رغم وجود عشرات الحميات الغذائية والطرق التي تَعِد بنتائج سريعة في إنقاص الوزن، إلا أن خبراء التغذية يؤكدون أن هناك أسباباً عديدة قد تمنع نزول الوزن على الميزان رغم الجهود المبذولة، فبالإضافة إلى نوعية الطعام، تلعب عوامل مثل النوم، التوتر، وتوقيت الوجبات دوراً مهماً في نجاح عملية التنحيف.

وبحسب صحيفة «تلغراف» تقول أخصائية التغذية المتحدثة باسم الجمعية البريطانية للتغذية آنا غروم: إن اللجوء إلى «الحميات السريعة» للتخلص من الوزن الزائد بعد العطلات قد يعطي نتائج أولية، لكنها غالباً ما تكون مقيدة جداً وغير مستدامة، مما يؤدي إلى دورة سامة من الإحباط والعودة للوزن السابق.
لماذا لا ينزل وزنك رغم الحمية؟ خبراء يكشفون الأسرار الـ12

وتضيف: «لتحقيق فقدان وزن دائم، يجب التركيز على العقلية، مستوى النشاط البدني، ونمط الحياة عموماً».

وفيما يلي أبرز 12 خطأ شائعاً يرتكبها الناس أثناء محاولات إنقاص الوزن، مع الحلول المقترحة من الخبراء:

1 - تناول كميات قليلة جداً من الطعام

تحذر كبيرة الأطباء في «ميديكسبوت» الدكتورة آبي هايامز، من أن تقليل السعرات بشكل مفرط يبطئ الأيض ويزيد الشهية، إذ يدافع الجسم عن نفسه ضد «الجوع المتصور»، كما توصي بتقليل 300 - 500 سعرة فقط عن مستوى الصيانة اليومي لفقدان وزن بطيء ومستدام مع الحفاظ على الطاقة.

2 - عدم تناول كمية كافية من البروتين

يزيد البروتين من الشعور بالشبع ويعزز الأيض. كثيرون يتجاهلونه ويختارون وجبات منخفضة السعرات لكنها غير مشبعة، مثل السلطة دون بروتين، وتوصي الدكتورة هايامز بـ20 - 30 غرام بروتين لكل وجبة (مثل حجم راحة اليد من الدجاج أو السمك، أو 150 غ يوغورت يوناني).

3- نقص الألياف في الوجبات

توصي عالمة الأمعاء الدكتورة إيميلي ليمينغ بزيادة الألياف لتعزيز الشبع وتحسين الهضم وتنظيم السكر في الدم. يُفضل استبدال الخبز والمعكرونة والأرز الأبيض بأنواع الحبوب الكاملة.

4 - التناول العشوائي لـ«الأطعمة الحرة»

غالباً ما ننسى السعرات في البسكويت أثناء تحضير الشاي، أو بقايا الطعام من طبق الآخرين، أو رذاذ الزيت، وتشير الدراسات إلى أننا نقلل تقدير استهلاكنا بنحو 30%، والحل في تتبع الطعام بدقة وتجنب الأكل اللاواعي.

5 - شرب السعرات الحرارية

المشروبات الغازية، العصائر، القهوة بالحليب والنكهات تحتوي سعرات مخفية (مثل لاتيه يصل إلى 279 سعرة أو شوكولاتة ساخنة تصل إلى 500 سعرة)، والحل في اختيار أحجام صغيرة، تجنب الشرابات، واللجوء إلى خيارات خالية من السكر.

6 - الاعتماد على الكارديو فقط دون تمارين المقاومة

بناء العضلات عبر تمارين مثل السكوات والديدليفت يحسن التركيب الجسمي والأيض، وتؤكد دراسة منشورة في Obesity Reviews أن التمارين المقاومة مع نظام سعري متوازن هي الأفضل لفقدان الدهون.

7 - الالتزام بالدايت أيام الأسبوع والإفراط في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع

يؤدي «الانفلات» في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع إلى إبطال جهود الأسبوع، والحل في دمج الوجبات المفضلة ضمن الحد السعري اليومي بدلاً من نهج «كل شيء أو لا شيء».

8 - تناول الطعام في أوقات خاطئة

الصيام المتقطع مفيد، لكن تخطي الإفطار قد يؤدي إلى نقص مغذيات وزيادة الرغبة في الأكل لاحقاً، وأظهرت دراسة أن تناول الطعام مبكراً (من 7 صباحاً إلى 3 مساءً) يعطي نتائج أفضل.

9 - تناول حصص كبيرة

غالباً ما نقلل من تقدير حجم الحصص (خصوصاً الحبوب والمعكرونة)، والحل في وزن الحصص مؤقتاً حتى تتدرب العين على الكميات الصحيحة.

10 - قلة النوم

النوم أقل من 6 ساعات يزيد هرمون الجوع (غريلين) ويقلل هرمون الشبع (ليبتين)، ويرفع الكورتيزول ويزيد الرغبة في السكريات، كما أظهرت دراسات أن ليلتين قليلتي النوم تزيدان الرغبة في الوجبات عالية السعرات، والحل في النوم المبكر وتقليل الشاشات مساءً.

11 - إهمال صحة الأمعاء

اختلال توازن البكتيريا المعوية (ديسبيوسيس) مرتبط بزيادة الوزن والالتهابات، والحل في زيادة الخضراوات، الفواكه، البقوليات، الحبوب الكاملة، والأطعمة المخمرة مثل الزبادي الحي أو المخللات.

12 - الاعتماد على قوة الإرادة فقط

تشير خبيرة السلوك الغذائي ساندرا روكروفت-ديفيس إلى أن معظم قرارات الأكل تتم بشكل غير واعٍ وأن 90% من الأكل يحكمه اللاوعي، وقوة الإرادة تنفد كالبطارية، والحل في تحديد المحفزات، إعادة صياغة العادات، ومعاملة الانزلاق كـ«عثرة مؤقتة» لا فشل.