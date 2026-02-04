اطّلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، على عرضٍ لمنجزات أعمال تفعيل المخطط الاستراتيجي الشامل لإدارة النفايات.

وخلال اللقاء، قدّم الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات الدكتور عبدالله بن فيصل السباعي ملمحاً على مستوى التقدم المُنجز في تفعيل المخطط الاستراتيجي الشامل لمنطقة المدينة المنورة، واستعرض خطة العمل لتحقيق مستهدفات التحول في قطاع إدارة النفايات بالمنطقة.

وتناول اللقاء ما أُنجز أخيراً من ترسية 4 مرافق بنية تحتية كبرى، والإطلاق الفعلي لنظام «وثيقة النقل الإلكترونية»، بما يسهم في ضمان وصول الكميات المنتجة إلى محطات المعالجة، إلى جانب تفعيل برامج الرقابة والامتثال، وإطلاق برامج التوعية وبناء القدرات.

كما جرى استعراض المشاريع المستهدفة للفترة المقبلة، التي تشمل طرح 7 فرص استثمارية لمرافق جديدة؛ تهدف إلى رفع نسبة استبعاد النفايات عن المرادم إلى 67% بنهاية عام 2027، بما يعزز كفاءة المنظومة البيئية ويدعم مستهدفات الاستدامة في المنطقة.