مظاهرات حاشدة تجتاح البرازيل بعد مقتل كلب شوارع شهير.. «العدالة لأوريليا»

تحول مقتل كلب شوارع يُدعى «أوريليا» إلى قضية وطنية أشعلت موجة غضب عارمة في البرازيل، حيث خرج آلاف المواطنين إلى الشوارع في عدة مدن كبرى خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع الماضية تحت شعار «العدالة لأوريليا».
وكان الكلب، وهو حيوان مجتمعي ذو فراء أسود وبني ومن دون سلالة محددة، يعيش منذ نحو عشر سنوات في منطقة برايا برافا، وهي شاطئ راقٍ وحي راقٍ في مدينة فلوريانوبوليس، عاصمة ولاية سانتا كاتارينا جنوب البلاد. وكان «أوريليا» يُعتبر بمثابة «رمز» الحي، حيث كان يتلقى الطعام والرعاية من السكان والتجار والزوار على مدار سنوات.
ووفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية التي أجرتها الشرطة المدنية في سانتا كاتارينا، تعرض الكلب في بداية يناير 2026 لاعتداء وحشي وتعذيب، أدى إلى إصابات بالغة، وبعد نقله إلى عيادة بيطرية، لم يتمكن من تحمل الجروح الخطيرة وتم إخضاعه للقتل الرحيم.
وأشارت التحقيقات إلى تورط أربعة مراهقين في الاعتداء، حتى أثارت الواقعة غضباً مضاعفاً بعد الكشف عن محاولات تخويف الشهود من قبل بعض البالغين المرتبطين بالمشتبه بهم، مما دفع الشرطة إلى تنفيذ مداهمات ومصادرة هواتف وأجهزة.
وخلال الأيام الماضية، شهدت مدن عدة مظاهرات حاشدة، حيث تجمع الآلاف في مدينة فلوريانوبوليس أمام محكمة العدل في الولاية، مع استخدام عربات صوتية ولافتات وشموع، وفي ساو باولو خرجت احتجاجات كبيرة أمام متحف الفن الحديث، وفي ريو دي جانيرو، بيلو هوريزونتي، بورتو أليغري، ماناوس، فيتوريا ومدن أخرى.
وردد المتظاهرون شعارات مثل «العدالة لأوريليا»، «الوحشية ضد الحيوانات جريمة»، مع رفع لافتات تحمل جملة «لا للإفلات من العقاب»، وطالبوا بتشديد العقوبات على التنكيل بالحيوانات، وتسريع التحقيقات، وبعضهم دعا إلى مناقشة تخفيض سن المسؤولية الجنائية.
وفي البرازيل، يُعتبر التنكيل بالحيوانات جريمة بموجب القانون البيئي منذ عام 1998، وتصل العقوبة إلى السجن من 2 إلى 5 سنوات في حالات القتل أو التعذيب. لكن الكثير من النشطاء يرون أن التطبيق ضعيف والعقوبات غير رادعة، خصوصا عندما يتعلق الأمر بقاصرين.
وخلال الأيام الماضية، امتلأت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بمقاطع فيديو يظهر فيها أوريليا وهو يتجول بفضول في حفل زفاف أو يقترب من صيادي السمك على الشاطئ.
The killing of a stray dog named "Aurelia" has turned into a national issue that ignited a wave of outrage in Brazil, where thousands of citizens took to the streets in several major cities over the past weekend under the slogan "Justice for Aurelia."
The dog, a community animal with black and brown fur and no specific breed, had been living for about ten years in the Praia Brava area, an upscale beach and neighborhood in Florianópolis, the capital of the state of Santa Catarina in the south of the country. "Aurelia" was considered a "symbol" of the neighborhood, receiving food and care from residents, merchants, and visitors over the years.
According to initial investigations conducted by the civil police in Santa Catarina, the dog was subjected to a brutal attack and torture at the beginning of January 2026, resulting in severe injuries. After being taken to a veterinary clinic, he could not withstand the serious wounds and was subjected to euthanasia.
The investigations indicated the involvement of four teenagers in the assault, which sparked additional outrage after revelations of attempts to intimidate witnesses by some adults connected to the suspects, prompting the police to carry out raids and seize phones and devices.
In recent days, several cities witnessed massive protests, where thousands gathered in Florianópolis in front of the state court, using sound trucks, banners, and candles. In São Paulo, large protests occurred outside the Museum of Modern Art, and in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Manaus, Vitória, and other cities.
Protesters chanted slogans such as "Justice for Aurelia," "Cruelty against animals is a crime," while holding signs that read "No to impunity," and demanded stricter penalties for animal abuse, expedited investigations, and some called for discussions on lowering the age of criminal responsibility.
In Brazil, animal abuse has been considered a crime under environmental law since 1998, with penalties ranging from 2 to 5 years in prison for cases of killing or torture. However, many activists believe that enforcement is weak and penalties are not deterrent, especially when it comes to minors.
In recent days, social media has been filled with videos showing Aurelia curiously wandering at a wedding or approaching fishermen on the beach.