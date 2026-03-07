في خطوة قد تغيّر مستقبل صناعة الطائرات المسيّرة، نجح باحثون صينيون في تنفيذ أول رحلة تجريبية لطائرة بدون طيار مصنوعة جزئياً من ألياف الخيزران، في تجربة توصف بأنها بداية عصر جديد من المواد الخضراء في الطيران.

الطائرة التجريبية طُوّرت واختُبرت في مدينة تيانغين، حيث تمكن الفريق البحثي من تشغيل نموذج لطائرة ثابتة الجناحين يستخدم مركّبات قائمة على الخيزران في جزء كبير من هيكلها، وهو ما يعد سابقة عالمية في هذا المجال.

وبحسب ما نقلته وكالة Xinhua News Agency، فإن الطائرة تمثل أول نموذج من نوعه يستخدم هذه المادة الطبيعية على هذا النطاق بعد سلسلة طويلة من الاختبارات التقنية لضمان توافقها مع معايير الطيران.

يبلغ عرض جناحي الطائرة نحو مترين ونصف المتر، ويصل وزنها إلى نحو 7 كيلوغرامات، بينما يمكنها الإقلاع والهبوط عمودياً والتحليق بسرعة تقارب 100 كيلومتر في الساعة، مع قدرة على البقاء في الجو لأكثر من ساعة.

المفاجأة الأكبر كانت في الوزن والتكلفة، إذ أوضح الباحثون أن الطائرة أخف بأكثر من 20% مقارنة بطائرات مشابهة مصنوعة من ألياف الكربون، كما يمكن أن تقلل تكلفة الهيكل بنسبة تتجاوز 20%.

ويرجع ذلك إلى اعتماد مركّبات جديدة مصنوعة من الخيزران بدلاً من أقمشة ألياف الكربون المستخدمة عادة في صناعة الطائرات المسيّرة، وهي مواد معروفة بصلابتها العالية لكنها تتطلب طاقة كبيرة لإنتاجها كما يصعب تحللها بيئياً.

وأشار الفريق البحثي إلى أن تكلفة المركّبات المصنوعة من الخيزران لا تتجاوز ربع تكلفة ألياف الكربون التقليدية، ما قد يفتح الباب أمام خفض كبير في تكلفة إنتاج الطائرات المسيّرة مستقبلاً.

وأكثر من ربع هيكل الطائرة صُنع فعلياً من هذه المواد الطبيعية، بما في ذلك الغلاف الخارجي، ما يجعلها أول طائرة من هذا النوع تستخدم الخيزران على هذا النطاق.

وشارك في تطوير المشروع كل من International Bamboo and Rattan Organization ومعهد نينغبو للابتكار التابع لجامعة Beihang University، إضافة إلى شركة Long Bamboo Technology.

وقال قائد المشروع الباحث تشين داوتشون إن تطوير هذه المواد لم يكن مهمة سهلة، إذ واجه الفريق تحديات تقنية عديدة تتعلق بعمليات التشكيل وقدرة المادة على التكيف مع الظروف البيئية المختلفة.

وللتأكد من صلاحيتها للطيران، أجرى الباحثون أكثر من 100 تجربة لاختبار قوة المادة ومتانتها ومرونتها واستقرار الطائرة ومقاومتها للصدمات.

وجاءت النتائج (بحسب صحيفة China Green Times) لتظهر أن المركّبات القائمة على الخيزران حققت المعايير المطلوبة من حيث القوة الميكانيكية ومعامل المرونة والتحمل.

ويرى مطورو المشروع أن هذه التجربة قد تمهد لتوسيع استخدام المواد الصديقة للبيئة في ما يعرف باقتصاد الارتفاعات المنخفضة في الصين، والذي يشمل تشغيل الطائرات المسيّرة في مجالات مثل الخدمات اللوجستية والزراعة والمراقبة البيئية.

بدوره، أكد ليان جيانتشانغ رئيس شركة لونغ بامبو تكنولوجي أن الشركة تخطط لتوسيع استخدام هذه المواد الخفيفة والقابلة للتحلل في قطاعات أخرى، بينها المركبات العاملة بالطاقة الجديدة والمعدات البحرية.

ولا يستبعد الخبراء أن تتجاوز استخدامات هذه المواد مستقبلاً الطائرات المسيّرة لتصل إلى الأقمار الصناعية الصغيرة أو مكونات المركبات الفضائية الخفيفة، بفضل قدرتها على تقليل الاهتزازات مع الحفاظ على قوة الهيكل.