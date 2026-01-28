أطلق الفنان راشد الماجد أغنيته الجديدة «بزعمه»، من كلمات رئيس هيئة الترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، وذلك قبل حفلته المرتقبة ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض يوم 30 يناير.

الفرق شاسع

وروج آل الشيخ للأغنية عبر حسابه على «فيس بوك»، ونشر مقطعاً من كلماتها معبّراً عن الحب والفراق: «ما تلتقي بالحب جنة مع نار، بيني وبينه فرق والفرق شاسع».

وأغنية «بزعمه» من ألحان نواف عبدالله، وتوزيع سيروس، مع وتريات تامر فيضي، ومكس وماستر جاسم محمد.

نفاد التذاكر

من جهة ثانية، أعلنت الشركة المنظمة لحفلة راشد الماجد نفاد التذاكر، مشيرة إلى أن طلبات الشراء بلغت أكثر من مليون طلب، ويعد هذا رقماً قياسياً وسط تفاعل كبير من قبل جمهوره ومحبيه.

ومن المقرر أن تشهد حفلة راشد الماجد العديد من المفاجآت بعد غيابه الطويل عن الحفلات، مقدماً باقة من أجمل أغانيه التي يحبها الجمهور، إضافة إلى أغانيه الجديدة.

ويقام الحفل يوم الجمعة 30 يناير على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة، برفقة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة المايسترو وليد فايد.