لماذا لا ينزل وزنك رغم الحمية؟ خبراء يكشفون الأسرار الـ12

رغم وجود عشرات الحميات الغذائية والطرق التي تَعِد بنتائج سريعة في إنقاص الوزن، إلا أن خبراء التغذية يؤكدون أن هناك أسباباً عديدة قد تمنع نزول الوزن على الميزان رغم الجهود المبذولة، فبالإضافة إلى نوعية الطعام، تلعب عوامل مثل النوم، التوتر، وتوقيت الوجبات دوراً مهماً في نجاح عملية التنحيف.
وبحسب صحيفة «تلغراف» تقول أخصائية التغذية المتحدثة باسم الجمعية البريطانية للتغذية آنا غروم: إن اللجوء إلى «الحميات السريعة» للتخلص من الوزن الزائد بعد العطلات قد يعطي نتائج أولية، لكنها غالباً ما تكون مقيدة جداً وغير مستدامة، مما يؤدي إلى دورة سامة من الإحباط والعودة للوزن السابق.
وتضيف: «لتحقيق فقدان وزن دائم، يجب التركيز على العقلية، مستوى النشاط البدني، ونمط الحياة عموماً».
وفيما يلي أبرز 12 خطأ شائعاً يرتكبها الناس أثناء محاولات إنقاص الوزن، مع الحلول المقترحة من الخبراء:
1 - تناول كميات قليلة جداً من الطعام
تحذر كبيرة الأطباء في «ميديكسبوت» الدكتورة آبي هايامز، من أن تقليل السعرات بشكل مفرط يبطئ الأيض ويزيد الشهية، إذ يدافع الجسم عن نفسه ضد «الجوع المتصور»، كما توصي بتقليل 300 - 500 سعرة فقط عن مستوى الصيانة اليومي لفقدان وزن بطيء ومستدام مع الحفاظ على الطاقة.
2 - عدم تناول كمية كافية من البروتين
يزيد البروتين من الشعور بالشبع ويعزز الأيض. كثيرون يتجاهلونه ويختارون وجبات منخفضة السعرات لكنها غير مشبعة، مثل السلطة دون بروتين، وتوصي الدكتورة هايامز بـ20 - 30 غرام بروتين لكل وجبة (مثل حجم راحة اليد من الدجاج أو السمك، أو 150 غ يوغورت يوناني).
غالباً ما ننسى السعرات في البسكويت أثناء تحضير الشاي، أو بقايا الطعام من طبق الآخرين، أو رذاذ الزيت، وتشير الدراسات إلى أننا نقلل تقدير استهلاكنا بنحو 30%، والحل في تتبع الطعام بدقة وتجنب الأكل اللاواعي.
5 - شرب السعرات الحرارية
المشروبات الغازية، العصائر، القهوة بالحليب والنكهات تحتوي سعرات مخفية (مثل لاتيه يصل إلى 279 سعرة أو شوكولاتة ساخنة تصل إلى 500 سعرة)، والحل في اختيار أحجام صغيرة، تجنب الشرابات، واللجوء إلى خيارات خالية من السكر.
6 - الاعتماد على الكارديو فقط دون تمارين المقاومة
بناء العضلات عبر تمارين مثل السكوات والديدليفت يحسن التركيب الجسمي والأيض، وتؤكد دراسة منشورة في Obesity Reviews أن التمارين المقاومة مع نظام سعري متوازن هي الأفضل لفقدان الدهون.
7 - الالتزام بالدايت أيام الأسبوع والإفراط في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع
يؤدي «الانفلات» في عطلة نهاية الأسبوع إلى إبطال جهود الأسبوع، والحل في دمج الوجبات المفضلة ضمن الحد السعري اليومي بدلاً من نهج «كل شيء أو لا شيء».
8 - تناول الطعام في أوقات خاطئة
الصيام المتقطع مفيد، لكن تخطي الإفطار قد يؤدي إلى نقص مغذيات وزيادة الرغبة في الأكل لاحقاً، وأظهرت دراسة أن تناول الطعام مبكراً (من 7 صباحاً إلى 3 مساءً) يعطي نتائج أفضل.
9 - تناول حصص كبيرة
غالباً ما نقلل من تقدير حجم الحصص (خصوصاً الحبوب والمعكرونة)، والحل في وزن الحصص مؤقتاً حتى تتدرب العين على الكميات الصحيحة.
10 - قلة النوم
النوم أقل من 6 ساعات يزيد هرمون الجوع (غريلين) ويقلل هرمون الشبع (ليبتين)، ويرفع الكورتيزول ويزيد الرغبة في السكريات، كما أظهرت دراسات أن ليلتين قليلتي النوم تزيدان الرغبة في الوجبات عالية السعرات، والحل في النوم المبكر وتقليل الشاشات مساءً.
11 - إهمال صحة الأمعاء
اختلال توازن البكتيريا المعوية (ديسبيوسيس) مرتبط بزيادة الوزن والالتهابات، والحل في زيادة الخضراوات، الفواكه، البقوليات، الحبوب الكاملة، والأطعمة المخمرة مثل الزبادي الحي أو المخللات.
12 - الاعتماد على قوة الإرادة فقط
تشير خبيرة السلوك الغذائي ساندرا روكروفت-ديفيس إلى أن معظم قرارات الأكل تتم بشكل غير واعٍ وأن 90% من الأكل يحكمه اللاوعي، وقوة الإرادة تنفد كالبطارية، والحل في تحديد المحفزات، إعادة صياغة العادات، ومعاملة الانزلاق كـ«عثرة مؤقتة» لا فشل.
Despite the existence of dozens of diets and methods promising quick results in weight loss, nutrition experts confirm that there are many reasons that may prevent weight loss on the scale despite the efforts made. In addition to the quality of food, factors such as sleep, stress, and meal timing play an important role in the success of the weight loss process.
According to the "Telegraph," nutrition specialist Anna Grooms, spokesperson for the British Nutrition Foundation, states that resorting to "quick diets" to shed excess weight after holidays may yield initial results, but they are often very restrictive and unsustainable, leading to a toxic cycle of frustration and returning to previous weight.
She adds: "To achieve permanent weight loss, one must focus on mindset, physical activity level, and lifestyle in general."
Here are the top 12 common mistakes people make while trying to lose weight, along with the suggested solutions from experts:
1 - Eating very small amounts of food
Dr. Abby Hayams, a senior physician at "MedicSpot," warns that excessively reducing calories slows metabolism and increases appetite, as the body defends itself against "perceived hunger." She recommends reducing only 300 - 500 calories from the daily maintenance level for slow and sustainable weight loss while maintaining energy.
2 - Not consuming enough protein
Protein increases feelings of fullness and boosts metabolism. Many people overlook it and choose low-calorie meals that are unsatisfying, such as salads without protein. Dr. Hayams recommends 20 - 30 grams of protein per meal (like a palm-sized portion of chicken or fish, or 150 grams of Greek yogurt).
3 - Lack of fiber in meals
Gut scientist Dr. Emily Lemming recommends increasing fiber to enhance satiety, improve digestion, and regulate blood sugar. It is preferable to replace white bread, pasta, and rice with whole grain varieties.
4 - Random consumption of "free foods"
We often forget the calories in biscuits while preparing tea, leftovers from others' plates, or a drizzle of oil. Studies indicate that we underestimate our consumption by about 30%, and the solution lies in accurately tracking food and avoiding mindless eating.
5 - Drinking calories
Sodas, juices, coffee with milk and flavors contain hidden calories (like a latte reaching 279 calories or hot chocolate reaching 500 calories), and the solution is to choose small sizes, avoid sugary drinks, and opt for sugar-free options.
6 - Relying solely on cardio without resistance training
Building muscle through exercises like squats and deadlifts improves body composition and metabolism. A study published in Obesity Reviews confirms that resistance training with a balanced caloric intake is best for fat loss.
7 - Sticking to a diet during the week and overindulging on weekends
Weekend "slip-ups" can negate the week's efforts, and the solution is to incorporate favorite meals within the daily caloric limit instead of an "all or nothing" approach.
8 - Eating at the wrong times
Intermittent fasting is beneficial, but skipping breakfast may lead to nutrient deficiencies and increased cravings later. A study showed that eating early (from 7 AM to 3 PM) yields better results.
9 - Eating large portions
We often underestimate portion sizes (especially grains and pasta), and the solution is to weigh portions temporarily until the eye is trained to recognize the correct amounts.
10 - Lack of sleep
Sleeping less than 6 hours increases the hunger hormone (ghrelin) and decreases the satiety hormone (leptin), raises cortisol, and increases cravings for sweets. Studies have shown that two nights of insufficient sleep increase cravings for high-calorie meals, and the solution is to sleep early and reduce screen time in the evening.
11 - Neglecting gut health
An imbalance of gut bacteria (dysbiosis) is linked to weight gain and inflammation, and the solution is to increase vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and fermented foods like live yogurt or pickles.
12 - Relying solely on willpower
Behavioral nutrition expert Sandra Rockcroft-Davis indicates that most eating decisions are made unconsciously and that 90% of eating is governed by the subconscious. Willpower depletes like a battery, and the solution is to identify triggers, reframe habits, and treat slips as a "temporary setback" rather than failure.