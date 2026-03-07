دبابات إسرائيلية

وأوضح أدرعي في بيان رسمي نشره على منصة «إكس» أن القوات المشاركة عادت سالمة دون أي إصابات، لكن العملية لم تسفر عن العثور على أي دليل أو مؤشر يتعلق بأراد في موقع البحث المحدد.


وأكد أدرعي أن الجيش الإسرائيلي «سيواصل جهوده بلا كلل، ليلاً ونهاراً، انطلاقاً من التزامه العميق بإعادة جميع أبنائه – القتلى والمفقودين – إلى ديارهم في إسرائيل».


ورون أراد، ملاح جوي في سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي من سرب 69 «المطارق»، أُسقطت طائرته الفانتوم F-4 فوق جنوب لبنان في 16 أكتوبر 1986 خلال مهمة قصف في إطار الحرب الأهلية اللبنانية والاشتباكات مع فصائل مسلحة بما فيها حركة أمل آنذاك.


وتمكن أراد من القفز بالمظلة، وأُسر في البداية من قبل مقاتلين محليين، ثم نقل حسب الروايات الإسرائيلية والتقارير إلى مناطق في البقاع، بما في ذلك بلدة النبي شيت، حيث يُعتقد أنه احتُجز لفترة.


ومنذ ذلك الحين، تحولت قضيته إلى أحد أبرز الملفات المفتوحة في إسرائيل، إذ يُعتبر رسمياً «مفقوداً في العمليات»، ويُفترض أنه توفي في الأسر دون أن يتم العثور على رفاته أو إعادتها.


وعلى مدى عقود، أجرت إسرائيل عبر الموساد والجيش عمليات سرية ومفاوضات غير مباشرة مع جهات لبنانية وإيرانية وسورية، لكن دون نتائج حاسمة.


وفي الفترة الأخيرة تجدد الاهتمام الإسرائيلي بالقضية وسط تصاعد التوترات والعمليات العسكرية في لبنان، حيث يُنفذ جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غارات جوية وتوغلات، وسط تبادل إطلاق نار مع «حزب الله».