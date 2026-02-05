تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، شهد نائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عياف، اليوم (الخميس)، تخريج (755) خريجة من الدفعة الـ (7) من الدورة التأهيلية للفرد الأساسي (نساء) بكلية الملك فهد الأمنية.

وشهد الحفل عرضًا عسكريًا للخريجات وما اكتسبنه من مهارات وبرامج تدريبية عسكرية متقدمة، وتأهيلهن بما يبرز الانسجام والإتقان العالي في الأداء الميداني الجماعي.

وأكد مدير عام كلية الملك فهد الأمنية المكلف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن ناصر الوطبان، التزام الكلية بمعايير الكفاءة والجودة لمخرجاتها التعليمية، ومدى انسجام البرامج التعليمية والتدريبية في الكلية مع التوجهات الإستراتيجية لوزارة الداخلية بما يعكس كفاءة الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري.