كشف الفنان المصري أحمد داود مشاركته في مسلسل «بابا وماما جيران» لموسم رمضان 2026، مشيراً إلى أنه اختار العمل لتقديم محتوى خفيف ومسلٍ يناسب جميع أفراد الأسرة.

وأوضح داود في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنه يجسد شخصية شاب يدعى «هشام» في المسلسل، لافتاً إلى أن الدور يشبهه في الواقع فقط في كونه أباً لطفلين، مضيفاً أن الأحداث تدور حول المواقف اليومية التي تواجهها الأسرة بأسلوب كوميدي خفيف.

أعمال أخرى

يتزامن عرض المسلسل مع الموسم الجديد من برنامجه «الكونتينر» الذي يقدمه داود ويستعرض فيه قصص نجاح ملهمة في الصناعات المصرية.

كما يعرض لداود حالياً فيلم «الهوى سلطان» على منصة شاهد، وهو من بطولة منة شلبي، أحمد خالد صالح، سوسن بدر وعدد من الفنانين، والعمل من تأليف وإخراج هبة يسري.

فيلمان قادمان

أنهى داود تصوير فيلمي «الكراش» و«إذما»، المقرر طرحهما خلال عام 2026، ويجمعان بين الرومانسية والكوميديا والدراما.