فيما اشترطت نقابة المهن التمثيلية إزالة مشاهد البلوغر أم جاسر لعرض مسلسل «روح OFF» في رمضان القادم، أكدت «أم جاسر» عدم مشاركتها في أي مسلسل يعرض في رمضان.
وقالت عبر مقطع فيديو نشرته على حسابها في «تيك توك»: لم أشارك في أي مسلسل ولم أصور أي مشاهد ولم أعلن عن وجودي في أي عمل درامي خلال الموسم الحالي، وفوجئت بتداول اسمي في الأزمة الأخيرة.
مخالفة التعليمات
وأعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في وقت سابق إيقاف عرض مسلسل «روح OFF» في رمضان القادم للمنتج بلال صبري بعد ثبوت مخالفته الصريحة لتعليمات وقرارات النقابة المنظمة لمزاولة المهنة.
وأوضح نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي بأن النقابة ليست لديها أزمة مع منتج المسلسل أو مع العمل نفسه، مشيراً إلى أن قرار المنع جاء بسبب الاستعانة بشخص غير مقيد بجداول النقابة، مشيراً إلى أن النقابة لا تمانع استئناف تصوير المسلسل في حال الالتزام باللوائح، واستبعاد أي مشاركة تخالف القوانين المنظمة لمزاولة المهنة، والحصول على التصاريح القانونية اللازمة.
While the Actors' Syndicate required the removal of scenes featuring the blogger Um Jaser for the airing of the series "Soul OFF" in the upcoming Ramadan, "Um Jaser" confirmed her non-participation in any series airing during Ramadan.
She stated in a video posted on her TikTok account: I did not participate in any series, I did not film any scenes, and I did not announce my presence in any dramatic work during the current season, and I was surprised to see my name circulating in the recent crisis.
Violation of Instructions
The Actors' Syndicate announced earlier the suspension of the airing of the series "Soul OFF" in the upcoming Ramadan by producer Bilal Sabri after it was proven that he explicitly violated the instructions and decisions of the syndicate regulating the practice of the profession.
The head of the Actors' Syndicate, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, clarified that the syndicate does not have a problem with the producer of the series or with the work itself, indicating that the ban was due to the involvement of a person not registered with the syndicate, noting that the syndicate does not mind resuming filming the series if the regulations are adhered to, excluding any participation that violates the laws regulating the practice of the profession, and obtaining the necessary legal permits.