In a tragic incident, a judicial investigation session in Britain revealed that British graduate Lucy Harrison (23 years old), known for her anti-gun stance, was shot by her father inside his home in Texas, just hours before her scheduled return to the UK on January 10, 2025.

According to a report from the American police, Lucy died at 3:47 PM from a gunshot wound that struck her heart, fired from a "medium distance" inside her father's home in Prosper, Texas.

Despite an investigation being opened into the suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, a grand jury in Collin County declined to bring criminal charges against her father, Chris Harrison, meaning that there will be no further prosecution in the United States.

New details from the investigation session

During the investigation session before the Cheshire coroner's court, it was officially revealed for the first time that the fatal bullet was fired from a weapon that was in her father's possession inside his bedroom.

The court stated that Lucy was firmly anti-gun and had previously expressed concern about her father keeping a gun in the house, especially with her younger sisters present.

The court also heard testimonies indicating that her father had previously suffered from alcohol addiction issues, including a serious episode in 2023 that put him in a medical coma, before he relapsed again in 2024. The chief forensic doctor noted that he lied to the police in Texas about his alcohol consumption on the day of the incident.

The father's account

In a written statement submitted to the court (without his personal attendance), Chris Harrison stated that he bought a 9mm Glock for home defense purposes, emphasizing that he had not received formal training in the use of firearms.

He explained that he was watching a news report about gun crimes with his daughter before asking her if she wanted to see the gun. He added: "I took it out of the locked cabinet to show her, and suddenly a shot went off; I didn't understand what happened, and Lucy fell to the ground immediately."

He noted that he had consumed a small bottle of white wine that morning, but he insisted that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, one of the officers who arrived at the scene reported that he smelled alcohol on his breath and that he later admitted to being an alcoholic.

Testimony from the partner and mother

Lucy's partner, Sam Littler, testified in court that the deceased had engaged in a discussion with her father on the morning of her death about U.S. President Donald Trump. He added that he did not see any alcohol in the house, but he always felt a sense of tension during their visits.

He explained that just minutes before preparing to leave for the airport, her father took her hand and led her into his downstairs bedroom, after which a gunshot was heard about 15 seconds later.

Lucy's mother, Jean Coates, confirmed that her daughter was uncomfortable with the presence of a gun in the house, but she did not mention any specific previous incidents. The last contact she had with Lucy was just 15 minutes before the shooting, when she was preparing to leave.

A short career and life

Lucy had graduated with first-class honors in Fashion Buying and Merchandising from Manchester Metropolitan University and had started her dream job as an administrative assistant to buyers at a company.

The autopsy report confirmed that she died from a single gunshot wound inflicted by another person, and that she was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Her death was pronounced at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Texas.

Her funeral was held at St. Elphin's Church in Warrington, attended by around 400 people.

Words of farewell

In an emotional statement, her father said: "Lucy was the light of my life; not a day goes by that I don't relive those moments. I will carry this burden until my grave."

Her mother and partner said in a joint statement: "Lucy was life in every sense of the word; she lived passionately and without fear. We are heartbroken over the loss of beautiful Lucy."

The coroner is set to issue her final conclusions regarding the cause of death on Wednesday.