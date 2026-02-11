حذّر أخصائي طب وجراحة العيون الدكتور قسطنطين روسكوف، من ارتفاع ملحوظ في احتمال الإصابة بأربعة أمراض عينية شائعة بعد سن الخمسين، مؤكداً أن التقدم في العمر يرافقه تدهور تدريجي في بعض وظائف العين، ما يستدعي الانتباه والمتابعة الطبية الدورية.

وأوضح روسكوف أن إعتام عدسة العين (المياه البيضاء) يُعد المرض الأكثر انتشاراً مع التقدم في السن، إذ تنخفض شفافية العدسة تدريجياً، ما يؤدي إلى تشوش الرؤية. وتشير الإحصاءات التي استعرضها إلى أن هذا المرض يصيب بين 10 و15% من الأشخاص في سن 50–60 عاماً، بينما ترتفع النسبة إلى 30–35% في سن 60–70 عاماً، وتصل إلى أكثر من 50% بعد السبعين. ويتطور المرض بوتيرة أسرع لدى المصابين بالسكري أو التهاب المفاصل أو الذين يخضعون لعلاجات هرمونية.

كما تبرز الغلوكوما (الزرق) بوصفها خطراً ثانياً شائعاً، حيث يؤدي إهمال علاجها إلى تدمير النهايات العصبية في العين، ما يتسبب بتضيق تدريجي في مجال الرؤية، وقد تصل المضاعفات في مراحلها المتقدمة إلى فقدان البصر النهائي.

وأشار روسكوف أيضاً إلى أن خطر الإصابة بإعتام القرنية يزداد بعد الخمسين، وهو ما يجعل القراءة عن قرب أكثر صعوبة، إلى جانب ارتفاع احتمال الإصابة بالتنكس البقعي المرتبط بالعمر، وهو مرض يؤثر في المنطقة المركزية من الشبكية المسؤولة عن الرؤية الدقيقة.

وتكشف هذه التحذيرات أهمية الفحوصات الدورية بعد منتصف العمر، خصوصاً أن أمراض العين غالباً ما تتطور ببطء وصمت قبل أن تظهر أعراضها بوضوح، ما يجعل الكشف المبكر عاملاً حاسماً في الحفاظ على البصر.