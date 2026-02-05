أعلنت وزارة الثقافة المصرية بمشاركة مؤسسة الفنان فاروق حسني، تكريم الفنان المصري الكبير يحيى الفخراني بمنحه «جائزة الاستحقاق الكبرى» لعام 2026 ضمن جوائز الفنون للشباب، على أن يسلم التكريم خلال حفل رسمي يقام يوم الإثنين 9 فبراير الجاري.

تقدير لمسيرة فنية متميزة

يأتي اختيار يحيى الفخراني تقديرًا لمسيرته الفنية التي امتدت لأكثر من أربعين عامًا، حيث يعتبر من أبرز الرموز الثقافية والفنية في مصر والعالم العربي، وركيزة أساسية في التمثيل على الشاشة الصغيرة والكبيرة، إضافة إلى خشبة المسرح.
الفنان المصري يحيي الفخراني

تفاصيل الحفل

من المقرر أن يقام حفل توزيع الجوائز في دورته السابعة لعام 2026 بمركز الجزيرة للفنون، في تمام الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساءً، بحضور مجموعة من الفنانين والمثقفين والشخصيات العامة.
أعمالها الأخيرة

يذكر أن يحيي الفخراني حقق نجاحاً كبيراً بالفترة الأخيرة في عروض مسرحية «الملك لير» التي يعيد عرضها للمرة الثالثة على خشبة المسرح القومي، بعد تقديمها لأول مرة في عام 2001 على نفس المسرح، ثم أعاد تقديمها في 2019 مع القطاع الخاص.

ويشارك في بطولة الملك لير، إلى جانب يحيى الفخراني، كل من: طارق الدسوقي، عادل خلف، تامر الكاشف، ريم عبد الحليم، طارق شرف، محمد العزايزي، ومحمد حسن.