نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريرٍ له اليوم (الخميس) من هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة يصحبها نشاط في الرياح السطحية، وشبه انعدام في الرؤية، على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة تشمل الليث، والقنفذة، والعرضيات، وأضم، والكامل.

وأشار المركز إلى أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله- حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.