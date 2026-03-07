After accusations that he does not consume his company's products, the CEO of McDonald's appeared in a video promoting the new "Big Arch" burger, but he sparked widespread ridicule on social media.

The clip showed the McDonald's CEO taking the first bite, but he did not swallow the food; instead, he spat it into a napkin after each bite, which drew the disdain of followers and sharp criticism regarding his method of promoting the product.

He also referred to the meal as "the product" instead of using the word "burger," which increased doubts about the quality of the burger and the company's confidence in its new products. The video quickly turned into a satirical material where users criticized the marketing approach and the CEO's behavior, considering that the clips had counterproductive results and harmed the brand's image instead of enhancing it.

The repercussions of the video were not limited to ridicule alone; it also highlighted the weakness of the communication and marketing strategy for the new product, at a time when the company faced criticism regarding food safety and a wave of boycotts that had previously affected sales.

Moreover, the fallout from the video did not stop at mere ridicule, as CEOs of competing companies took advantage of the growing controversy surrounding the incident, with some appearing in videos eating meals with evident appetite and in an exaggerated manner, a move widely interpreted as an indirect mockery of the scene that sparked the controversy around the McDonald's CEO.

Users shared these clips extensively on social media platforms, considering them a sarcastic response to the original video, while others saw it as a clever attempt by competitors to capitalize on the media frenzy and promote their products at the expense of the controversy surrounding the new burger.