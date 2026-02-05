The Egyptian Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Farouk Hosny Foundation, announced the honoring of the great Egyptian artist Yahya El-Fakharany by awarding him the "Grand Merit Award" for the year 2026 as part of the Youth Arts Awards, with the ceremony to be held during an official event on Monday, February 9th.

A Recognition of an Outstanding Artistic Career

The selection of Yahya El-Fakharany comes as a recognition of his artistic career that has spanned over forty years, as he is considered one of the most prominent cultural and artistic icons in Egypt and the Arab world, and a fundamental pillar in acting on both the small and large screens, in addition to the theater stage.



الفنان المصري يحيي الفخراني

Details of the Ceremony

The awards ceremony for its seventh edition in 2026 is scheduled to take place at the Al-Jazeera Arts Center at 5:30 PM, with the attendance of a group of artists, intellectuals, and public figures.



الفنان المصري يحيي الفخراني

His Recent Works

It is worth mentioning that Yahya El-Fakharany has achieved great success recently with his theatrical performances of "King Lear," which he is presenting for the third time on the National Theater stage, after its first presentation in 2001 at the same theater, and then re-presenting it in 2019 with the private sector.

Co-starring in King Lear, alongside Yahya El-Fakharany, are: Tarek El-Dessouki, Adel Khalaf, Tamer El-Kashef, Reem Abdel Halim, Tarek Sharaf, Mohamed El-Azayzi, and Mohamed Hassan.