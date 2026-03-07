دبابات إسرائيلية



Adrani clarified in an official statement published on the platform "X" that the participating forces returned safely without any injuries, but the operation did not result in finding any evidence or indication related to Arad at the specified search site.



Adrani confirmed that the Israeli army "will continue its efforts tirelessly, day and night, based on its deep commitment to bringing all its sons – the dead and missing – back home to Israel."



Ron Arad, an air navigator in the Israeli Air Force from Squadron 69 "The Hammer", had his F-4 Phantom aircraft shot down over southern Lebanon on October 16, 1986, during a bombing mission as part of the Lebanese Civil War and clashes with armed factions including the Amal Movement at that time.



Arad managed to parachute out, and was initially captured by local fighters, then reportedly transferred according to Israeli accounts and reports to areas in the Bekaa Valley, including the town of Nabi Sheet, where he is believed to have been held for a period.



Since then, his case has become one of the most prominent open files in Israel, as he is officially considered "missing in action," and it is assumed that he died in captivity without his remains being found or returned.



Over the decades, Israel has conducted secret operations and indirect negotiations through Mossad and the army with Lebanese, Iranian, and Syrian parties, but without decisive results.



Recently, Israeli interest in the case has renewed amid escalating tensions and military operations in Lebanon, where the Israeli occupation army is carrying out airstrikes and incursions, amidst exchanges of fire with "Hezbollah."