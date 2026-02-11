أعلنت الحكومة الهندية تعديل قواعد تكنولوجيا المعلومات بما يُلزم شركات التواصل الاجتماعي بإزالة المحتوى غير القانوني خلال 3 ساعات فقط من تلقي إشعار رسمي، بدلاً من المهلة السابقة البالغة 36 ساعة، ومن المقرر أن تدخل التعديلات الجديدة حيز التنفيذ في 20 فبراير.

ويُعد هذا القرار تشديداً إضافياً على قواعد عام 2021 الخاصة بتكنولوجيا المعلومات، والتي أثارت في السابق توترات بين حكومة رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي وشركات التكنولوجيا العالمية الكبرى.

تحديات أمام عمالقة التكنولوجيا

القرار الجديد قد يشكل تحدياً عملياً لشركات مثل «ميتا» المالكة لـ«فيسبوك» و«يوتيوب»، التابعة لقوقل، ومنصة «إكس»، إذ يتعين عليها الاستجابة بسرعة قياسية لإشعارات الحذف. ولم تصدر «ميتا» تعليقاً رسمياً على التعديلات، فيما لم ترد «إكس» أو «قوقل» على طلبات التعليق حتى الآن.

ويرى أكاش كارماكار، الشريك في مكتب المحاماة الهندي «باناغ آند بابو» المتخصص في قانون التكنولوجيا، أن الالتزام بمهلة الثلاث ساعات «يكاد يكون مستحيلاً عملياً»، معتبراً أن القرار يفترض غياب أي تقييم قانوني متأنٍ أو قدرة حقيقية على مراجعة المحتوى قبل حذفه.

تعزيز الرقابة وسط انتقادات

وتعزز هذه الخطوة مكانة الهند كإحدى أكثر الدول تشدداً في تنظيم المحتوى الرقمي، في وقت يتعين على المنصات الموازنة بين الامتثال للقوانين المحلية في سوق تضم أكثر من مليار مستخدم للإنترنت، وبين مخاوف متصاعدة بشأن حرية التعبير والرقابة الحكومية.

ولم توضح الحكومة الأسباب وراء تقليص مهلة الحذف، إلا أن الهند اتخذت خلال السنوات الأخيرة إجراءات متعددة لتشديد الرقابة على الخطاب عبر الإنترنت، ومنحت عشرات المسؤولين صلاحيات إصدار أوامر إزالة المحتوى.

وقد أثارت هذه الإجراءات انتقادات من منظمات حقوق رقمية، كما أدت إلى خلافات مع شركات من بينها منصة «إكس» المملوكة لإيلون ماسك.

آلاف أوامر الحذف وضغوط عالمية

وتمنح قواعد تكنولوجيا المعلومات الحكومة الهندية صلاحية إصدار أوامر بإزالة أي محتوى يُعد مخالفاً للقوانين الوطنية، بما في ذلك القوانين المتعلقة بالأمن القومي والنظام العام.

وبحسب تقارير الشفافية الصادرة عن المنصات، أصدرت الهند آلاف أوامر الحذف خلال السنوات الماضية، وكشفت «ميتا» أنها قيدت أكثر من 28 ألف محتوى في الهند خلال النصف الأول من عام 2025 استجابةً لطلبات حكومية.

ويأتي هذا التشديد في سياق ضغوط عالمية متزايدة على شركات التواصل الاجتماعي لتعزيز الرقابة على المحتوى، إذ تطالب حكومات من بروكسل إلى برازيليا بإجراءات أسرع ومساءلة أكبر.

تعديلات على وسم المحتوى المُنتج بالذكاء الاصطناعي

في سياق متصل، خففت التعديلات الجديدة مقترحاً سابقاً كان يلزم المنصات بوضع وسم مرئي على المحتوى المُنشأ بالذكاء الاصطناعي يغطي 10% من مساحته أو مدته الزمنية، واستُبدل ذلك باشتراط وضع وسم «بارز» يوضح أن المحتوى مولّد باستخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وبحسب وكالة رويترز، نقل مسؤول في إحدى شركات التواصل الاجتماعي -فضّل عدم الكشف عن هويته- أن القاعدة الجديدة «لم تخضع لمشاورات كافية»، مشيراً إلى أن المعايير الدولية عادةً ما تمنح مهلاً زمنية أطول لمعالجة مثل هذه الطلبات.