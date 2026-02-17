جامعة أمريكية تواجه أكبر تفشٍ للحصبة في تاريخها الحديث

Ave Maria University, a private Catholic institution in Southwest Florida, has reported a significant outbreak of measles on its campus, with over 40 confirmed cases, making it the largest recorded outbreak on a U.S. college campus in modern history.

Increase in Measles Cases in America

This outbreak comes amid a notable national rise in measles cases in the United States, with confirmed cases reaching 2,280 in 2025, and over 900 cases so far in 2026 (with other reports indicating that some early updates this year have surpassed 1,000 cases).

According to an update published by the university on its website: “Since the beginning of the semester, 48 students have been evaluated by nurses and have surpassed the infectious period, and have now acquired natural immunity.”



The university also confirmed that all students who were evaluated and were within the 4 infectious days following the rash are currently under quarantine.

The university stated that it became aware of suspected cases in January and immediately notified students, parents, and staff. According to local and national media reports (such as CBS and WINK), the total number has risen to about 57 cases, including 50 cases that have surpassed the infectious period and 7 cases in quarantine as of February 11, with some reports indicating that the number is approaching 60 cases in later updates.



46 Confirmed Cases

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows a recent update indicating 46 confirmed cases in Collier County (where the university is located) from January 1 to February 7, 2026.

The infectious period for measles includes the four days preceding the rash and the four days following it, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The university confirmed that all students who were evaluated by nursing staff and were within the infectious period are currently under quarantine, noting that classes and regular activities, including in-person lectures and religious services, are continuing.

Vaccination Policy

The university requires proof of vaccination but allows - under Florida state law - exemptions for religious or personal reasons after signing a formal declaration.

According to health updates issued by the university administration, the vast majority of the campus community has been vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health states that individuals who have previously contracted measles or have completed two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine have up to 98% protection and are unlikely to contract the disease.