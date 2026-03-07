دخلت حرب إيران أسبوعها الثاني، اليوم (السبت)، وأفاد إعلام إيراني بتجدد القصف على عدة مواقع، فيما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي شن موجة غارات جديدة على بنى تحتية في طهران وأصفهان.


وأعلنت إسرائيل شن موجة ضربات بواسطة «أكثر من 80 طائرة مقاتلة» على طهران ووسط البلاد. وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي استهداف منصات إطلاق صواريخ في غرب ووسط إيران، وقال إن المقاتلات ألقت 230 ذخيرة في الهجمات الأخيرة، واستهدفت موقعين لتخزين الصواريخ، والجامعة العسكرية المركزية شمال شرق طهران.


واستهدفت الضربات مركزاً قيادياً تحت الأرض ومواقع لتخزين وإطلاق الصواريخ، بهدف مواصلة تقليص حجم إطلاق الصواريخ باتجاه أراضي إسرائيل.


وتحدث إعلام إيراني عن غارة استهدفت مقراً للقوة الفضائية التابعة للحرس الثوري بطهران، وأخرى استهدفت محيط ميدان آزادي وسط طهران، كما استهدف هجوم مطار مهر آباد الدولي.


وأكد الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه بدأ موجة واسعة النطاق من الضربات تستهدف البنية التحتية في العاصمة الإيرانية طهران. وبثت وسائل الإعلام الرسمية الإيرانية لقطات تظهر حرائق هائلة في مطار مهرباد الدولي بطهران. وأعلن أنه دمر 80 % من أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الإيرانية في الأسبوع الأول من الحملة، وعطل أكثر من 60 % من منصات إطلاق الصواريخ، واصفاً ذلك بأنه يحد بقوة من قدرة إيران على إطلاق الصواريخ.


بالمقابل، قال الجيش الإسرائيلي إن إيران أطلقت صواريخ على إسرائيل في وقت مبكر من صباح اليوم (السبت)، مضيفاً أنه تم تفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي. وفي وقت سابق، كانت هناك تقارير متكررة عن هجمات صاروخية إيرانية.


في غضون ذلك، واصلت إسرائيل توسيع نطاق الحرب في لبنان، وقصفت العاصمة بيروت أمس (الجمعة) بعد أن وجهت تحذيراً بإخلاء غير مسبوق للضاحية الجنوبية بأكملها.


وقالت جمعية الهلال الأحمر الإيراني، إن ما لا يقل عن 1332 شخصاً قتلوا في إيران منذ أن شنت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضربات في 28 فبراير (شباط).


وأعلنت وزارة الصحة اللبنانية أن 123 شخصا قتلوا وأصيب 683 جراء الهجمات الإسرائيلية. وقتلت الهجمات الإيرانية 11 شخصاً في إسرائيل منذ بدء الحرب، كما قُتل ما لا يقل عن ستة جنود أمريكيين.