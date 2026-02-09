Many people deal with Alzheimer’s as a normal forgetting condition associated with aging, but medical facts confirm that it is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain and profoundly impacts memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to perform daily tasks, making it one of the most significant health challenges for individuals, families, and communities in the contemporary world. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia globally, but it is not synonymous with it; dementia is a general term for a decline in cognitive abilities that affects independence, while Alzheimer’s is a specific disease with a biological mechanism and a clear developmental trajectory, as explained by geriatric medicine consultant Dr. Suleiman Kassar, who notes that the incidence often increases after the age of 65, with rare chances of early onset.

Recent scientific evidence reveals that Alzheimer’s is multifactorial, as aging and genetic factors are linked to some cases, in addition to modifiable chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, heart diseases, and silent strokes, which are elements that good health prevention can mitigate. Psychological aspects and lifestyle also play an important role, including social isolation, untreated hearing or vision impairments, chronic sleep disorders, malnutrition, lack of physical activity, mental stimulation, and smoking, all of which intersect in their impact on brain health as one ages.