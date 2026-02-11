كشف مسؤولون أمريكيون أن الإدارة تفكر في خيارات لإجبار طهران على التوصل إلى اتفاق، بينها مصادرة ناقلات إضافية تنقل النفط الإيراني.


وأفادت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، بأن وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية فرضت عقوبات على أكثر من 20 سفينة تنقل النفط الإيراني هذا العام، ما يجعلها أهدافاً محتملة للمصادرة.


وذكر معهد العلوم والأمن الدولي، ومقره واشنطن، أن صوراً للأقمار الصناعية أظهرت أن جميع مداخل الأنفاق المؤدية إلى موقع أصفهان النووي الإيراني قد دُفنت تحت التراب.


وتظهر هذه الخطوة قلق إيران إزاء احتمال وقوع هجوم بضربات أو غارات أمريكية أو إسرائيلية على المنشأة.


بالتزامن مع ذلك، بوصل رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو والوفد المرافق له إلى واشنطن، للقاء بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


ويتوقع أن تتركز المحادثات المرتقبة بينهما، اليوم، على القضايا الأمنية والإقليمية، وفي مقدمتها إيران والتطورات في الأراضي الفلسطينية.


وفور وصول نتنياهو إلى واشنطن، قبل اجتماعه مع الرئيس الأمريكي في البيت الأبيض، التقى رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، وناقش المجتمعون سير المفاوضات مع إيران وإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق.


ونقلت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» عن مكتب نتنياهو أن «الجانبين ناقشا القضايا الإقليمية خلال اللقاء». وأطلع المبعوثان ويتكوف وكوشنر الحاضرين على مستجدات الجولة الأولى من المحادثات التي عقداها مع إيران يوم الجمعة الماضي.


وتأتي زيارة نتنياهو إلى واشنطن في ظل توتر بشأن الخطوات الإسرائيلية الأخيرة في الضفة الغربية، وبالتزامن مع مفاوضات أمريكية إيرانية حول الملف النووي.