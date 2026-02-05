نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريرٍ له اليوم (الخميس) من هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة يصحبها نشاط في الرياح السطحية، وشبه انعدام في الرؤية، على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة تشمل الليث، والقنفذة، والعرضيات، وأضم، والكامل.
وأشار المركز إلى أن الحالة تستمر -بمشيئة الله- حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned in a report today (Thursday) of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by active surface winds and near-zero visibility in several governorates of the Makkah region, including Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah, Al-Ardiyat, Adham, and Al-Kamil.
The center indicated that the condition will continue - God willing - until 8 PM.