ طولها نحو 44.5 متر وتزن نحو 86 طناً، ويمكنها التحليق بسرعة تتجاوز 900 ميل في الساعة.


وتتميز الطائرة، التي يطلق عليها لقب «العظمة» (The Bone)، بأنظمة رادار متقدمة وتقنيات تحديد مواقع عبر الأقمار الصناعية، إضافة إلى أنظمة تشويش إلكتروني ووسائل خداع راداري لحمايتها من الدفاعات الجوية.


ويرى خبراء عسكريون أن تمركز هذه القاذفات في بريطانيا يسهّل العمليات الجوية الأمريكية، إذ يسمح بتنفيذ ضربات بعيدة المدى بكفاءة أكبر مقارنة بانطلاق الطائرات من الأراضي الأمريكية.


تصاعد التوتر في الشرق الأوسط


وتزامن وصول القاذفة مع تصريحات وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث الذي قال إن الضربات ضد إيران «ستتصاعد بشكل كبير» خلال الفترة القادمة.


ودخلت المواجهة بين إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة من جهة وإيران من جهة أخرى يومها الثامن، وسط تقارير عن انفجارات في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران بعد تأكيد ترمب أن أي اتفاق مع إيران لن يتم إلا بعد «استسلام غير مشروط».


تحركات عسكرية بريطانية


في سياق متصل، أعلنت لندن إرسال المدمرة البريطانية HMS Dragon إلى شرق البحر المتوسط لتعزيز الدفاعات الجوية في المنطقة، كما من المقرر نشر طائرات مقاتلة ومروحيات إضافية.


كما تعرضت قاعدة أكروتيري التابعة لسلاح الجو الملكي البريطاني في قبرص لهجوم بطائرة مسيّرة، تسبب بأضرار محدودة دون تسجيل إصابات.


إجلاء مواطنين وتعطل الرحلات


وأدى التصعيد العسكري في الشرق الأوسط إلى إلغاء آلاف الرحلات الجوية خلال الأسبوع الماضي، ما أدى إلى تقطع السبل بالعديد من المسافرين.


وأعلنت وزارة الخارجية البريطانية وصول طائرة إجلاء حكومية ثانية إلى مطار غاتويك قادمة من مسقط، لنقل مواطنين بريطانيين عالقين في المنطقة.


في الوقت نفسه، أكدت شركتا طيران الاتحاد وطيران الإمارات أنهما ستواصلان تشغيل عدد محدود من الرحلات من أبو ظبي ودبي إلى المملكة المتحدة خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة.