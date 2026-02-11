تحول لقاء لتعاطي المخدرات إلى مسرح جريمة قتل في جنوب عمان، بعدما أقدم شاب لبناني يبلغ من العمر 17 عامًا على قتل صديقه 21 عامًا وإصابة والده بجروح متوسطة، خلال مشاجرة نشبت داخل شقة سكنية.

ووفق تقارير صحفية محلية، فقد اندلعت المشاجرة خلال جلسة لتعاطي المخدرات، وانتهت بطعن الضحية في ظهره بواسطة أداة حادة (حربة)، بينما أصيب والده بجرح طعني في منطقة البطن على يد الشاب اللبناني، الذي كان تحت تأثير المواد المخدرة، كما ضبط بحوزته كمية من الحشيش.

وتم نقل جثة المغدور إلى الطب الشرعي لتحديد سبب الوفاة، في حين أُسعف والده إلى المستشفى ووُصفت حالته العامة بالحسنة. كما باشرت السلطات التحقيق مع الشاب اللبناني تمهيدًا لإحالته إلى القضاء لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحقه.