The Ministry of Commerce has prohibited the purchase of precious metals and gemstones from an unknown person, an incompetent person, a person with limited capacity, or a suspect.

The ministry clarified, in the executive regulation of the precious metals and gemstones system, that sales are allowed in commercial establishments, self-service machines, and that an identification card must be attached to the item, which contains diamonds or gemstones, stating the type of stone and its characteristics, and disclosing any percentage increase for the stones set in the precious item. The invoice must include maintenance and warranty provisions, in addition to the establishment and product data, the exchange and return policy, and the requirement to issue an invoice upon purchase from the consumer that includes their personal data. It is also prohibited to advertise products without specifying the type, weight, purity, and price standards.

The regulation indicated that traders must obtain a commercial registration from the Ministry of Commerce to engage in sales activities and obtain an industrial license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to engage in manufacturing activities and licensing when holding exhibitions for items or gemstones. They must allocate a space to display used items or those set with synthetic or single diamonds, and they are not allowed to sell "non-precious" metals that are worn or coated with precious metals. They must adhere to the advertising regulations for precious metals and also comply with the requirements for invoices and the information that must be disclosed during sales or purchases.