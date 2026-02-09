يتعامل كثيرون مع الزهايمر، بوصفه حالة نسيان عادية مرتبطة بالتقدم في العمر، غير أن الحقائق الطبية تؤكد، أنه مرض عصبي تنكّسي تدريجي يصيب الدماغ ويؤثر بعمق على الذاكرة والتفكير والسلوك والقدرة على أداء المهمات اليومية، ما يجعله أحد أكثر التحديات الصحية تأثيراً على الأفراد والأسر والمجتمعات في العالم المعاصر. ويُعد الزهايمر السبب الأكثر شيوعاً للخرف عالمياً، إلا أنه ليس مرادفاً له؛ فالخرف توصيف عام لتراجع القدرات العقلية المؤثر على الاستقلالية، بينما الزهايمر مرض محدد بآلية بيولوجية ومسار تطوري واضح، وفق ما يوضحه استشاري طب كبار السن الدكتور سليمان كسار، الذي يشير إلى أن الإصابة تزداد غالباً بعد سن الـ65 مع احتمالات نادرة لظهوره المبكر.
وتكشف الأدلة العلمية الحديثة، أن الزهايمر متعدد العوامل، إذ يرتبط التقدم في العمر والعوامل الوراثية ببعض الحالات، إضافة إلى أمراض مزمنة قابلة للتعديل مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم والسكري والكوليسترول وأمراض القلب والسكتات الدماغية الصامتة، وهي عناصر يمكن للوقاية الصحية الجيدة أن تحد من تأثيرها. كما تلعب الجوانب النفسية ونمط الحياة دوراً مهماً، بما في ذلك العزلة الاجتماعية وضعف السمع أو البصر غير المعالج واضطرابات النوم المزمنة وسوء التغذية وقلة النشاط البدني والتحفيز الذهني والتدخين، وهي عوامل تتقاطع جميعها في التأثير على صحة الدماغ مع التقدم في العمر.
Many people deal with Alzheimer’s as a normal forgetting condition associated with aging, but medical facts confirm that it is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the brain and profoundly impacts memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to perform daily tasks, making it one of the most significant health challenges for individuals, families, and communities in the contemporary world. Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia globally, but it is not synonymous with it; dementia is a general term for a decline in cognitive abilities that affects independence, while Alzheimer’s is a specific disease with a biological mechanism and a clear developmental trajectory, as explained by geriatric medicine consultant Dr. Suleiman Kassar, who notes that the incidence often increases after the age of 65, with rare chances of early onset.
Recent scientific evidence reveals that Alzheimer’s is multifactorial, as aging and genetic factors are linked to some cases, in addition to modifiable chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, heart diseases, and silent strokes, which are elements that good health prevention can mitigate. Psychological aspects and lifestyle also play an important role, including social isolation, untreated hearing or vision impairments, chronic sleep disorders, malnutrition, lack of physical activity, mental stimulation, and smoking, all of which intersect in their impact on brain health as one ages.