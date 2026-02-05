تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد نائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، اليوم (الخميس)، تخريج (755) خريجة من الدفعة الـ (7) من الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي (نساء) بكلية الملك فهد الأمنية.
وشهد الحفل عرضًا عسكريًا للخريجات وما اكتسبنه من مهارات وبرامج تدريبية عسكرية متقدمة، وتأهيلهن بما يبرز الانسجام والإتقان العالي في الأداء الميداني الجماعي.
وأكد مدير عام كلية الملك فهد الأمنية المكلف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن ناصر الوطبان، التزام الكلية بمعايير الكفاءة والجودة لمخرجاتها التعليمية، ومدى انسجام البرامج التعليمية والتدريبية في الكلية مع التوجهات الإستراتيجية لوزارة الداخلية بما يعكس كفاءة الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, witnessed today (Thursday) the graduation of (755) female graduates from the 7th batch of the Basic Individual Qualification Course (Women) at King Fahd Security College.
The ceremony featured a military display showcasing the skills and advanced military training programs the graduates have acquired, highlighting their harmony and high proficiency in collective field performance.
The Acting Director General of King Fahd Security College, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Nasser Al-Watban, affirmed the college's commitment to the standards of efficiency and quality in its educational outputs, and the alignment of the educational and training programs at the college with the strategic directions of the Ministry of Interior, reflecting the effectiveness of investment in human capital.