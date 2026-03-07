شهد منزل في الهند حادثة نادرة ومثيرة للدهشة، بعد العثور على خمسة ثعابين داخل وحدة التكييف في غرفة نوم أحد المنازل، حيث تم إنقاذ أربعة منها وإطلاقها لاحقًا في غابة قريبة.

وبحسب ما أفاد صاحب المنزل، بدأ الأمر عندما سمع صوتًا غريبًا صادرًا من المكيف، فقام بتفقده مستخدمًا كشافًا، ليكتشف جزءًا من جسم أحد الثعابين، ما دفعه إلى طلب المساعدة فورًا.

واستجاب فريق إنقاذ مختص بالزواحف، حيث حضر أحد صائدي الثعابين وفحص الوحدة، مؤكدًا أن الزواحف من نوع الثعابين البرونزية المشتركة وغير سامة. ولإخراجها، كان لا بد من تفكيك المكيف بمساعدة فني مختص، إذ تم العثور أولًا على ثعبانين، ثم اكتُشف ثعبانان آخران في الجزء المقابل من الوحدة.

أما الثعبان الخامس، فقد تمكن من الفرار عبر فتحة صغيرة قبل إغلاقها، في حين نصح فريق الإنقاذ السكان بتقليم الأغصان القريبة من المنازل وإغلاق الفتحات المحتملة في أجهزة التكييف، لتجنب تسلل الزواحف مستقبلًا.

ويرجح المختصون أن الثعابين دخلت من خلال أغصان أشجار قريبة، خصوصا خلال موسم التزاوج، حيث تبحث الزواحف عن أماكن دافئة ومحمية.