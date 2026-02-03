شهدت مناطق جنوب تركيا، مأساة مرورية مزدوجة أسفرت عن سقوط 16 قتيلًا وإصابة 35 آخرين بجروح متفاوتة، وسط ظروف جوية صعبة.

في الحادث الأول بولاية أنطاليا، انقلبت حافلة ركاب تقل 34 شخصًا كانت متجهة من مدينة تكيرداغ غرب تركيا إلى أنطاليا، عند أحد المنعطفات الخطرة على طريق سريع زلق بسبب الأمطار والضباب الكثيف. وأكد حاكم أنطاليا، هولوسي شاهين، وفاة سائق الحافلة، لترتفع حصيلة الضحايا إلى 9 قتلى، إضافة إلى 25 مصابًا، بينهم 7 في حالة حرجة. وأوضح شاهين أن الضباب وسرعة الحافلة عند المنعطف كانا عاملين رئيسيين في وقوع الحادث، مع استمرار التحقيقات لتحديد الملابسات الكاملة.

وفي حادث منفصل بولاية بوردور على الطريق السريع الرابط بين أنطاليا وإسبرطة، لقي 7 أشخاص مصرعهم وأصيب 5 آخرون، بحسب وكالة الأنباء التركية.

وتعد أنطاليا واحدة من أبرز الوجهات السياحية في تركيا، وتستقبل أعدادًا كبيرة من الزوار المحليين والأجانب طوال العام، ما يزيد من كثافة الحركة المرورية على طرقها السريعة ويضاعف المخاطر في الظروف الجوية السيئة.