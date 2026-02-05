French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed today (Thursday) that combating the terrorist organization ISIS is a priority for his country, following his meeting with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaybani in the Syrian capital, Damascus.



The Syrian Foreign Minister announced that his country will continue to support the Syrian people and the Syrian government, explaining that the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would enhance the basic rights of the Kurds and the international efforts to combat the terrorist organization ISIS.



Discussion of the Details of the Damascus-SDF Agreement



Barrot revealed his intention to discuss the details of this agreement today during his meeting in Erbil with the leader of the SDF, Mazloum Abdi.



The French Foreign Minister reiterated Paris's position alongside the Syrian people, who have the opportunity to build a new future, indicating that his country will provide all the necessary support for the Syrian government to continue its work.



Syrian Unity and Territorial Integrity



For its part, the Syrian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the meeting between al-Shaybani and Barrot at the Tishreen Palace in Damascus discussed issues of mutual interest, regional developments, and enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.



It pointed out that there was an emphasis on the unity of Syria, its sovereignty, and the integrity of its territory, clarifying that the recent agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) would "enhance the basic rights of the Kurds" while also strengthening international efforts to combat the "state" organization.



French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascale Convaillault stated that Minister Barrot will begin a tour in the Middle East, starting with a visit to the capital Damascus, and will then head to Iraq and Lebanon.



She noted that his discussions in Baghdad aim to support efforts to establish stability and continue the fight against the terrorist organization ISIS.



She mentioned that he will discuss (on Friday) in the Lebanese capital Beirut, support for Lebanese institutions and preparations for a conference to support the army and internal security forces, scheduled to be held in Paris in early March.