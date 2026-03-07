بعد اتهامات بأنه لا يتناول منتجات شركته، ظهر الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة McDonald's في فيديو يروج فيه لبرجر «بيج آرتش» الجديد، لكنه أثار موجة سخرية واسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
المقطع أظهر الرئيس التنفيذي لماكدونالدز وهو يتناول اللقمة الأولى، لكنه لم يبتلع الطعام، بل بصقه في منديل بعد كل لقمة، مما أثار استهجان المتابعين وانتقادات لاذعة حول طريقة ترويجه للمنتج.
كما وصف الرئيس التنفيذي الوجبة بـ«المنتج» بدل كلمة «برجر»، ما زاد من الشكوك حول جودة البرجر وثقة الشركة في منتجاتها الجديدة. الفيديو تحوّل سريعًا إلى مادة ساخرة انتقد فيها المستخدمون أسلوب التسويق وسلوك الرئيس التنفيذي، معتبرين أن المقاطع جاءت بنتائج عكسية، وأضرت بصورة العلامة التجارية بدل تعزيزها.
تداعيات الفيديو لم تقتصر على السخرية فقط، بل سلطت الضوء على ضعف إستراتيجية الاتصال والتسويق للمنتج الجديد، في وقت تواجه الشركة انتقادات حول سلامة الغذاء وموجة مقاطعات أثرت على المبيعات سابقًا.
ولم تتوقف تداعيات الفيديو عند حدود السخرية فقط، إذ استغل رؤساء تنفيذيون لشركات منافسة الجدل المتصاعد حول الواقعة، وظهر بعضهم في مقاطع فيديو وهم يتناولون الوجبات بشهية واضحة وبطريقة مبالغ فيها، في خطوة فُسرت على نطاق واسع بأنها سخرية غير مباشرة من المشهد الذي أثار الجدل حول رئيس شركة ماكدونالدز.
وتداول مستخدمون هذه المقاطع بكثافة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، معتبرين أنها رد ساخر على الفيديو الأصلي، فيما رأى آخرون أنها محاولة ذكية من المنافسين لاستثمار الضجة الإعلامية والترويج لمنتجاتهم على حساب الجدل الذي يحيط بالبرجر الجديد.
After accusations that he does not consume his company's products, the CEO of McDonald's appeared in a video promoting the new "Big Arch" burger, but he sparked widespread ridicule on social media.
The clip showed the McDonald's CEO taking the first bite, but he did not swallow the food; instead, he spat it into a napkin after each bite, which drew the disdain of followers and sharp criticism regarding his method of promoting the product.
He also referred to the meal as "the product" instead of using the word "burger," which increased doubts about the quality of the burger and the company's confidence in its new products. The video quickly turned into a satirical material where users criticized the marketing approach and the CEO's behavior, considering that the clips had counterproductive results and harmed the brand's image instead of enhancing it.
The repercussions of the video were not limited to ridicule alone; it also highlighted the weakness of the communication and marketing strategy for the new product, at a time when the company faced criticism regarding food safety and a wave of boycotts that had previously affected sales.
Moreover, the fallout from the video did not stop at mere ridicule, as CEOs of competing companies took advantage of the growing controversy surrounding the incident, with some appearing in videos eating meals with evident appetite and in an exaggerated manner, a move widely interpreted as an indirect mockery of the scene that sparked the controversy around the McDonald's CEO.
Users shared these clips extensively on social media platforms, considering them a sarcastic response to the original video, while others saw it as a clever attempt by competitors to capitalize on the media frenzy and promote their products at the expense of the controversy surrounding the new burger.