باشر رئيس بلدية محافظة أحد رفيدة الجديد المهندس مقرن حمود الشهراني مهمات عمله رئيساً للبلدية بعد صدور قرار أمين عسير المهندس عبدالله الجالي بتعيينه رئيساً لبلدية المحافظة، فيما تم تكليف رئيس البلدية السابق المهندس أحمد بن عوير للعمل وكيلاً لتشغيل المدن والمشاريع بأمانة المنطقة. وقد عقد الشهراني اجتماعاً مع مديري الإدارات في البلدية لمناقشة العديد من المواضيع لتطوير الخدمات البلدية، والارتقاء بجودة الحياة في المحافظة.

وجدّد عدد من أهالي المحافظة ومركزي الفرعين وشعف جارمة، مطالبهم بخدمات بلدية لا تزال حبيسة الأدراج منذ سنوات رغم المطالب والوعود، فيما طالبوا بتلبيتها دون التركيز على جهات وإهمال أخرى يسكنها الآلاف. وقال لـ«عكاظ» محمد وفهد القحطاني وعبدالله حميدي وعبدالله مشهور، إن المطالب تتضمن سفلتة شوارع، واستكمال إنارة شوارع ما زالت مظلمة في المحافظة ومركزي الفرعين والشعف، وإنشاء حدائق ومماشٍ وملاعب في قرى وأحياء ومخططات سكنية جنوبي المحافظة لا يزال سكانها يطالبون بها منذ سنوات، والاهتمام بنظافة المقابر وقطع الأشجار والحشائش والأشواك، ودعم متنزه المربع السياحي وتنظيمه بكل ما هو جذاب ولافت للزائر، وزيادة التشجير والسفلتة والإنارة في المحافظة التي تعتبر واجهة سياحية ويرتادها الآلاف من المواطنين والمقيمين، وأيضاً ربط قرية بني تميم وجنوب المحافظة بشارع ومزلقان عبر وادي الصفق الذي يبلغ عرضه ستة أمتار تقريباً، وكذلك إنشاء حديقة وممشى في موقع مجاور لخدمة أهالي القرية.

تفعيل الجولات الميدانية

وأضافوا: نطالب بتفعيل الجولات الميدانية في المراكز والقرى للاطلاع على الاحتياجات البلدية، وعمل لوحات ترحيبية في مداخل المحافظة من جميع الجهات، وذلك على شكل مجسمات؛ لكي يتسنى للزائر وسالكي الطريق معرفة المحافظة، وإنارة وتوسعة الطريق الذي يربط مركز الفرعين بطريق الصوح مروراً بقرية آل لغر حتى قرية آل نادر، وعمل ديوانية لمركز الفرعين وملعب كبير للشباب، وتهيئة مداخل المراكز والقرى بأرصفة وتشجير وإنارة ديكورية، وعمل لوحات تعريفية على مداخل القرى.