أبلغت جامعة أفي ماريا الخاصة الكاثوليكية في جنوب غرب فلوريدا عن تفشٍ كبير لمرض الحصبة داخل حرمها الجامعي، إذ سجلت أكثر من 40 حالة مؤكدة، مما يجعلها أكبر تفشٍ مسجل على حرم جامعي أمريكي في التاريخ الحديث.

ارتفاع حالات الحصبة في أمريكا

يأتي هذا التفشي وسط ارتفاع وطني ملحوظ في حالات الحصبة بالولايات المتحدة، إذ بلغت الحالات المؤكدة 2280 حالة خلال عام 2025، وأكثر من 900 حالة حتى الآن في عام 2026 (مع تقارير أخرى تشير إلى تجاوز 1000 حالة في بعض التحديثات المبكرة لهذا العام).

وفقاً لتحديث نشرته الجامعة على موقعها الإلكتروني: «منذ بداية الفصل الدراسي، تم تقييم 48 طالباً من قبل الممرضات وتجاوزوا فترة العدوى، واكتسبوا الآن مناعة طبيعية».
جامعة أمريكية تواجه أكبر تفشٍ للحصبة في تاريخها الحديث

كما أكدت الجامعة أن جميع الطلاب الذين تم تقييمهم وهم ضمن الـ4 أيام المعدية بعد ظهور الطفح الجلدي يخضعون للحجر الصحي.

وقالت الجامعة إنها أصبحت على علم بحالات مشتبه بها في يناير، وأخطرت الطلاب وأولياء الأمور والعاملين فوراً، ووفقاً لتقارير إعلامية محلية ووطنية (مثل CBS وWINK)، ارتفع العدد الإجمالي إلى نحو 57 حالة بما في ذلك 50 حالة تجاوزت فترة العدوى و7 حالات في الحجر حتى 11 فبراير، مع بعض التقارير التي تشير إلى اقتراب الـ60 حالة في تحديثات لاحقة.
جامعة أمريكية تواجه أكبر تفشٍ للحصبة في تاريخها الحديث

46 حالة مؤكدة

وأظهرت بيانات إدارة الصحة في فلوريدا تحديثاً حديثاً يشير إلى 46 حالة مؤكدة في مقاطعة كولير (حيث تقع الجامعة) من 1 يناير إلى 7 فبراير 2026.

وتشمل فترة العدوى للحصبة الأيام الأربعة التي تسبق ظهور الطفح الجلدي والأربعة التي تليه، وفقاً لإدارة الصحة في فلوريدا.

وأكدت الجامعة أن جميع الطلبة الذين تم تقييمهم تمريضياً وكانوا ضمن فترة العدوى يخضعون حالياً للحجر الصحي، مشيرة إلى استمرار الدراسة والأنشطة الاعتيادية، بما في ذلك المحاضرات الحضورية والقداسات الدينية.

سياسة التطعيم

وتشترط الجامعة تقديم إثبات تلقي اللقاح، لكنها تسمح -وفق قانون ولاية فلوريدا- بإعفاءات لأسباب دينية أو شخصية بعد توقيع إقرار رسمي.

وبحسب التحديثات الصحية الصادرة عن إدارة الجامعة، فإن الغالبية العظمى من مجتمع الحرم الجامعي تلقوا التطعيم.

وتفيد إدارة الصحة في فلوريدا بأن الأشخاص الذين سبق أن أُصيبوا بالحصبة أو استكملوا جرعتي لقاح الحصبة والنكاف والحصبة الألمانية (MMR) يتمتعون بحماية تصل إلى 98%، ومن غير المرجح إصابتهم بالمرض.