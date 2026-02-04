The Prince of Medina, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, was briefed on a presentation of the achievements in activating the comprehensive strategic plan for waste management.

During the meeting, the CEO of the National Center for Waste Management, Dr. Abdullah bin Faisal Al-Subaie, provided an overview of the progress made in activating the comprehensive strategic plan for the Medina region and reviewed the action plan to achieve the transformation targets in the waste management sector in the region.

The meeting discussed the recent completion of awarding contracts for 4 major infrastructure facilities and the actual launch of the "Electronic Transport Document" system, which contributes to ensuring that the produced quantities reach the treatment stations, in addition to activating monitoring and compliance programs and launching awareness and capacity-building programs.

Additionally, the targeted projects for the upcoming period were reviewed, which include the announcement of 7 investment opportunities for new facilities aimed at increasing the waste diversion rate from landfills to 67% by the end of 2027, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the environmental system and supporting sustainability targets in the region.