The Al-Ula Governorate launched an initiative in collaboration with a group of space photographers and astronomy enthusiasts, aimed at highlighting the unique status of the night sky in the governorate, as it is considered one of the most prominent global destinations for astronomical tourism, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) regarding the initiative.

This initiative comes as part of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula's efforts to enhance the protection of the night sky from light pollution and to develop quality tourism experiences targeting astronomy lovers from within the Kingdom and abroad, under the umbrella of the Al-Ula Lighthouse Program, which aims to elevate the scientific and cultural content related to the sky and space. The initiative witnessed the participation of several national and Arab experts specialized in astronomical observation and photography, which contributed to producing high-quality documentary content that reflects the uniqueness of Al-Ula's clear sky and its ability to showcase stunning night scenes, including the observation of stars, the Milky Way galaxy, nebula formations, and faint elements in the sky—scenes that are difficult to see in areas with high light pollution. The organizers of the initiative confirmed that the goal of this collaboration is to build a local knowledge base and enrich the scientific content related to space by exchanging professional experiences among photographers and identifying the best astronomical locations within the governorate, in line with the Kingdom's directions in developing sustainable tourism and encouraging scientific research.

Among those involved in the documentary work was Saudi astronomical photographer Abubakr Abdullah Basudan, who benefited from the clarity of the sky to produce advanced astronomical scenes. He won first place at the national level as the best astronomical photographer in the Ab'ad competition launched by the Saudi Space Agency, in an achievement that highlights the development of national talents in the fields of space science and astronomical photography.

The initiative aims to showcase Al-Ula as a global destination for sustainable astronomical tourism by developing practical experiences for visitors that include workshops, observation sessions, and documentation of unique astronomical phenomena, thereby enhancing the governorate's role in attracting sky and space enthusiasts from around the world.