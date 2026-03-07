توقعت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية استدعاء المزيد من قوات الاحتياط مع تصاعد الحرب على إيران، فيما بحث الرئيس دونالد ترمب مع شركات تصنيع الأسلحة زيادة الإنتاج وتسريعه، مؤكداً مضاعفة إنتاج الأسلحة المتقدمة أربع مرات.


ورجح مسؤولون في وزارة الحرب استدعاء المزيد من قوات الاحتياط، مع تصاعد الحرب على إيران والتي دخلت أسبوعها الثاني، اليوم (السبت).


وقال مسؤول في البنتاغون لشبكة «NBC News»، إن هناك حالياً نحو 22 ألفاً من أفراد الجيش والقوات الجوية خارج الولايات المتحدة يدعمون العمليات في جميع أنحاء العالم، وأن هذا العدد ثابت.


وأعلن المسؤول استدعاء وحدات لدعم العمليات العسكرية الأمريكية في حرب إيران قبل بدايتها، وتم تكليف الموجودين هناك بالفعل بدعم العملية من المنطقة، مؤكداً أنه سيتم حشد المزيد من أفراد الاحتياط لدعم الحرب.


وتتزامن هذه الخطط، مع اجتماع الرئيس الأمريكي، أمس (الجمعة)، بممثلي أكبر شركات التصنيع الدفاعي في الولايات المتحدة، لمناقشة زيادة الإنتاج وتسريع جداول تصنيع الأسلحة.


وفي منشور على منصته «تروث سوشيال» كتب ترمب: «اختتمنا للتو اجتماعاً جيداً جداً مع أكبر شركات التصنيع الدفاعي الأمريكية، حيث ناقشنا الإنتاج وجداول التصنيع، وقد وافقوا على مضاعفة إنتاج أسلحة (الفئة المتقدمة للغاية) أربع مرات للوصول في أسرع وقت ممكن إلى أعلى مستويات الإنتاج».


وأضاف ترمب إن خطط التوسع بدأت قبل 3 أشهر من الاجتماع، وإن بناء المصانع وإنتاج العديد من هذه الأسلحة قد بدأ بالفعل.


وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة تملك مخزوناً غير محدود من الذخائر المتوسطة والمتوسطة العليا، والتي تستخدمها القوات الأمريكية في إيران وفي فنزويلا أخيرا، لافتا إلى أنه رغم ذلك طلبنا أيضاً زيادة الطلبات على هذه المستويات.