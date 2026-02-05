The new mayor of the Governorate of Ahad Rufaida, Engineer Muqrin Hamoud Al-Shahrani, has begun his duties as the head of the municipality following the decision of the Secretary of Asir, Engineer Abdullah Al-Jali, appointing him as the mayor of the governorate. Meanwhile, the former mayor, Engineer Ahmed bin Oweir, has been assigned to work as the deputy for city operations and projects at the secretariat of the region. Al-Shahrani held a meeting with the department directors at the municipality to discuss various topics aimed at developing municipal services and enhancing the quality of life in the governorate.

A number of residents from the governorate and the centers of Al-Farain and Shaaf Jarima renewed their demands for municipal services that have remained unaddressed for years despite requests and promises. They called for these services to be provided without focusing on certain areas while neglecting others that are home to thousands. Mohammed and Fahd Al-Qahtani, along with Abdullah Hamidi and Abdullah Mashhoor, told "Okaz" that their demands include paving streets, completing the lighting of streets that are still dark in the governorate and the centers of Al-Farain and Shaaf, creating parks, walkways, and playgrounds in villages, neighborhoods, and residential plans in the southern part of the governorate, which residents have been requesting for years. They also emphasized the need for attention to the cleanliness of cemeteries, cutting trees, weeds, and thorns, supporting and organizing the Al-Murabba tourist park with attractive features for visitors, increasing tree planting, paving, and lighting in the governorate, which is considered a tourist destination visited by thousands of citizens and residents. Additionally, they called for connecting the village of Bani Tamim and the southern part of the governorate with a road and a crossing via Wadi Al-Safaq, which is approximately six meters wide, as well as establishing a park and walkway in a nearby location to serve the village's residents.

Activating Field Tours

They added: We demand the activation of field tours in the centers and villages to assess municipal needs, and the creation of welcome signs at the entrances of the governorate from all directions, in the form of sculptures, so that visitors and travelers can recognize the governorate. They also called for lighting and widening the road that connects the Al-Farain center to the Al-Suh road, passing through the village of Al-Lughur until reaching the village of Al-Nader, establishing a diwaniya for the Al-Farain center, a large playground for the youth, and preparing the entrances of the centers and villages with sidewalks, landscaping, and decorative lighting, as well as creating informational signs at the entrances of the villages.