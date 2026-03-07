A home in India witnessed a rare and astonishing incident after five snakes were found inside the air conditioning unit in the bedroom of one of the houses, where four of them were rescued and later released in a nearby forest.

According to the homeowner, it all started when he heard a strange noise coming from the air conditioner, prompting him to check it using a flashlight, only to discover part of one of the snakes' bodies, which led him to immediately call for help.

A specialized reptile rescue team responded, with a snake catcher arriving to inspect the unit, confirming that the reptiles were of the common bronze snake variety and non-venomous. To extract them, it was necessary to dismantle the air conditioner with the help of a specialized technician, where two snakes were first found, followed by the discovery of two more snakes in the opposite part of the unit.

The fifth snake managed to escape through a small opening before it was closed, while the rescue team advised residents to trim branches close to their homes and seal potential openings in air conditioning units to prevent reptiles from entering in the future.

Experts believe that the snakes entered through nearby tree branches, especially during the mating season, as reptiles seek warm and sheltered places.