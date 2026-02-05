أكد وزير الخارجية الفرنسي جان نويل بارو اليوم (الخميس)، أن مكافحة تنظيم داعش الإرهابي يشكّل أولوية لبلاده، وذلك عقب لقاءه نظيره السوري أسعد الشيباني في العاصمة السورية دمشق.


وأعلن وزير الخارجية السورية أن بلاده ستواصل دعمها للسوريين والحكومة السورية، موضحاً أن الاتفاق الأخير بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سوريا الديمقراطية «قسد» من شأنه تعزيز حقوق الأكراد الأساسية والجهود الدولية لمحاربة تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.


مناقشة تفاصيل اتفاق دمشق وقسد


وأفصح بارو عن نيته مناقشة تفاصيل هذا الاتفاق، اليوم خلال لقائه في أربيل بزعيم «قسد»، مظلوم عبدي.


وجدد وزير الخارجية الفرنسي موقف باريس إلى جانب الشعب السوري الذي توفرت له الفرصة لبناء مستقبل جديد، مبيناً أن بلاده ستقدم كل الدعم المطلوب لتستمر الحكومة السورية في عملها.


وحدة سورية وسلامة أراضيها


بدورها، أكدت وزارة الخارجية السورية، أن اللقاء بين الشيباني وبارو في قصر تشرين بدمشق، ناقش القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك والتطورات الإقليمية، وتعزيز التعاون الثنائي بين البلدين.


وأشارت إلى أنه تم التأكيد على وحدة سورية وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها، موضحة أن الاتفاق الأخير بين الحكومة السورية وقوات سوريا الديمقراطية «قسد» من شأنه «تعزيز حقوق الأكراد الأساسية» ويعزز في الوقت نفسه الجهود الدولية لمحاربة تنظيم «الدولة».


وكانت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الفرنسية باسكال كونفافرو قد قالت إن الوزير بارو سيبدأ جولة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط تستهل بزيارة العاصمة دمشق وسيتوجه بعدها إلى العراق ثم لبنان.


وأشارت إلى أن محادثاته في بغداد تهدف إلى دعم جهود إرساء الاستقرار ومواصلة مكافحة تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.


وأشارت إلى أنه سيناقش (الجمعة) في العاصمة اللبنانية بيروت، دعم المؤسسات اللبنانية والتحضير لمؤتمر دعم الجيش وقوى الأمن الداخلي، المقرر عقده في باريس مطلع مارس القادم.