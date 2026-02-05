مظاهرات حاشدة تجتاح البرازيل بعد مقتل كلب شوارع شهير.. «العدالة لأوريليا»

The killing of a stray dog named "Aurelia" has turned into a national issue that ignited a wave of outrage in Brazil, where thousands of citizens took to the streets in several major cities over the past weekend under the slogan "Justice for Aurelia."

The dog, a community animal with black and brown fur and no specific breed, had been living for about ten years in the Praia Brava area, an upscale beach and neighborhood in Florianópolis, the capital of the state of Santa Catarina in the south of the country. "Aurelia" was considered a "symbol" of the neighborhood, receiving food and care from residents, merchants, and visitors over the years.



According to initial investigations conducted by the civil police in Santa Catarina, the dog was subjected to a brutal attack and torture at the beginning of January 2026, resulting in severe injuries. After being taken to a veterinary clinic, he could not withstand the serious wounds and was subjected to euthanasia.

The investigations indicated the involvement of four teenagers in the assault, which sparked additional outrage after revelations of attempts to intimidate witnesses by some adults connected to the suspects, prompting the police to carry out raids and seize phones and devices.



In recent days, several cities witnessed massive protests, where thousands gathered in Florianópolis in front of the state court, using sound trucks, banners, and candles. In São Paulo, large protests occurred outside the Museum of Modern Art, and in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Manaus, Vitória, and other cities.



Protesters chanted slogans such as "Justice for Aurelia," "Cruelty against animals is a crime," while holding signs that read "No to impunity," and demanded stricter penalties for animal abuse, expedited investigations, and some called for discussions on lowering the age of criminal responsibility.



In Brazil, animal abuse has been considered a crime under environmental law since 1998, with penalties ranging from 2 to 5 years in prison for cases of killing or torture. However, many activists believe that enforcement is weak and penalties are not deterrent, especially when it comes to minors.

In recent days, social media has been filled with videos showing Aurelia curiously wandering at a wedding or approaching fishermen on the beach.

