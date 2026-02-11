The Indian government has announced a modification to the IT rules that requires social media companies to remove illegal content within just 3 hours of receiving an official notice, instead of the previous 36-hour deadline. The new amendments are set to take effect on February 20.

This decision represents an additional tightening of the 2021 IT rules, which had previously sparked tensions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and major global tech companies.

Challenges for Tech Giants

The new decision may pose a practical challenge for companies like Meta, which owns Facebook, Google’s YouTube, and the platform X, as they must respond at record speed to removal notices. Meta has not issued an official comment on the amendments, while X and Google have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Aakash Karmakar, a partner at the Indian law firm Panag & Babu, which specializes in technology law, believes that adhering to the three-hour deadline is "almost practically impossible," arguing that the decision assumes the absence of any careful legal assessment or real ability to review content before deletion.

Enhancing Oversight Amid Criticism

This move strengthens India's position as one of the most stringent countries in regulating digital content, at a time when platforms must balance compliance with local laws in a market of over a billion internet users against rising concerns about freedom of expression and government censorship.

The government did not clarify the reasons behind reducing the removal deadline, but India has taken multiple measures in recent years to tighten oversight of online speech, granting dozens of officials the authority to issue content removal orders.

These measures have drawn criticism from digital rights organizations and have led to disputes with companies, including Elon Musk's platform X.

Thousands of Removal Orders and Global Pressures

The IT rules grant the Indian government the authority to issue orders to remove any content deemed in violation of national laws, including those related to national security and public order.

According to transparency reports from the platforms, India issued thousands of removal orders in recent years, with Meta revealing that it restricted over 28,000 pieces of content in India during the first half of 2025 in response to government requests.

This tightening comes amid increasing global pressure on social media companies to enhance content oversight, as governments from Brussels to Brasília demand faster actions and greater accountability.

Amendments on AI-Generated Content Labeling

In a related context, the new amendments eased a previous proposal that required platforms to place a visible label on AI-generated content covering 10% of its area or duration, replacing it with a requirement to place a "prominent" label indicating that the content was generated using AI technologies.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson from one social media company—who preferred to remain anonymous—stated that the new rule "did not undergo sufficient consultation," noting that international standards typically allow for longer timeframes to process such requests.