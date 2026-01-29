كشفت دراسة دولية حديثة أن اتباع نظام غذائي غني بالأطعمة النباتية مع تقليل استهلاك اللحوم قد يسهم بشكل كبير في خفض خطر الإصابة بمرض الكلى المزمن، وأكدت الدراسة أن الخيارات الغذائية اليومية تلعب دوراً محورياً في الحفاظ على صحة الكلى على المدى الطويل.

ويُعد مرض الكلى المزمن من الأمراض الناتجة عن التدهور التدريجي في وظائف الكلى، ويصيب نحو 800 مليون شخص حول العالم بحسب تقارير رسمية، مع تضاعف معدلات انتشاره أكثر من مرتين منذ عام 1990، ويؤدي المرض، في حال عدم علاجه، إلى مشكلات صحية خطيرة تشمل الفشل الكلوي، وأمراض القلب، وتراجع جودة الحياة.

عوامل الخطر ودور النظام الغذائي

وأشارت الأبحاث إلى أن ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ومرض السكري، والسمنة تُعد من أبرز العوامل التي تزيد احتمالات الإصابة بمرض الكلى المزمن، ورغم أهمية العلاج الدوائي والمتابعة الطبية، شددت الدراسة على أن تعديل النظام الغذائي يجب أن يكون خط الدفاع الأول للوقاية من تطور المرض.

ماذا تقول الدراسة الجديدة؟

الدراسة، التي أجراها باحثون من الصين ونُشرت في مجلة Canadian Medical Association Journal، توصلت إلى أن الأنماط الغذائية المعتمدة على النباتات توفر حماية ملحوظة من الإصابة بمرض الكلى المزمن.

واعتمد الباحثون على تحليل النظام الغذائي المعروف باسم EAT-Lancet، وهو نموذج غذائي عالمي يهدف إلى تعزيز صحة الإنسان والاستدامة البيئية، ويركز هذا النظام على تناول الخضروات، والفواكه، والحبوب الكاملة، والبقوليات، والمكسرات، والبذور، مع تقليل استهلاك اللحوم الحمراء، والأطعمة المصنعة، والسكريات المضافة.

وأظهرت النتائج أن الأشخاص الذين التزموا بهذا النظام الغذائي بشكل صارم سجلوا انخفاضاً كبيراً في خطر الإصابة بمرض الكلى المزمن، ما يؤكد أن العادات الغذائية تؤثر بشكل مباشر على صحة الكلى بمرور الوقت.

لماذا تحمي الأنظمة النباتية الكلى؟

وأوضحت الدراسة أن الأطعمة النباتية غنية بالألياف الغذائية التي تعزز مضادات الأكسدة وتدعم الوظائف الحيوية للجسم، كما تسهم الألياف في تحسين التحكم في مستويات السكر في الدم، وتعزيز صحة الجهاز الهضمي، وتقليل الالتهابات، والحفاظ على مستويات الكوليسترول الصحية، وهو ما ينعكس إيجابياً على وظائف الكلى.

كما أظهرت دراسات أخرى أن الألياف تحسن صحة الأمعاء، ما يساعد على تقليل السموم الضارة بالكلى داخل الجسم.

تقليل اللحوم لا يعني الامتناع التام

وأكد الباحثون أن الدراسة لا تدعو إلى الامتناع الكامل عن تناول اللحوم، لكنها توصي بتقليلها، نظراً لاحتوائها على نسب مرتفعة من الصوديوم والدهون غير الصحية ومركبات قد تضر بالكلى، خصوصا عند الإفراط في تناولها.