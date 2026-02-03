The southern regions of Turkey witnessed a tragic double traffic accident that resulted in 16 fatalities and 35 others injured with varying degrees of severity, amid difficult weather conditions.

In the first incident in Antalya province, a passenger bus carrying 34 people overturned while heading from Tekirdağ in western Turkey to Antalya, at one of the dangerous turns on a slippery highway due to rain and heavy fog. Antalya Governor, Hulusi Şahin, confirmed the death of the bus driver, raising the death toll to 9, in addition to 25 injured, including 7 in critical condition. Şahin explained that the fog and the speed of the bus at the turn were key factors in the accident, with investigations ongoing to determine the full circumstances.

In a separate incident in Burdur province on the highway connecting Antalya and Isparta, 7 people lost their lives and 5 others were injured, according to the Turkish news agency.

Antalya is considered one of the top tourist destinations in Turkey, attracting large numbers of local and foreign visitors throughout the year, which increases traffic density on its highways and multiplies risks in adverse weather conditions.