في واقعة مأساوية، كشفت جلسة تحقيق قضائي في بريطانيا أن الخريجة البريطانية لوسي هاريسون (23 عاماً)، المعروفة بمواقفها المناهضة لحيازة الأسلحة، قُتلت برصاصة أطلقها والدها داخل منزله في ولاية تكساس، قبل ساعات فقط من موعد عودتها إلى المملكة المتحدة في 10 يناير 2025.
وأفاد تقرير الشرطة الأمريكية بأن لوسي توفيت عند الساعة 3:47 مساءً متأثرة بعيار ناري أصاب قلبها، أُطلق من «مسافة متوسطة» داخل منزل والدها في مدينة بروسبِر بولاية تكساس.
ورغم فتح تحقيق في شبهة القتل غير العمد، فإن هيئة محلفين كبرى في مقاطعة كولين رفضت توجيه اتهام جنائي إلى والدها، كريس هاريسون، ما يعني عدم المضي قدماً في محاكمته داخل الولايات المتحدة.
تفاصيل جديدة من جلسة التحقيق
وخلال جلسة التحقيق أمام محكمة الطب الشرعي في تشيشير، تبيّن للمرة الأولى رسمياً أن الرصاصة القاتلة أُطلقت من سلاح كان بحوزة والدها داخل غرفة نومه.
وأفادت المحكمة بأن لوسي كانت مناهِضة للأسلحة بشكل قاطع، وسبق أن أعربت عن قلقها من احتفاظ والدها بمسدس في المنزل، خصوصاً في ظل وجود شقيقاتها الصغيرات.
كما استمعت المحكمة إلى إفادات تشير إلى أن والدها عانى في السابق من مشكلات تتعلق بإدمان الكحول، بما في ذلك نوبة خطيرة عام 2023 أدخلته في غيبوبة طبية، قبل أن ينتكس مجدداً في 2024، وأشارت كبيرة الأطباء الشرعيين إلى أنه كذب على الشرطة في تكساس بشأن استهلاكه للكحول يوم الحادثة.
رواية الأب
في بيان مكتوب قُدم إلى المحكمة (من دون حضوره شخصياً)، قال كريس هاريسون إنه اشترى مسدساً من طراز غلوك 9 ملم لأغراض الدفاع المنزلي، مؤكداً أنه لم يتلقَّ تدريباً رسمياً على استخدام الأسلحة النارية.
وأوضح أنه كان يشاهد مع ابنته تقريراً إخبارياً عن جرائم السلاح، قبل أن يسألها إن كانت ترغب في رؤية المسدس. وأضاف: «أخرجته من الخزانة المقفلة لأريها إياه، وفجأة انطلقت رصاصة، لم أفهم ما حدث، وسقطت لوسي فوراً على الأرض».
وأشار إلى أنه شرب عبوة صغيرة من النبيذ الأبيض صباح ذلك اليوم، لكنه أكد أنه لم يكن تحت تأثير الكحول وقت الحادثة، غير أن أحد الضباط الذين حضروا إلى المكان أفاد بأنه شم رائحة كحول على أنفاسه، وأنه اعترف لاحقاً بأنه مدمن كحول.
شهادة الشريك والأم
شريك لوسي، سام ليتلر، قال أمام المحكمة إن الراحلة دخلت في نقاش مع والدها صباح يوم وفاتها حول الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، وأضاف أنه لم يرَ أي كحول في المنزل، لكنه كان يشعر دائماً بشيء من التوتر أثناء زياراتهما.
وأوضح أنه قبل دقائق من الاستعداد للمغادرة إلى المطار، أمسك والدها بيدها وأدخلها إلى غرفة نومه في الطابق الأرضي، ثم سُمع صوت إطلاق نار بعد نحو 15 ثانية.
أما والدتها، جين كوتس، فقد أكدت أن ابنتها لم تكن مرتاحة لوجود سلاح في المنزل، لكنها لم تذكر وقوع حوادث سابقة محددة آخر اتصال وصلها من لوسي قبل 15 دقيقة فقط من إطلاق النار، وكانت حينها تستعد للمغادرة.
مسيرة وحياة قصيرة
كانت لوسي قد حصلت على درجة امتياز أولى في تخصص شراء وتسويق الأزياء من جامعة مانشستر متروبوليتان، وبدأت عملها في وظيفة أحلامها مساعدة إدارية للمشترين في شركة.
وأكد تقرير التشريح أنها توفيت نتيجة عيار ناري واحد أطلقه شخص آخر، وأنها لم تكن تحت تأثير الكحول أو المخدرات، وأُعلنت وفاتها في مركز بايلور سكوت آند وايت الطبي في تكساس.
وأقيمت جنازتها في كنيسة سانت إلفين في وارينغتون بحضور نحو 400 شخص.
كلمات وداع
في بيان مؤثر، قال والدها: «كانت لوسي نور حياتي لا يمر يوم دون أن أستعيد تلك اللحظات سأحمل هذا العبء حتى قبري».
أما والدتها وشريكها فقالا في بيان مشترك: «كانت لوسي حياةً بكل ما تحمله الكلمة من معنى، عاشت بشغف ومن دون خوف، نحن محطمون لفقدان لوس الجميلة».
ومن المقرر أن تصدر قاضية التحقيق خلاصة استنتاجاتها النهائية بشأن أسباب الوفاة يوم الأربعاء.
In a tragic incident, a judicial investigation session in Britain revealed that British graduate Lucy Harrison (23 years old), known for her anti-gun stance, was shot by her father inside his home in Texas, just hours before her scheduled return to the UK on January 10, 2025.
According to a report from the American police, Lucy died at 3:47 PM from a gunshot wound that struck her heart, fired from a "medium distance" inside her father's home in Prosper, Texas.
Despite an investigation being opened into the suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, a grand jury in Collin County declined to bring criminal charges against her father, Chris Harrison, meaning that there will be no further prosecution in the United States.
New details from the investigation session
During the investigation session before the Cheshire coroner's court, it was officially revealed for the first time that the fatal bullet was fired from a weapon that was in her father's possession inside his bedroom.
The court stated that Lucy was firmly anti-gun and had previously expressed concern about her father keeping a gun in the house, especially with her younger sisters present.
The court also heard testimonies indicating that her father had previously suffered from alcohol addiction issues, including a serious episode in 2023 that put him in a medical coma, before he relapsed again in 2024. The chief forensic doctor noted that he lied to the police in Texas about his alcohol consumption on the day of the incident.
The father's account
In a written statement submitted to the court (without his personal attendance), Chris Harrison stated that he bought a 9mm Glock for home defense purposes, emphasizing that he had not received formal training in the use of firearms.
He explained that he was watching a news report about gun crimes with his daughter before asking her if she wanted to see the gun. He added: "I took it out of the locked cabinet to show her, and suddenly a shot went off; I didn't understand what happened, and Lucy fell to the ground immediately."
He noted that he had consumed a small bottle of white wine that morning, but he insisted that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, one of the officers who arrived at the scene reported that he smelled alcohol on his breath and that he later admitted to being an alcoholic.
Testimony from the partner and mother
Lucy's partner, Sam Littler, testified in court that the deceased had engaged in a discussion with her father on the morning of her death about U.S. President Donald Trump. He added that he did not see any alcohol in the house, but he always felt a sense of tension during their visits.
He explained that just minutes before preparing to leave for the airport, her father took her hand and led her into his downstairs bedroom, after which a gunshot was heard about 15 seconds later.
Lucy's mother, Jean Coates, confirmed that her daughter was uncomfortable with the presence of a gun in the house, but she did not mention any specific previous incidents. The last contact she had with Lucy was just 15 minutes before the shooting, when she was preparing to leave.
A short career and life
Lucy had graduated with first-class honors in Fashion Buying and Merchandising from Manchester Metropolitan University and had started her dream job as an administrative assistant to buyers at a company.
The autopsy report confirmed that she died from a single gunshot wound inflicted by another person, and that she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Her death was pronounced at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Texas.
Her funeral was held at St. Elphin's Church in Warrington, attended by around 400 people.
Words of farewell
In an emotional statement, her father said: "Lucy was the light of my life; not a day goes by that I don't relive those moments. I will carry this burden until my grave."
Her mother and partner said in a joint statement: "Lucy was life in every sense of the word; she lived passionately and without fear. We are heartbroken over the loss of beautiful Lucy."
The coroner is set to issue her final conclusions regarding the cause of death on Wednesday.