A drug use meeting turned into a murder scene in South Amman, after a 17-year-old Lebanese young man killed his 21-year-old friend and injured his father with moderate wounds during a fight that broke out inside an apartment.

According to local media reports, the fight erupted during a drug use session and ended with the victim being stabbed in the back with a sharp object (a spear), while his father sustained a stab wound in the abdomen at the hands of the Lebanese young man, who was under the influence of narcotics and was found in possession of a quantity of hashish.

The body of the deceased was transferred to forensic medicine to determine the cause of death, while his father was taken to the hospital and his overall condition was described as good. Authorities have also begun investigating the Lebanese young man in preparation for referring him to the judiciary to take the necessary legal actions against him.