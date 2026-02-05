أعلنت السلطات اليابانية اليوم، ارتفاع حصيلة ضحايا العواصف الثلجية الشديدة التي اجتاحت البلاد إلى 35 قتيلاً على الأقل، فيما أصيب نحو 393 شخصاً، من بينهم 126 في حالة خطيرة، وذلك وفقاً لبيانات وكالة إدارة الحرائق والكوارث.

وأوضحت السلطات أن معظم الوفيات والإصابات نجمت عن سقوط الأشخاص أثناء محاولتهم إزالة الثلوج المتراكمة من أسطح المنازل، إضافة إلى حوادث انهيار أجزاء من المباني تحت ثقل الثلوج، وحالات سقوط الثلج من الأسطح على المارة.
اليابان في قبضة الثلج.. 35 قتيلاً و400 مصاب وتحذيرات من انهيارات وشيكة

وتشهد مناطق شمال ووسط اليابان، خصوصاً محافظتي أوموري ونيغاتا، تراكمات ثلجية استثنائية وصلت في بعض المناطق إلى أكثر من 195–200 سم، وهي من أعلى المعدلات المسجلة في السنوات الأخيرة.

وتسبب هذا التساقط المستمر منذ نحو 20 يناير في شلل شبه كامل لحركة المرور، وعزل قرى ومناطق نائية، وإغلاق مدارس ومنشآت عامة، ومع ارتفاع مفاجئ في درجات الحرارة خلال الأيام الأخيرة، بدأ الثلج المتراكم بالذوبان بسرعة، ما زاد بشكل كبير من مخاطر الانهيارات الثلجية في المناطق الجبلية، خصوصاً في شمال البلاد.

ودعت السلطات السكان إلى توخي أقصى درجات الحذر، وتجنب التواجد بالقرب من المنحدرات الجبلية، وعدم السفر غير الضروري، محذرة من أن الثلوج الرطبة الثقيلة قد تنزلق فجأة وبقوة مدمرة.
كما حثت السلطات المواطنين على توخي الحيطة أثناء تنظيف الأسطح، ومراقبة تراكم الثلج فوق المباني، بعد أن سجلت العديد من الحوادث المميتة جراء سقوط كتل ثلجية ضخمة.

وتعاني اليابان سنوياً من موجات ثلجية قوية في فصل الشتاء، خصوصاً على الساحل المطل على بحر اليابان، بسبب التقاء كتل هوائية باردة قادمة من سيبيريا مع رطوبة البحر، لكن الشتاء الحالي يُعد من أشد الشتاءات قسوة منذ سنوات طويلة، حيث تجاوزت كميات الثلوج في بعض المناطق المعدلات القياسية المسجلة منذ عقود.

وتواصل فرق الإنقاذ والقوات المسلحة جهودها لإزالة الثلوج وفتح الطرق ومساعدة السكان المحاصرين، فيما تستمر حالة الطوارئ في عدة محافظات، مع توقعات بأن تظل التحذيرات سارية حتى استقرار الأوضاع الجوية بشكل كامل، في ظل استمرار التقلبات الحرارية التي قد تزيد من تعقيد الموقف خلال الأيام القادمة.