أطلقت محافظة العُلا مبادرة بالتعاون مع مجموعة من مصوري الفضاء والمهتمين بالرصد الفلكي، بهدف تسليط الضوء على المكانة الفريدة للسماء الليلية في المحافظة، باعتبارها واحدة من أبرز الوجهات العالمية للسياحة الفلكية، وفق ما أعلنته وكالة الأنباء السعودية (واس)، في تقرير رسمي حول المبادرة.
وتأتي هذه المبادرة ضمن جهود الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا لتعزيز حماية السماء الليلية من التلوث الضوئي وتطوير تجارب سياحية نوعية تستهدف محبي علم الفلك من داخل المملكة وخارجها، وذلك تحت مظلة برنامج منارة العُلا، الذي يسعى إلى الارتقاء بالمحتوى العلمي والثقافي المرتبط بالسماء والفضاء. وشهدت المبادرة مشاركة عدد من الكفاءات الوطنية والعربية المتخصّصة في الرصد والتصوير الفلكي، ما أسهم في إنتاج محتوى توثيقي عالي الجودة، يعكس خصوصية سماء العُلا الصافية وقدرتها على عرض مشاهد ليلية خلابة، تشمل رصد النجوم ومجرّة درب التبانة وتكوّنات السُدم والعناصر الخافتة في السماء، وهي مشاهد يصعب رؤيتها في المناطق ذات التلوث الضوئي المرتفع. وأكد منظمو المبادرة، أن الهدف من هذا التعاون هو بناء قاعدة معرفية محلية وإثراء المحتوى العلمي المتعلق بالفضاء، من خلال تبادل الخبرات المهنية بين المصوّرين ورصد أفضل المواقع الفلكية داخل المحافظة، وذلك انسجاماً مع توجهات المملكة في تنمية السياحة المستدامة وتشجيع البحث العلمي.
وشارك في الأعمال التوثيقية المصوّر الفلكي السعودي أبوبكر عبدالله باسودان، الذي استفاد من نقاء السماء ليُنتج مشاهد فلكية متقدمة، وقد حصد في هذا المجال المركز الأول على مستوى المملكة كأفضل مصوّر فلكي ضمن مسابقة أبعاد، التي أطلقتها وكالة الفضاء السعودية، في إنجاز يُبرز تطور المواهب الوطنية في مجالات علوم الفضاء والتصوير الفلكي.
وتسعى المبادرة إلى إبراز العُلا كوجهة عالمية للسياحة الفلكية المستدامة، من خلال تطوير تجارب عملية للزوار تشمل ورش عمل، وجلسات رصد، وتوثيقاً لظواهر فلكية مميزة، مما يعزّز دور المحافظة في جذب المهتمين بالسماء والفضاء من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
The Al-Ula Governorate launched an initiative in collaboration with a group of space photographers and astronomy enthusiasts, aimed at highlighting the unique status of the night sky in the governorate, as it is considered one of the most prominent global destinations for astronomical tourism, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) regarding the initiative.
This initiative comes as part of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula's efforts to enhance the protection of the night sky from light pollution and to develop quality tourism experiences targeting astronomy lovers from within the Kingdom and abroad, under the umbrella of the Al-Ula Lighthouse Program, which aims to elevate the scientific and cultural content related to the sky and space. The initiative witnessed the participation of several national and Arab experts specialized in astronomical observation and photography, which contributed to producing high-quality documentary content that reflects the uniqueness of Al-Ula's clear sky and its ability to showcase stunning night scenes, including the observation of stars, the Milky Way galaxy, nebula formations, and faint elements in the sky—scenes that are difficult to see in areas with high light pollution. The organizers of the initiative confirmed that the goal of this collaboration is to build a local knowledge base and enrich the scientific content related to space by exchanging professional experiences among photographers and identifying the best astronomical locations within the governorate, in line with the Kingdom's directions in developing sustainable tourism and encouraging scientific research.
Among those involved in the documentary work was Saudi astronomical photographer Abubakr Abdullah Basudan, who benefited from the clarity of the sky to produce advanced astronomical scenes. He won first place at the national level as the best astronomical photographer in the Ab'ad competition launched by the Saudi Space Agency, in an achievement that highlights the development of national talents in the fields of space science and astronomical photography.
The initiative aims to showcase Al-Ula as a global destination for sustainable astronomical tourism by developing practical experiences for visitors that include workshops, observation sessions, and documentation of unique astronomical phenomena, thereby enhancing the governorate's role in attracting sky and space enthusiasts from around the world.