مظاهرات حاشدة تجتاح البرازيل بعد مقتل كلب شوارع شهير.. «العدالة لأوريليا»

تحول مقتل كلب شوارع يُدعى «أوريليا» إلى قضية وطنية أشعلت موجة غضب عارمة في البرازيل، حيث خرج آلاف المواطنين إلى الشوارع في عدة مدن كبرى خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الماضية تحت شعار «العدالة لأوريليا».

وكان الكلب، وهو حيوان مجتمعي ذو فراء أسود وبني ومن دون سلالة محددة، يعيش منذ نحو عشر سنوات في منطقة برايا برافا، وهي شاطئ راقٍ وحي راقٍ في مدينة فلوريانوبوليس، عاصمة ولاية سانتا كاتارينا جنوب البلاد. وكان «أوريليا» يُعتبر بمثابة «رمز» الحي، حيث كان يتلقى الطعام والرعاية من السكان والتجار والزوار على مدار سنوات.
ووفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية التي أجرتها الشرطة المدنية في سانتا كاتارينا، تعرض الكلب في بداية يناير 2026 لاعتداء وحشي وتعذيب، أدى إلى إصابات بالغة، وبعد نقله إلى عيادة بيطرية، لم يتمكن من تحمل الجروح الخطيرة وتم إخضاعه للقتل الرحيم.

وأشارت التحقيقات إلى تورط أربعة مراهقين في الاعتداء، حتى أثارت الواقعة غضباً مضاعفاً بعد الكشف عن محاولات تخويف الشهود من قبل بعض البالغين المرتبطين بالمشتبه بهم، مما دفع الشرطة إلى تنفيذ مداهمات ومصادرة هواتف وأجهزة.
وخلال الأيام الماضية، شهدت مدن عدة مظاهرات حاشدة، حيث تجمع الآلاف في مدينة فلوريانوبوليس أمام محكمة العدل في الولاية، مع استخدام عربات صوتية ولافتات وشموع، وفي ساو باولو خرجت احتجاجات كبيرة أمام متحف الفن الحديث، وفي ريو دي جانيرو، بيلو هوريزونتي، بورتو أليغري، ماناوس، فيتوريا ومدن أخرى.
وردد المتظاهرون شعارات مثل «العدالة لأوريليا»، «الوحشية ضد الحيوانات جريمة»، مع رفع لافتات تحمل جملة «لا للإفلات من العقاب»، وطالبوا بتشديد العقوبات على التنكيل بالحيوانات، وتسريع التحقيقات، وبعضهم دعا إلى مناقشة تخفيض سن المسؤولية الجنائية.
وفي البرازيل، يُعتبر التنكيل بالحيوانات جريمة بموجب القانون البيئي منذ عام 1998، وتصل العقوبة إلى السجن من 2 إلى 5 سنوات في حالات القتل أو التعذيب. لكن الكثير من النشطاء يرون أن التطبيق ضعيف والعقوبات غير رادعة، خصوصا عندما يتعلق الأمر بقاصرين.

وخلال الأيام الماضية، امتلأت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بمقاطع فيديو يظهر فيها أوريليا وهو يتجول بفضول في حفل زفاف أو يقترب من صيادي السمك على الشاطئ.
