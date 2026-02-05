أعلنت وزارة الثقافة المصرية بمشاركة مؤسسة الفنان فاروق حسني، تكريم الفنان المصري الكبير يحيى الفخراني بمنحه «جائزة الاستحقاق الكبرى» لعام 2026 ضمن جوائز الفنون للشباب، على أن يسلم التكريم خلال حفل رسمي يقام يوم الإثنين 9 فبراير الجاري.
تقدير لمسيرة فنية متميزة
يأتي اختيار يحيى الفخراني تقديرًا لمسيرته الفنية التي امتدت لأكثر من أربعين عامًا، حيث يعتبر من أبرز الرموز الثقافية والفنية في مصر والعالم العربي، وركيزة أساسية في التمثيل على الشاشة الصغيرة والكبيرة، إضافة إلى خشبة المسرح.
الفنان المصري يحيي الفخراني
تفاصيل الحفل
من المقرر أن يقام حفل توزيع الجوائز في دورته السابعة لعام 2026 بمركز الجزيرة للفنون، في تمام الساعة الخامسة والنصف مساءً، بحضور مجموعة من الفنانين والمثقفين والشخصيات العامة.
الفنان المصري يحيي الفخراني
أعمالها الأخيرة
يذكر أن يحيي الفخراني حقق نجاحاً كبيراً بالفترة الأخيرة في عروض مسرحية «الملك لير» التي يعيد عرضها للمرة الثالثة على خشبة المسرح القومي، بعد تقديمها لأول مرة في عام 2001 على نفس المسرح، ثم أعاد تقديمها في 2019 مع القطاع الخاص.
ويشارك في بطولة الملك لير، إلى جانب يحيى الفخراني، كل من: طارق الدسوقي، عادل خلف، تامر الكاشف، ريم عبد الحليم، طارق شرف، محمد العزايزي، ومحمد حسن.
The Egyptian Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Farouk Hosny Foundation, announced the honoring of the great Egyptian artist Yahya El-Fakharany by awarding him the "Grand Merit Award" for the year 2026 as part of the Youth Arts Awards, with the ceremony to be held during an official event on Monday, February 9th.
A Recognition of an Outstanding Artistic Career
The selection of Yahya El-Fakharany comes as a recognition of his artistic career that has spanned over forty years, as he is considered one of the most prominent cultural and artistic icons in Egypt and the Arab world, and a fundamental pillar in acting on both the small and large screens, in addition to the theater stage.
الفنان المصري يحيي الفخراني
Details of the Ceremony
The awards ceremony for its seventh edition in 2026 is scheduled to take place at the Al-Jazeera Arts Center at 5:30 PM, with the attendance of a group of artists, intellectuals, and public figures.
الفنان المصري يحيي الفخراني
His Recent Works
It is worth mentioning that Yahya El-Fakharany has achieved great success recently with his theatrical performances of "King Lear," which he is presenting for the third time on the National Theater stage, after its first presentation in 2001 at the same theater, and then re-presenting it in 2019 with the private sector.
Co-starring in King Lear, alongside Yahya El-Fakharany, are: Tarek El-Dessouki, Adel Khalaf, Tamer El-Kashef, Reem Abdel Halim, Tarek Sharaf, Mohamed El-Azayzi, and Mohamed Hassan.