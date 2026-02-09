أطلقت محافظة العُلا مبادرة بالتعاون مع مجموعة من مصوري الفضاء والمهتمين بالرصد الفلكي، بهدف تسليط الضوء على المكانة الفريدة للسماء الليلية في المحافظة، باعتبارها واحدة من أبرز الوجهات العالمية للسياحة الفلكية، وفق ما أعلنته وكالة الأنباء السعودية (واس)، في تقرير رسمي حول المبادرة.

وتأتي هذه المبادرة ضمن جهود الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا لتعزيز حماية السماء الليلية من التلوث الضوئي وتطوير تجارب سياحية نوعية تستهدف محبي علم الفلك من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وذلك تحت مظلة برنامج منارة العُلا، الذي يسعى إلى الارتقاء بالمحتوى العلمي والثقافي المرتبط بالسماء والفضاء. وشهدت المبادرة مشاركة عدد من الكفاءات الوطنية والعربية المتخصّصة في الرصد والتصوير الفلكي، ما أسهم في إنتاج محتوى توثيقي عالي الجودة، يعكس خصوصية سماء العُلا الصافية وقدرتها على عرض مشاهد ليلية خلابة، تشمل رصد النجوم ومجرّة درب التبانة وتكوّنات السُدم والعناصر الخافتة في السماء، وهي مشاهد يصعب رؤيتها في المناطق ذات التلوث الضوئي المرتفع. وأكد منظمو المبادرة، أن الهدف من هذا التعاون هو بناء قاعدة معرفية محلية وإثراء المحتوى العلمي المتعلق بالفضاء، من خلال تبادل الخبرات المهنية بين المصوّرين ورصد أفضل المواقع الفلكية داخل المحافظة، وذلك انسجاماً مع توجهات المملكة في تنمية السياحة المستدامة وتشجيع البحث العلمي.

وشارك في الأعمال التوثيقية المصوّر الفلكي السعودي أبوبكر عبدالله باسودان، الذي استفاد من نقاء السماء ليُنتج مشاهد فلكية متقدمة، وقد حصد في هذا المجال المركز الأول على مستوى المملكة كأفضل مصوّر فلكي ضمن مسابقة أبعاد، التي أطلقتها وكالة الفضاء السعودية، في إنجاز يُبرز تطور المواهب الوطنية في مجالات علوم الفضاء والتصوير الفلكي.

وتسعى المبادرة إلى إبراز العُلا كوجهة عالمية للسياحة الفلكية المستدامة، من خلال تطوير تجارب عملية للزوار تشمل ورش عمل، وجلسات رصد، وتوثيقاً لظواهر فلكية مميزة، مما يعزّز دور المحافظة في جذب المهتمين بالسماء والفضاء من مختلف أنحاء العالم.