In a shocking incident in the state of Illinois, USA, a daycare worker has been accused of giving young children hidden drugs inside candy, with the aim of making them sick or tired to facilitate sending them home.

The police stated that Yazeel Jawais (23 years old) used laxative pills shaped like candy on children under the age of two, which sparked a wave of outrage among parents and the local community. According to investigations, the alleged goal was to circumvent the daycare policy that requires sick children to be sent home for 24 hours, thereby making the children absent and easing the burden on the worker.

One mother confirmed that her 17-month-old child suffered from recurring stomach issues for a long time before the truth was revealed. The mother said, "We thought it was just a viral infection, but the tests came back negative... We didn't know the reason until after the investigations."

A series of complaints from parents led to a local investigation, resulting in Jawais being fired from her job, turning herself in to the police, and being charged with several offenses, including attempted intentional bodily harm to victims under the age of 13, as well as endangering the lives and health of children.

This incident was not the only one, as surveillance cameras in Los Angeles recorded a similar event when a worker threw her shoe at a special needs child in a daycare, while the other two workers sat watching the scene, which sparked widespread condemnation on social media.

Authorities and child protection experts emphasize that these incidents put pressure on laws and oversight in daycare centers, highlighting the importance of scrutinizing the hiring of staff and monitoring their behavior to ensure the safety of children and protect them from any intentional harm.