تحمل 24 صاروخاً.. قاذفة أمريكية إستراتيجية تصل بريطانيا لضرب مواقع إيرانية

An American strategic bomber capable of carrying 24 cruise missiles has arrived at an airbase in Britain, following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approval to allow the United States to conduct "defensive" operations against Iranian missile sites from British military bases.



The B-1B Lancer American bomber landed on Friday evening at the Royal Air Force base in Fairford, Gloucestershire, a base previously used by the United States for long-range bombing operations.



A previous disagreement between London and Washington



Starmer initially refused to grant the United States permission to use British bases in its joint attacks with Israel against Iran, which caused tension with President Donald Trump.



Trump stated in previous remarks to reporters in the Oval Office that he was "not happy" with the British stance, noting that American planes had to fly additional hours to carry out their strikes due to the lack of use of British bases at the start of operations.



However, the British government later agreed to allow the use of Fairford base and Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean for operations that Starmer described as "defensive and limited."



A fast strategic bomber



The B-1 bomber is one of the fastest bombers in the U.S. Air Force, measuring about 44.5 meters in length and weighing around 86 tons, capable of flying at speeds exceeding 900 miles per hour.



The aircraft, nicknamed "The Bone," features advanced radar systems and satellite positioning technologies, in addition to electronic jamming systems and radar deception measures to protect it from air defenses.



Military experts believe that the deployment of these bombers in Britain facilitates U.S. air operations, allowing for more efficient long-range strikes compared to launching aircraft from U.S. territory.



Escalating tensions in the Middle East



The arrival of the bomber coincided with statements from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said that strikes against Iran "will escalate significantly" in the coming period.



The confrontation between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other has entered its eighth day, amid reports of explosions in the Iranian capital Tehran after Trump confirmed that any agreement with Iran would only occur after "unconditional surrender."



British military movements



In a related context, London announced the deployment of the British destroyer HMS Dragon to the eastern Mediterranean to bolster air defenses in the region, and additional fighter jets and helicopters are set to be deployed.



The Akrotiri base of the Royal Air Force in Cyprus was also targeted by a drone attack, causing limited damage without any reported injuries.



Evacuating citizens and flight disruptions



The military escalation in the Middle East has led to the cancellation of thousands of flights over the past week, stranding many travelers.



The British Foreign Office announced the arrival of a second government evacuation flight at Gatwick Airport from Muscat to transport British citizens stranded in the region.



At the same time, Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines confirmed that they would continue to operate a limited number of flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to the United Kingdom in the coming days.