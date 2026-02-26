Inspired by an authentic regional flavor and designed to accompany moments of connection, the "Cardamom Latte" from Starbucks adds a modern touch to traditions during the blessed month of Ramadan - as says coffee ambassador and barista champion, Sumaya.

Not all flavors are just tastes; some carry memories and evoke a familiar warmth. Cardamom, in particular, is one of those flavors that needs no introduction in our region; it is an essential element of hospitality, a sign of welcome in Arabic coffee, and is used in sweets, accompanying moments that bring people together.

During the blessed month of Ramadan, Starbucks presents a modern vision of this familiar flavor through the "Cardamom Latte" - a drink designed to align with the uniqueness of this holy month and its special, tranquil moments.

In this conversation, Sumaya - the coffee ambassador at Starbucks and barista champion - takes us beyond the recipe; to personal memories and the philosophy of the craft that sees coffee as a space for belonging. She explains why she does not see cardamom as just an ingredient to be added, but as a story to be told, and a sense of belonging presented in a cup.

• Between Amman and Riyadh, reaching global platforms... how have these cities shaped your relationship with flavor? And why does cardamom seem to be the most genuine expression of the region?

•• Coffee has played different roles in my life over the years. In Amman, coffee was associated with time; the time spent sitting with family, exchanging conversations, laughing together, and feeling a sense of familiarity and connection. Today in Riyadh, coffee has become a symbol of generosity; it is offered before it is requested, as if saying to the guest: welcome to my home.

When I thought about presenting a flavor that truly expresses the spirit of the region, cardamom was the natural choice. It is not just a taste, but a comprehensive feeling. Its aroma gives espresso a special warmth, then the milk comes in to provide a balance that softens the intensity of the flavor, while keeping the coffee's own flavor, the prominent taste.

For me, cardamom is not just a spice; it is a story, a connection, an extension of the homeland, and a piece of its land.

• Cardamom is considered one of the beloved essential ingredients in the region. What does it mean to you personally, and what memories does it evoke in your mind?

•• Cardamom reflects a hidden memory among spices; its aroma takes me back to family Ramadan nights, to festive celebrations, and to times filled with laughter and social warmth.

When I taste it, I taste warmth - not just the heat of the cup in my hands, but the warmth of home, family, and the bonds that connect us. It has a unique presence: subtle in its effect, yet unforgettable.

That’s why I love using it in coffee; it does not just add flavor, but carries a complete feeling. With cardamom, every sip becomes an experience with its own special feeling.

• You often talk about harmony - "coffee first, then spices and sweetness." How is this philosophy reflected in the Cardamom Latte?

•• Absolutely. The coffee must remain the main element in the story, while cardamom adds its touch gently, enhancing its flavor and fragrant aroma without overpowering it.

In this latte, the espresso provides the base flavor, cardamom adds its touch elegantly, and the milk softens the entire mixture, making every sip smooth and comforting. The harmony emerges from this balance - which is exactly the feeling I wanted: elegant, intentional, and comforting.

• Why does cardamom seem particularly suitable during Ramadan, and how do you imagine people enjoying this latte during the holy month?

•• The blessed month of Ramadan is a suitable time for reflection, connection, and quiet contemplation. Cardamom has always been part of those moments - in Arabic coffee, sweets, and in the fragrance that fills our homes.

I imagine this latte being enjoyed after iftar, perhaps in a quiet moment with family or friends, or while savoring the tranquility of a Ramadan evening. It is comforting, yet carries a distinctive character - it is a modern style that honors traditions and creates new memories at the same time.

• From your perspective as a coffee ambassador, what do you hope people feel when they order a Cardamom Latte?

•• I hope they feel appreciated and touched by a sense of belonging. When the flavor reflects your culture and traditions, it becomes more than just a drink; it transforms into a connection that brings you back to your roots.

I want people to feel warmth, comfort, and joy in that small moment - to pause for a moment, take a deep breath, and realize that this cup was prepared with special care, just for them.

The Starbucks Cardamom Latte will be available during Ramadan at Starbucks stores in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Whether during a quiet break after iftar or in a friendly gathering with friends, it is an invitation to savor a familiar flavor in a new way - and to make room for social connection, cup by cup.