انفجرت عاصفة قانونية جديدة حول شركة Meta بعد اتهامات صادمة تقول إن نظاراتها الذكية تحولت عملياً إلى أداة مراقبة خفية، في قضية قد تهز واحدة من أكثر تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي انتشاراً في العالم.

القضية التي تنظرها محكمة فيدرالية في مدينة سان فرانسيسكو جاءت عبر دعوى جماعية تتهم الشركة بتضليل المستخدمين بشأن مستوى الخصوصية في نظاراتها الذكية Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses، التي تروج لها باعتبارها جهازاً يمنح المستخدم السيطرة الكاملة على بياناته.

وبدأت القصة بعد تحقيق استقصائي نشرته صحيفة Svenska Dagbladet كشف أن متعاقدين بشريين في كينيا يراجعون مقاطع فيديو التقطتها نظارات المستخدمين، بهدف تصنيف البيانات وتدريب نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي التابعة للشركة.

ووفق ما نقلته الصحيفة، أكد بعض العاملين أنهم شاهدوا محتوى بالغ الخصوصية التقطته النظارات دون أن يدرك المستخدمون أن لقطاتهم قد تصل إلى مراجعين بشريين، بما في ذلك لحظات عائلية حساسة وتفاصيل شخصية دقيقة مثل أرقام بطاقات ائتمان ووجوه أشخاص.

الدعوى رفعتها شركة المحاماة شركة كلاركسون للمحاماة نيابة عن المدعين، جينا بارتوني من ولاية نيوجيرسي والمواطن ماتيو كانو من ولاية كالفورنيا، متهمة الشركة بممارسة «إعلانات كاذبة» عبر شعارات ترويجية تؤكد أن الجهاز «صُمم للخصوصية»، بينما الواقع (بحسب الدعوى) أنه قد يعمل كقناة مراقبة مستمرة.

وتشير الدعوى إلى ثلاث نقاط رئيسية مثيرة للقلق:

  • أولاً، أن استخدام ميزات الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة في النظارات يتطلب إرسال صور ومقاطع من محيط المستخدم إلى خوادم الشركة.
  • ثانياً، أن تقنيات إخفاء الهوية مثل طمس الوجوه والمعلومات الحساسة لا تعمل دائماً بشكل موثوق، بحسب مصادر مطلعة على عملية مراجعة البيانات.
  • ثالثاً، أن المستخدمين لا يملكون خياراً واضحاً لمنع وصول المراجعين البشريين إلى بياناتهم عند تشغيل ميزات الذكاء الاصطناعي المباشر.

في المقابل، دافعت الشركة عن نفسها، حيث قال متحدث باسم ميتا إن الشركة تعتمد بالفعل على مراجعين بشريين لتحليل بعض البيانات التي يوافق المستخدم على مشاركتها مع نظام Meta AI، مؤكداً أن هذه الممارسة تهدف إلى تحسين أداء الخدمة.

وأضاف المتحدث أن الشركة تطبق إجراءات لحماية الهوية وتصفية البيانات الحساسة، مشيراً إلى أن المحتوى يبقى على جهاز المستخدم ما لم يقرر مشاركته مع نظام الذكاء الاصطناعي.

لكن مقدمي الدعوى يرون أن هذا التفسير مضلل، لأن استخدام ميزات الذكاء الاصطناعي في النظارات يفرض عملياً مشاركة البيانات.

وتزداد خطورة القضية مع الانتشار الواسع للجهاز، إذ تشير تقديرات إلى أن عدد مستخدمي النظارات الذكية وصل إلى نحو 7 ملايين مستخدم في عام 2025، ما يثير مخاوف من احتمال تسرب كميات هائلة من البيانات الشخصية الحساسة.

ولم تتوقف تداعيات القضية عند الولايات المتحدة، إذ أعلن مكتب مفوض المعلومات في المملكة المتحدة فتح تحقيق لمراجعة مدى التزام الشركة بقوانين حماية البيانات الصارمة.

ويحذر المدعون من أن وصول مراجعين بشريين إلى هذه البيانات قد يفتح الباب أمام مخاطر جسيمة مثل الابتزاز وسرقة الهوية والملاحقة الرقمية، فضلاً عن الأضرار النفسية الناتجة عن انتهاك الخصوصية.

وفي حال ثبوت الاتهامات، يسعى المدعون إلى فرض تعويضات مالية كبيرة على الشركة، إضافة إلى أوامر قضائية تجبرها على تغيير سياساتها التقنية والإعلانية فوراً، ووقف مراجعة بيانات المستخدمين من دون علمهم.