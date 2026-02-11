U.S. officials have revealed that the administration is considering options to compel Tehran to reach an agreement, including seizing additional tankers transporting Iranian oil.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on more than 20 ships transporting Iranian oil this year, making them potential targets for seizure.



The Institute for Science and International Security, based in Washington, stated that satellite images showed that all entrances to the tunnels leading to the Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan have been buried under dirt.



This step reflects Iran's concern about the possibility of an attack through American or Israeli strikes on the facility.



At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his accompanying delegation arrived in Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.



The upcoming talks between them today are expected to focus on security and regional issues, primarily Iran and developments in the Palestinian territories.



Upon Netanyahu's arrival in Washington, before his meeting with the U.S. president at the White House, the Israeli Prime Minister met with U.S. envoys Steve Mnuchin and Jared Kushner, and the attendees discussed the progress of negotiations with Iran and the possibility of reaching an agreement.



The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported from Netanyahu's office that "the two sides discussed regional issues during the meeting." Envoys Mnuchin and Kushner briefed those present on the developments from the first round of talks they held with Iran last Friday.



Netanyahu's visit to Washington comes amid tensions regarding recent Israeli actions in the West Bank, coinciding with U.S.-Iranian negotiations over the nuclear file.