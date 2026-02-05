The Egyptian artist Ahmed Dawood revealed his participation in the series "Baba wa Mama Jiran" for the Ramadan 2026 season, indicating that he chose this work to present light and entertaining content suitable for all family members.

Dawood explained in television statements that he embodies the character of a young man named "Hisham" in the series, noting that the role only resembles him in real life in that he is a father of two children, adding that the events revolve around the daily situations faced by the family in a light comedic style.

Other Works

The airing of the series coincides with the new season of his program "The Container," which Dawood presents and showcases inspiring success stories in Egyptian industries.

Dawood is also currently showing the film "Al-Hawa Sultan" on the Shahid platform, which stars Menna Shalabi, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, Sawsan Badr, and several other artists, and the work is written and directed by Heba Yousry.

Upcoming Films

Dawood has completed filming the films "The Crash" and "Idhma," which are scheduled to be released in 2026, combining romance, comedy, and drama.