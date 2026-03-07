Anger is a natural response to stress or provocation, but it can become a destructive factor for relationships and health if not managed consciously. According to the guidelines of the American Psychological Association (APA), the first step in managing anger begins with recognizing early physical signs, such as a racing heart, muscle tension, or a raised voice.

Research in cognitive behavioral therapy suggests that deep breathing techniques and slowing down the response give the brain a chance to regain balance before an impulsive reaction occurs. Additionally, reinterpreting the situation instead of assuming negative intentions reduces the intensity of the emotional response and prevents escalation.

Studies published in the Journal of Behavioral Medicine have shown that regular physical activity contributes to lowering overall stress levels, which reduces the likelihood of emotional outbursts. Furthermore, adequate sleep and balanced nutrition play an important role in mood stability.

Calm and clear expression of feelings, using responsible language instead of accusations, helps maintain relationships and prevents the buildup of resentment. Controlling anger does not mean denying it, but rather directing it consciously in a way that protects mental health and enhances the quality of communication.