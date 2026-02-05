اليابان في قبضة الثلج.. 35 قتيلاً و400 مصاب وتحذيرات من انهيارات وشيكة

أعلنت السلطات اليابانية اليوم، ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا العواصف الثلجية الشديدة التي اجتاحت البلاد إلى 35 قتيلاً على الأقل، فيما أصيب نحو 393 شخصاً، من بينهم 126 في حالة خطيرة، وذلك وفقاً لبيانات وكالة إدارة الحرائق والكوارث.
وأوضحت السلطات أن معظم الوفيات والإصابات نجمت عن سقوط الأشخاص أثناء محاولتهم إزالة الثلوج المتراكمة من أسطح المنازل، إضافة إلى حوادث انهيار أجزاء من المباني تحت ثقل الثلوج، وحالات سقوط الثلج من الأسطح على المارة.
وتشهد مناطق شمال ووسط اليابان، خصوصاً محافظتي أوموري ونيغاتا، تراكمات ثلجية استثنائية وصلت في بعض المناطق إلى أكثر من 195–200 سم، وهي من أعلى المعدلات المسجلة في السنوات الأخيرة.
وتسبب هذا التساقط المستمر منذ نحو 20 يناير في شلل شبه كامل لحركة المرور، وعزل قرى ومناطق نائية، وإغلاق مدارس ومنشآت عامة، ومع ارتفاع مفاجئ في درجات الحرارة خلال الأيام الأخيرة، بدأ الثلج المتراكم بالذوبان بسرعة، ما زاد بشكل كبير من مخاطر الانهيارات الثلجية في المناطق الجبلية، خصوصاً في شمال البلاد.
ودعت السلطات السكان إلى توخي أقصى درجات الحذر، وتجنب التواجد بالقرب من المنحدرات الجبلية، وعدم السفر غير الضروري، محذرة من أن الثلوج الرطبة الثقيلة قد تنزلق فجأة وبقوة مدمرة.
كما حثت السلطات المواطنين على توخي الحيطة أثناء تنظيف الأسطح، ومراقبة تراكم الثلج فوق المباني، بعد أن سجلت العديد من الحوادث المميتة جراء سقوط كتل ثلجية ضخمة.
وتعاني اليابان سنوياً من موجات ثلجية قوية في فصل الشتاء، خصوصاً على الساحل المطل على بحر اليابان، بسبب التقاء كتل هوائية باردة قادمة من سيبيريا مع رطوبة البحر، لكن الشتاء الحالي يُعد من أشد الشتاءات قسوة منذ سنوات طويلة، حيث تجاوزت كميات الثلوج في بعض المناطق المعدلات القياسية المسجلة منذ عقود.
وتواصل فرق الإنقاذ والقوات المسلحة جهودها لإزالة الثلوج وفتح الطرق ومساعدة السكان المحاصرين، فيما تستمر حالة الطوارئ في عدة محافظات، مع توقعات بأن تظل التحذيرات سارية حتى استقرار الأوضاع الجوية بشكل كامل، في ظل استمرار التقلبات الحرارية التي قد تزيد من تعقيد الموقف خلال الأيام القادمة.
The Japanese authorities announced today that the death toll from the severe snowstorms that have swept the country has risen to at least 35, while around 393 people have been injured, including 126 in serious condition, according to data from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.
The authorities explained that most of the deaths and injuries resulted from people falling while trying to remove accumulated snow from rooftops, in addition to incidents of parts of buildings collapsing under the weight of the snow, and cases of snow falling from roofs onto passersby.
Regions in northern and central Japan, particularly the prefectures of Aomori and Niigata, are experiencing exceptional snow accumulations that have reached over 195–200 cm in some areas, which are among the highest recorded levels in recent years.
This continuous snowfall since around January 20 has caused near-complete paralysis of traffic, isolated villages and remote areas, and closed schools and public facilities. With a sudden rise in temperatures in recent days, the accumulated snow has begun to melt rapidly, significantly increasing the risk of avalanches in mountainous areas, especially in the north of the country.
The authorities have urged residents to exercise the utmost caution, avoid being near mountain slopes, and refrain from unnecessary travel, warning that heavy, wet snow could suddenly slide with destructive force.
They also urged citizens to be cautious while cleaning roofs and to monitor snow accumulation on buildings, after several deadly incidents were recorded due to the falling of large snow masses.
Japan suffers annually from strong snowstorms in winter, especially along the coast facing the Sea of Japan, due to the meeting of cold air masses coming from Siberia with moisture from the sea. However, this winter is considered one of the harshest in many years, with snow amounts in some areas exceeding record levels that have not been seen for decades.
Rescue teams and armed forces continue their efforts to remove snow, open roads, and assist trapped residents, while a state of emergency remains in effect in several prefectures, with expectations that warnings will remain in place until weather conditions stabilize completely, amid ongoing temperature fluctuations that may complicate the situation in the coming days.