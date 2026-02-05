اليابان في قبضة الثلج.. 35 قتيلاً و400 مصاب وتحذيرات من انهيارات وشيكة

The Japanese authorities announced today that the death toll from the severe snowstorms that have swept the country has risen to at least 35, while around 393 people have been injured, including 126 in serious condition, according to data from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

The authorities explained that most of the deaths and injuries resulted from people falling while trying to remove accumulated snow from rooftops, in addition to incidents of parts of buildings collapsing under the weight of the snow, and cases of snow falling from roofs onto passersby.



Regions in northern and central Japan, particularly the prefectures of Aomori and Niigata, are experiencing exceptional snow accumulations that have reached over 195–200 cm in some areas, which are among the highest recorded levels in recent years.

This continuous snowfall since around January 20 has caused near-complete paralysis of traffic, isolated villages and remote areas, and closed schools and public facilities. With a sudden rise in temperatures in recent days, the accumulated snow has begun to melt rapidly, significantly increasing the risk of avalanches in mountainous areas, especially in the north of the country.

The authorities have urged residents to exercise the utmost caution, avoid being near mountain slopes, and refrain from unnecessary travel, warning that heavy, wet snow could suddenly slide with destructive force.



They also urged citizens to be cautious while cleaning roofs and to monitor snow accumulation on buildings, after several deadly incidents were recorded due to the falling of large snow masses.

Japan suffers annually from strong snowstorms in winter, especially along the coast facing the Sea of Japan, due to the meeting of cold air masses coming from Siberia with moisture from the sea. However, this winter is considered one of the harshest in many years, with snow amounts in some areas exceeding record levels that have not been seen for decades.

Rescue teams and armed forces continue their efforts to remove snow, open roads, and assist trapped residents, while a state of emergency remains in effect in several prefectures, with expectations that warnings will remain in place until weather conditions stabilize completely, amid ongoing temperature fluctuations that may complicate the situation in the coming days.