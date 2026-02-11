Eye specialist Dr. Konstantin Ruskoff warned of a noticeable increase in the likelihood of developing four common eye diseases after the age of fifty, emphasizing that aging is accompanied by a gradual deterioration in some eye functions, which necessitates attention and regular medical follow-up.

Ruskoff explained that cataracts (white water) are the most prevalent disease with aging, as the transparency of the lens gradually decreases, leading to blurred vision. The statistics he reviewed indicate that this disease affects between 10% and 15% of individuals aged 50–60 years, while the percentage rises to 30%–35% in the 60–70 age group, and exceeds 50% after seventy. The disease progresses at a faster rate in those with diabetes, arthritis, or those undergoing hormonal treatments.

Glaucoma also emerges as a second common risk, where neglecting its treatment leads to the destruction of nerve endings in the eye, causing a gradual narrowing of the field of vision, and complications in its advanced stages can lead to permanent vision loss.

Ruskoff also pointed out that the risk of developing corneal opacities increases after fifty, making close reading more difficult, along with a higher likelihood of age-related macular degeneration, a disease that affects the central area of the retina responsible for sharp vision.

These warnings highlight the importance of regular check-ups after mid-life, especially since eye diseases often develop slowly and silently before their symptoms become clearly apparent, making early detection a crucial factor in preserving vision.