لماذا لا ينزل وزنك رغم الحمية؟ خبراء يكشفون الأسرار الـ12

Despite the existence of dozens of diets and methods promising quick results in weight loss, nutrition experts confirm that there are many reasons that may prevent weight loss on the scale despite the efforts made. In addition to the quality of food, factors such as sleep, stress, and meal timing play an important role in the success of the weight loss process.

According to the "Telegraph," nutrition specialist Anna Grooms, spokesperson for the British Nutrition Foundation, states that resorting to "quick diets" to shed excess weight after holidays may yield initial results, but they are often very restrictive and unsustainable, leading to a toxic cycle of frustration and returning to previous weight.



She adds: "To achieve permanent weight loss, one must focus on mindset, physical activity level, and lifestyle in general."

Here are the top 12 common mistakes people make while trying to lose weight, along with the suggested solutions from experts:

1 - Eating very small amounts of food

Dr. Abby Hayams, a senior physician at "MedicSpot," warns that excessively reducing calories slows metabolism and increases appetite, as the body defends itself against "perceived hunger." She recommends reducing only 300 - 500 calories from the daily maintenance level for slow and sustainable weight loss while maintaining energy.

2 - Not consuming enough protein

Protein increases feelings of fullness and boosts metabolism. Many people overlook it and choose low-calorie meals that are unsatisfying, such as salads without protein. Dr. Hayams recommends 20 - 30 grams of protein per meal (like a palm-sized portion of chicken or fish, or 150 grams of Greek yogurt).

3 - Lack of fiber in meals

Gut scientist Dr. Emily Lemming recommends increasing fiber to enhance satiety, improve digestion, and regulate blood sugar. It is preferable to replace white bread, pasta, and rice with whole grain varieties.

4 - Random consumption of "free foods"

We often forget the calories in biscuits while preparing tea, leftovers from others' plates, or a drizzle of oil. Studies indicate that we underestimate our consumption by about 30%, and the solution lies in accurately tracking food and avoiding mindless eating.

5 - Drinking calories

Sodas, juices, coffee with milk and flavors contain hidden calories (like a latte reaching 279 calories or hot chocolate reaching 500 calories), and the solution is to choose small sizes, avoid sugary drinks, and opt for sugar-free options.

6 - Relying solely on cardio without resistance training

Building muscle through exercises like squats and deadlifts improves body composition and metabolism. A study published in Obesity Reviews confirms that resistance training with a balanced caloric intake is best for fat loss.

7 - Sticking to a diet during the week and overindulging on weekends

Weekend "slip-ups" can negate the week's efforts, and the solution is to incorporate favorite meals within the daily caloric limit instead of an "all or nothing" approach.

8 - Eating at the wrong times

Intermittent fasting is beneficial, but skipping breakfast may lead to nutrient deficiencies and increased cravings later. A study showed that eating early (from 7 AM to 3 PM) yields better results.

9 - Eating large portions

We often underestimate portion sizes (especially grains and pasta), and the solution is to weigh portions temporarily until the eye is trained to recognize the correct amounts.

10 - Lack of sleep

Sleeping less than 6 hours increases the hunger hormone (ghrelin) and decreases the satiety hormone (leptin), raises cortisol, and increases cravings for sweets. Studies have shown that two nights of insufficient sleep increase cravings for high-calorie meals, and the solution is to sleep early and reduce screen time in the evening.

11 - Neglecting gut health

An imbalance of gut bacteria (dysbiosis) is linked to weight gain and inflammation, and the solution is to increase vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and fermented foods like live yogurt or pickles.

12 - Relying solely on willpower

Behavioral nutrition expert Sandra Rockcroft-Davis indicates that most eating decisions are made unconsciously and that 90% of eating is governed by the subconscious. Willpower depletes like a battery, and the solution is to identify triggers, reframe habits, and treat slips as a "temporary setback" rather than failure.