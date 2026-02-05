While the Actors' Syndicate required the removal of scenes featuring the blogger Um Jaser for the airing of the series "Soul OFF" in the upcoming Ramadan, "Um Jaser" confirmed her non-participation in any series airing during Ramadan.

She stated in a video posted on her TikTok account: I did not participate in any series, I did not film any scenes, and I did not announce my presence in any dramatic work during the current season, and I was surprised to see my name circulating in the recent crisis.

Violation of Instructions

The Actors' Syndicate announced earlier the suspension of the airing of the series "Soul OFF" in the upcoming Ramadan by producer Bilal Sabri after it was proven that he explicitly violated the instructions and decisions of the syndicate regulating the practice of the profession.

The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, clarified that the syndicate does not have a problem with the producer of the series or with the work itself, indicating that the ban was due to the involvement of a person not registered with the syndicate, noting that the syndicate does not mind resuming filming the series if the regulations are adhered to, excluding any participation that violates the laws regulating the practice of the profession, and obtaining the necessary legal permits.