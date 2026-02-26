مستوحى من نكهة إقليمية أصيلة، ومصمم ليواكب لحظات التواصل، يأتي مشروب «لاتيه بالهيل» من ستاربكس ليضفي على التقاليد في شهر رمضان المبارك لمسة عصرية -كما تقول سفيرة القهوة وبطلة الباريستا، سميّة.

ليست كل النكهات مجرد مذاق؛ فبعضها يحمل ذاكرة، ويستحضر دفئاً مألوفاً. والهيل تحديداً من تلك النكهات التي لا تحتاج إلى تعريف في منطقتنا؛ فهو عنصر أساسي في الضيافة، ودلالة تُعبّر عن الترحيب في القهوة العربية، كما يُستخدم في الحلويات، ويُرافق اللحظات التي تجمع الناس.

وفي شهر رمضان المبارك، تُقدّم ستاربكس رؤية عصرية لهذه النكهة المألوفة عبر «لاتيه الهيل» -مشروب صُمّم ليواكب خصوصية هذا الشهر الفضيل، ولحظاته المميزة والهادئة.

في هذا الحوار، تأخذنا سميّة -سفيرة القهوة لدى ستاربكس وبطلة الباريستا- إلى ما وراء الوصفة؛ إلى الذكريات الشخصية، وفلسفة الحِرفة التي ترى في القهوة مساحةً للانتماء. وتشرح لماذا لا ترى الهيل مجرد مكوّن يُضاف، بل هوية تُروى، وانتماء يُقدَّم في فنجان.

• بين عمّان والرياض وصولاً إلى المنصات العالمية.. كيف صاغت هذه المدن علاقتك بالنكهة؟ ولماذا بدا الهيل التعبير الأكثر صدقاً عن المنطقة؟

•• لقد لعبت القهوة أدواراً مختلفة في حياتي عبر السنوات. في عمّان، كانت القهوة مرتبطة بالوقت؛ وقت الجلوس مع العائلة، تبادل الأحاديث، الضحك معاً، والإحساس بالأُلفة والترابط. أما اليوم في الرياض، فأصبحت القهوة عنوان الكرم؛ تُقدَّم قبل أن تُطلب، وكأنها تقول للضيف: أهلاً بك في بيتي.

وعندما فكّرت في تقديم نكهة تعبّر بصدق عن روح المنطقة، كان الهيل هو الخيار الطبيعي. فهو ليس مجرد طعم، بل إحساس شامل. رائحته تمنح الإسبريسو دفئاً خاصاً، ثم يأتي الحليب ليمنحه توازناً يخفّف من حدّة النكهة، مع إبقاء نكهة القهوة نفسها، الطعمة البارزة.

الهيل بالنسبة لي ليس مجرد بهار؛ إنه قصة، ورابط، وامتداد للوطن، وقطعة من أرضه.

• يُعدّ الهيل واحداً من المكونات الأساسية المَحبوبة في المنطقة. ما الذي يعنيه لكِ على الصعيد الشخصي، وما هي الذكريات التي يستحضرها في ذهنك؟

•• يعكس الهيل ذكرى خفيّة بين التوابل؛ رائحته تعيدني إلى ليالي رمضان العائلية، وإلى احتفالات العيد، وإلى أوقات مُفعمة بالضحك والألفة الاجتماعية.

عندما أتذوّقه، أتذوّق الدفء -ليس حرارة الفنجان بين يدي فحسب، بل دفء المنزل والعائلة والروابط التي تجمعنا. إنه يتمتّع بحضور فريد: رقيق في أثره، لكنه لا يُنسى.

ولذلك أحبّ استخدامه في القهوة؛ فهو لا يضيف نكهة فحسب، بل يحمل إحساساً كاملاً. ومع الهيل، تصبح كل رشفة تجربة لها شعورها الخاص.

• غالباً ما تتحدثين عن التناغم –«القهوة أوّلاً، ثمّ التوابل والحلاوة». كيف تنعكس هذه الفلسفة في مشروب لاتيه بالهيل؟

•• بالتأكيد. يجب أن تبقى القهوة هي العنصر الرئيسي في القصة، بينما يأتي الهيل ليُضيف لمسته بلطف، بشكل يمنح نكهتها ورائحتها الزكيّة حضوراً أجمل من دون أن يطغى عليها.

في هذا اللاتيه، يمنح الإسبريسو الطعم الأساسي، ويضيف الهيل لمسته بأناقة، ويأتي الحليب ليُلطّف كل المزيج فتصبح كل رشفة سلسة ومريحة. ويَبرُز الانسجام من هذا التوازن -وهو تماماً الإحساس الذي أردته: راقياً، ومقصوداً، ومريحاً.

• لماذا يبدو الهيل مناسباً بشكل خاص خلال شهر رمضان، وكيف تتخيلين أن يستمتع الناس بهذا اللاتيه خلال الشهر الفضيل؟

•• يعد شهر رمضان المبارك وقتاً مناسباً للتأمّل والتواصل والتفكير بهدوء. ولطالما كان الهيل جزءاً من تلك اللحظات -في القهوة العربية، والحلويات، وفي العطر الذي يملأ منازلنا.

أتخيّل أن يُشرَب هذا اللاتيه بعد الإفطار، ربما في لحظة هادئة مع العائلة أو الأصدقاء، أو في أثناء الاستمتاع بسكون أمسية رمضانية. إنه مريح، ومع ذلك يحمل طابعاً مميزاً -إنه عبارة عن أسلوب حديث يكرّم التقاليد ويصنع ذكريات جديدة في الوقت عينه.

• من وجهة نظرك وبصفتك سفيرة للقهوة، ما الذي تأملين أن يشعر الناس به عندما يطلبون لاتيه بالهيل؟

•• آمل في أن يشعروا بأنهم مُقدَّرون، وأن يلامسهم إحساس بالانتماء. فعندما تعكس النكهة ثقافتك وتقاليدك، تصبح أكثر من مجرد مشروب وتتحوّل إلى صلة تعيدك إلى جذورك.

أريد أن يشعر الناس بالدفء والراحة والفرح في تلك اللحظة الصغيرة -أن يتوقّفوا قليلاً، يأخذوا نفساً عميقاً، ويدركوا أن هذا الفنجان تم إعداده بعناية خاصة، من أجلهم وحدهم.

سيتوفر مشروب ستاربكس لاتيه بالهيل خلال شهر رمضان في متاجر ستاربكس في البحرين، ومصر، والأردن، والكويت، ولبنان، والمغرب، وعُمان، وقطر، والمملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة. وسواء كان ذلك خلال استراحة هادئة بعد الإفطار، أو في لقاء وديّ مع الأصدقاء، فهو دعوة لتذوق نكهة مألوفة بأسلوب جديد -ولإفساح المجال للتواصل الاجتماعي، فنجاناً تلو الآخر.