شهد منزل في الهند حادثة نادرة ومثيرة للدهشة، بعد العثور على خمسة ثعابين داخل وحدة التكييف في غرفة نوم أحد المنازل، حيث تم إنقاذ أربعة منها وإطلاقها لاحقًا في غابة قريبة.
وبحسب ما أفاد صاحب المنزل، بدأ الأمر عندما سمع صوتًا غريبًا صادرًا من المكيف، فقام بتفقده مستخدمًا كشافًا، ليكتشف جزءًا من جسم أحد الثعابين، ما دفعه إلى طلب المساعدة فورًا.
واستجاب فريق إنقاذ مختص بالزواحف، حيث حضر أحد صائدي الثعابين وفحص الوحدة، مؤكدًا أن الزواحف من نوع الثعابين البرونزية المشتركة وغير سامة. ولإخراجها، كان لا بد من تفكيك المكيف بمساعدة فني مختص، إذ تم العثور أولًا على ثعبانين، ثم اكتُشف ثعبانان آخران في الجزء المقابل من الوحدة.
أما الثعبان الخامس، فقد تمكن من الفرار عبر فتحة صغيرة قبل إغلاقها، في حين نصح فريق الإنقاذ السكان بتقليم الأغصان القريبة من المنازل وإغلاق الفتحات المحتملة في أجهزة التكييف، لتجنب تسلل الزواحف مستقبلًا.
ويرجح المختصون أن الثعابين دخلت من خلال أغصان أشجار قريبة، خصوصا خلال موسم التزاوج، حيث تبحث الزواحف عن أماكن دافئة ومحمية.
A home in India witnessed a rare and astonishing incident after five snakes were found inside the air conditioning unit in the bedroom of one of the houses, where four of them were rescued and later released in a nearby forest.
According to the homeowner, it all started when he heard a strange noise coming from the air conditioner, prompting him to check it using a flashlight, only to discover part of one of the snakes' bodies, which led him to immediately call for help.
A specialized reptile rescue team responded, with a snake catcher arriving to inspect the unit, confirming that the reptiles were of the common bronze snake variety and non-venomous. To extract them, it was necessary to dismantle the air conditioner with the help of a specialized technician, where two snakes were first found, followed by the discovery of two more snakes in the opposite part of the unit.
The fifth snake managed to escape through a small opening before it was closed, while the rescue team advised residents to trim branches close to their homes and seal potential openings in air conditioning units to prevent reptiles from entering in the future.
Experts believe that the snakes entered through nearby tree branches, especially during the mating season, as reptiles seek warm and sheltered places.