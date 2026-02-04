منعت وزارة التجارة شراء المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة من شخص مجهول أو عديم الأهلية أو ناقصها أو مشتبه به.

وأوضحت الوزارة، في اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المعادن الثمينة والأحجار الكريمة السماح بالبيع في المنشأة التجارية، ومكائن البيع الذاتي، وإرفاق بطاقة تعريفية للمشغول، الذي يحتوي على ألماس أو أحجار كريمة، وبيان نوع الحجر وصفاته والإفصاح عن أي نسبة زيادة للفصوص المركبة في وزن المشغول الثمين، وتضمين الفاتورة أحكام الصيانة والضمان، إضافة لبيانات المنشأة والمنتج، وسياسة الاستبدال والاسترجاع، واشتراط إصدار فاتورة عند الشراء من المستهلك تتضمن بياناته الشخصية وحظر الإعلان عن المنتجات دون بيان النوع والوزن والعيار والسعر ومعايير النقاء.

وأشارت اللائحة إلى أنه يتعين على التاجر إصدار سجل تجاري من وزارة التجارة لمزاولة نشاط البيع وإصدار الترخيص الصناعي من وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لمزاولة نشاط التصنيع والترخيص عند إقامة معارض للمشغولات أو الأحجار الكريمة، وتخصيص مكان لعرض المشغولات المستعملة، أو المركب عليها ألماس صناعي أو مفرد، وعدم بيع معدن «غير ثمين» يلبس أو يطلى بمعدن ثمين، والالتزام بضوابط الإعلان عن المعادن الثمينة، والالتزام أيضا باشتراطات الفواتير والبيانات اللازم الإفصاح عنها عند البيع أو الشراء.