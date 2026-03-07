The Iran war has entered its second week today (Saturday), and Iranian media reported renewed shelling on several sites, while the Israeli army announced a new wave of airstrikes on infrastructure in Tehran and Isfahan.



Israel announced the launch of a wave of strikes using "more than 80 fighter jets" on Tehran and central Iran. The Israeli army confirmed targeting rocket launch platforms in western and central Iran, stating that the fighter jets dropped 230 munitions in the recent attacks, targeting two missile storage sites and the central military university northeast of Tehran.



The strikes targeted an underground command center and sites for storing and launching missiles, aiming to continue reducing the volume of missile launches towards Israeli territories.



Iranian media reported an airstrike targeting a base of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace force in Tehran, and another targeting the area around Azadi Square in central Tehran, as well as an attack on Mehrabad International Airport.



The Israeli army confirmed that it has begun a large-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Iranian state media broadcast footage showing massive fires at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. It announced that it had destroyed 80% of Iran's air defense systems in the first week of the campaign and disabled more than 60% of rocket launch platforms, describing this as significantly limiting Iran's ability to launch missiles.



In contrast, the Israeli army stated that Iran launched missiles at Israel early this morning (Saturday), adding that air defense systems were activated. Earlier, there had been repeated reports of Iranian missile attacks.



Meanwhile, Israel continued to expand the scope of the war in Lebanon, bombing the capital Beirut yesterday (Friday) after issuing an unprecedented evacuation warning for the entire southern suburb.



The Iranian Red Crescent Society stated that at least 1,332 people have been killed in Iran since the United States and Israel launched strikes on February 28.



The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that 123 people were killed and 683 injured due to the Israeli attacks. Iranian attacks have killed 11 people in Israel since the start of the war, and at least six American soldiers have also been killed.