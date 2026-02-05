فيما اشترطت نقابة المهن التمثيلية إزالة مشاهد البلوغر أم جاسر لعرض مسلسل «روح OFF» في رمضان القادم، أكدت «أم جاسر» عدم مشاركتها في أي مسلسل يعرض في رمضان.

وقالت عبر مقطع فيديو نشرته على حسابها في «تيك توك»: لم أشارك في أي مسلسل ولم أصور أي مشاهد ولم أعلن عن وجودي في أي عمل درامي خلال الموسم الحالي، وفوجئت بتداول اسمي في الأزمة الأخيرة.

مخالفة التعليمات

وأعلنت نقابة المهن التمثيلية في وقت سابق إيقاف عرض مسلسل «روح OFF» في رمضان القادم للمنتج بلال صبري بعد ثبوت مخالفته الصريحة لتعليمات وقرارات النقابة المنظمة لمزاولة المهنة.

وأوضح نقيب المهن التمثيلية الدكتور أشرف زكي بأن النقابة ليست لديها أزمة مع منتج المسلسل أو مع العمل نفسه، مشيراً إلى أن قرار المنع جاء بسبب الاستعانة بشخص غير مقيد بجداول النقابة، مشيراً إلى أن النقابة لا تمانع استئناف تصوير المسلسل في حال الالتزام باللوائح، واستبعاد أي مشاركة تخالف القوانين المنظمة لمزاولة المهنة، والحصول على التصاريح القانونية اللازمة.