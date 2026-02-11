في واقعة مأساوية، كشفت جلسة تحقيق قضائي في بريطانيا أن الخريجة البريطانية لوسي هاريسون (23 عاماً)، المعروفة بمواقفها المناهضة لحيازة الأسلحة، قُتلت برصاصة أطلقها والدها داخل منزله في ولاية تكساس، قبل ساعات فقط من موعد عودتها إلى المملكة المتحدة في 10 يناير 2025.

وأفاد تقرير الشرطة الأمريكية بأن لوسي توفيت عند الساعة 3:47 مساءً متأثرة بعيار ناري أصاب قلبها، أُطلق من «مسافة متوسطة» داخل منزل والدها في مدينة بروسبِر بولاية تكساس.

ورغم فتح تحقيق في شبهة القتل غير العمد، فإن هيئة محلفين كبرى في مقاطعة كولين رفضت توجيه اتهام جنائي إلى والدها، كريس هاريسون، ما يعني عدم المضي قدماً في محاكمته داخل الولايات المتحدة.

تفاصيل جديدة من جلسة التحقيق

وخلال جلسة التحقيق أمام محكمة الطب الشرعي في تشيشير، تبيّن للمرة الأولى رسمياً أن الرصاصة القاتلة أُطلقت من سلاح كان بحوزة والدها داخل غرفة نومه.

وأفادت المحكمة بأن لوسي كانت مناهِضة للأسلحة بشكل قاطع، وسبق أن أعربت عن قلقها من احتفاظ والدها بمسدس في المنزل، خصوصاً في ظل وجود شقيقاتها الصغيرات.

كما استمعت المحكمة إلى إفادات تشير إلى أن والدها عانى في السابق من مشكلات تتعلق بإدمان الكحول، بما في ذلك نوبة خطيرة عام 2023 أدخلته في غيبوبة طبية، قبل أن ينتكس مجدداً في 2024، وأشارت كبيرة الأطباء الشرعيين إلى أنه كذب على الشرطة في تكساس بشأن استهلاكه للكحول يوم الحادثة.

رواية الأب

في بيان مكتوب قُدم إلى المحكمة (من دون حضوره شخصياً)، قال كريس هاريسون إنه اشترى مسدساً من طراز غلوك 9 ملم لأغراض الدفاع المنزلي، مؤكداً أنه لم يتلقَّ تدريباً رسمياً على استخدام الأسلحة النارية.

وأوضح أنه كان يشاهد مع ابنته تقريراً إخبارياً عن جرائم السلاح، قبل أن يسألها إن كانت ترغب في رؤية المسدس. وأضاف: «أخرجته من الخزانة المقفلة لأريها إياه، وفجأة انطلقت رصاصة، لم أفهم ما حدث، وسقطت لوسي فوراً على الأرض».

وأشار إلى أنه شرب عبوة صغيرة من النبيذ الأبيض صباح ذلك اليوم، لكنه أكد أنه لم يكن تحت تأثير الكحول وقت الحادثة، غير أن أحد الضباط الذين حضروا إلى المكان أفاد بأنه شم رائحة كحول على أنفاسه، وأنه اعترف لاحقاً بأنه مدمن كحول.

شهادة الشريك والأم

شريك لوسي، سام ليتلر، قال أمام المحكمة إن الراحلة دخلت في نقاش مع والدها صباح يوم وفاتها حول الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وأضاف أنه لم يرَ أي كحول في المنزل، لكنه كان يشعر دائماً بشيء من التوتر أثناء زياراتهما.

وأوضح أنه قبل دقائق من الاستعداد للمغادرة إلى المطار، أمسك والدها بيدها وأدخلها إلى غرفة نومه في الطابق الأرضي، ثم سُمع صوت إطلاق نار بعد نحو 15 ثانية.

أما والدتها، جين كوتس، فقد أكدت أن ابنتها لم تكن مرتاحة لوجود سلاح في المنزل، لكنها لم تذكر وقوع حوادث سابقة محددة آخر اتصال وصلها من لوسي قبل 15 دقيقة فقط من إطلاق النار، وكانت حينها تستعد للمغادرة.

مسيرة وحياة قصيرة

كانت لوسي قد حصلت على درجة امتياز أولى في تخصص شراء وتسويق الأزياء من جامعة مانشستر متروبوليتان، وبدأت عملها في وظيفة أحلامها مساعدة إدارية للمشترين في شركة.

وأكد تقرير التشريح أنها توفيت نتيجة عيار ناري واحد أطلقه شخص آخر، وأنها لم تكن تحت تأثير الكحول أو المخدرات، وأُعلنت وفاتها في مركز بايلور سكوت آند وايت الطبي في تكساس.

وأقيمت جنازتها في كنيسة سانت إلفين في وارينغتون بحضور نحو 400 شخص.

كلمات وداع

في بيان مؤثر، قال والدها: «كانت لوسي نور حياتي لا يمر يوم دون أن أستعيد تلك اللحظات سأحمل هذا العبء حتى قبري».

أما والدتها وشريكها فقالا في بيان مشترك: «كانت لوسي حياةً بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى، عاشت بشغف ومن دون خوف، نحن محطمون لفقدان لوس الجميلة».

ومن المقرر أن تصدر قاضية التحقيق خلاصة استنتاجاتها النهائية بشأن أسباب الوفاة يوم الأربعاء.