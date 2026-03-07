بعد اتهامات بأنه لا يتناول منتجات شركته، ظهر الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة McDonald's في فيديو يروج فيه لبرجر «بيج آرتش» الجديد، لكنه أثار موجة سخرية واسعة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

المقطع أظهر الرئيس التنفيذي لماكدونالدز وهو يتناول اللقمة الأولى، لكنه لم يبتلع الطعام، بل بصقه في منديل بعد كل لقمة، مما أثار استهجان المتابعين وانتقادات لاذعة حول طريقة ترويجه للمنتج.

كما وصف الرئيس التنفيذي الوجبة بـ«المنتج» بدل كلمة «برجر»، ما زاد من الشكوك حول جودة البرجر وثقة الشركة في منتجاتها الجديدة. الفيديو تحوّل سريعًا إلى مادة ساخرة انتقد فيها المستخدمون أسلوب التسويق وسلوك الرئيس التنفيذي، معتبرين أن المقاطع جاءت بنتائج عكسية، وأضرت بصورة العلامة التجارية بدل تعزيزها.

تداعيات الفيديو لم تقتصر على السخرية فقط، بل سلطت الضوء على ضعف إستراتيجية الاتصال والتسويق للمنتج الجديد، في وقت تواجه الشركة انتقادات حول سلامة الغذاء وموجة مقاطعات أثرت على المبيعات سابقًا.

ولم تتوقف تداعيات الفيديو عند حدود السخرية فقط، إذ استغل رؤساء تنفيذيون لشركات منافسة الجدل المتصاعد حول الواقعة، وظهر بعضهم في مقاطع فيديو وهم يتناولون الوجبات بشهية واضحة وبطريقة مبالغ فيها، في خطوة فُسرت على نطاق واسع بأنها سخرية غير مباشرة من المشهد الذي أثار الجدل حول رئيس شركة ماكدونالدز.

وتداول مستخدمون هذه المقاطع بكثافة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، معتبرين أنها رد ساخر على الفيديو الأصلي، فيما رأى آخرون أنها محاولة ذكية من المنافسين لاستثمار الضجة الإعلامية والترويج لمنتجاتهم على حساب الجدل الذي يحيط بالبرجر الجديد.