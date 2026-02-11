في واقعة صادمة بولاية إلينوي الأمريكية، اتُهمت عاملة في حضانة بإعطاء أطفال صغار مواد مخدرة مخفية داخل حلوى، بهدف جعلهم مريضين أو متعبين، لتسهيل إرسالهم إلى المنزل.

وقالت الشرطة إن يزيل جوايز (23 عاماً) استخدمت أقراصاً ملينة على شكل حلوى مع الأطفال دون سن العامين، ما أثار موجة غضب كبيرة بين أولياء الأمور والمجتمع المحلي. وبحسب التحقيقات، كان الهدف المزعوم هو الالتفاف على سياسة الحضانة التي تنص على إرسال الأطفال المرضى إلى المنزل لمدة 24 ساعة، ما يجعل الأطفال غائبين ويخفف العبء عن العاملة.

وأكدت إحدى الأمهات أن طفلها البالغ 17 شهراً عانى من مشكلات متكررة في المعدة لفترة طويلة، قبل أن تُكشف الحقيقة. وقالت الأم: «ظننا أنها مجرد عدوى فيروسية، لكن الفحوصات جاءت سلبية.. ولم نعرف السبب إلا بعد التحقيقات».

وأدت سلسلة شكاوى من أولياء الأمور إلى فتح تحقيق محلي، وأسفر عن فصل جوايز من العمل، وتسليم نفسها للشرطة، واتهامها بعدة تهم تشمل محاولة الاعتداء المتعمد المسبب للأذى الجسدي على ضحايا دون سن 13 عاماً، بالإضافة إلى تعريض حياة الأطفال وصحتهم للخطر.

هذه الحادثة لم تكن الوحيدة، إذ سجلت كاميرات المراقبة في لوس أنجلوس واقعة مشابهة، عندما قامت عاملة بإلقاء حذائها على طفلة من ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة في حضانة، فيما كانت العاملتان الأخريان تجلسان يراقبان المشهد، ما أثار إدانات واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وتؤكد السلطات وخبراء حماية الأطفال أن هذه الحوادث تضع ضغوطاً على القوانين والرقابة في دور الحضانة، وتسلط الضوء على أهمية التدقيق في توظيف العاملين، ومراقبة سلوكهم لضمان سلامة الأطفال وحمايتهم من أي أذى متعمد.