يتعامل كثيرون مع الزهايمر، بوصفه حالة نسيان عادية مرتبطة بالتقدم في العمر، غير أن الحقائق الطبية تؤكد، أنه مرض عصبي تنكّسي تدريجي يصيب الدماغ ويؤثر بعمق على الذاكرة والتفكير والسلوك والقدرة على أداء المهمات اليومية، ما يجعله أحد أكثر التحديات الصحية تأثيراً على الأفراد والأسر والمجتمعات في العالم المعاصر. ويُعد الزهايمر السبب الأكثر شيوعاً للخرف عالمياً، إلا أنه ليس مرادفاً له؛ فالخرف توصيف عام لتراجع القدرات العقلية المؤثر على الاستقلالية، بينما الزهايمر مرض محدد بآلية بيولوجية ومسار تطوري واضح، وفق ما يوضحه استشاري طب كبار السن الدكتور سليمان كسار، الذي يشير إلى أن الإصابة تزداد غالباً بعد سن الـ65 مع احتمالات نادرة لظهوره المبكر.

وتكشف الأدلة العلمية الحديثة، أن الزهايمر متعدد العوامل، إذ يرتبط التقدم في العمر والعوامل الوراثية ببعض الحالات، إضافة إلى أمراض مزمنة قابلة للتعديل مثل ارتفاع ضغط الدم والسكري والكوليسترول وأمراض القلب والسكتات الدماغية الصامتة، وهي عناصر يمكن للوقاية الصحية الجيدة أن تحد من تأثيرها. كما تلعب الجوانب النفسية ونمط الحياة دوراً مهماً، بما في ذلك العزلة الاجتماعية وضعف السمع أو البصر غير المعالج واضطرابات النوم المزمنة وسوء التغذية وقلة النشاط البدني والتحفيز الذهني والتدخين، وهي عوامل تتقاطع جميعها في التأثير على صحة الدماغ مع التقدم في العمر.