Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, the Acting Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, witnessed today (Thursday) the graduation of (755) female graduates from the 7th batch of the Basic Individual Qualification Course (Women) at King Fahd Security College.

The ceremony featured a military display showcasing the skills and advanced military training programs the graduates have acquired, highlighting their harmony and high proficiency in collective field performance.

The Acting Director General of King Fahd Security College, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Nasser Al-Watban, affirmed the college's commitment to the standards of efficiency and quality in its educational outputs, and the alignment of the educational and training programs at the college with the strategic directions of the Ministry of Interior, reflecting the effectiveness of investment in human capital.