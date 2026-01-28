أطلق الفنان راشد الماجد أغنيته الجديدة «بزعمه»، من كلمات رئيس هيئة الترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، وذلك قبل حفلته المرتقبة ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض يوم 30 يناير.
الفرق شاسع
وروج آل الشيخ للأغنية عبر حسابه على «فيس بوك»، ونشر مقطعاً من كلماتها معبّراً عن الحب والفراق: «ما تلتقي بالحب جنة مع نار، بيني وبينه فرق والفرق شاسع».
وأغنية «بزعمه» من ألحان نواف عبدالله، وتوزيع سيروس، مع وتريات تامر فيضي، ومكس وماستر جاسم محمد.
نفاد التذاكر
من جهة ثانية، أعلنت الشركة المنظمة لحفلة راشد الماجد نفاد التذاكر، مشيرة إلى أن طلبات الشراء بلغت أكثر من مليون طلب، ويعد هذا رقماً قياسياً وسط تفاعل كبير من قبل جمهوره ومحبيه.
ومن المقرر أن تشهد حفلة راشد الماجد العديد من المفاجآت بعد غيابه الطويل عن الحفلات، مقدماً باقة من أجمل أغانيه التي يحبها الجمهور، إضافة إلى أغانيه الجديدة.
ويقام الحفل يوم الجمعة 30 يناير على مسرح محمد عبده أرينا، ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض في نسخته السادسة، برفقة الفرقة الموسيقية بقيادة المايسترو وليد فايد.
The artist Rashid Al-Majed has released his new song "Bza'ameh," with lyrics by the Chairman of the Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, just before his anticipated concert as part of the Riyadh Season events on January 30.
The Difference is Vast
Al-Sheikh promoted the song through his Facebook account, sharing a snippet of its lyrics expressing love and separation: "Love doesn't meet paradise with fire, between me and him there is a difference, and the difference is vast."
The song "Bza'ameh" is composed by Nawaf Abdullah, with distribution by Sirous, featuring strings by Tamer Faidy, and mixed and mastered by Jasem Mohammed.
Tickets Sold Out
On another note, the organizing company for Rashid Al-Majed's concert announced that tickets have sold out, indicating that purchase requests exceeded one million, marking a record amidst significant interaction from his fans and admirers.
The concert is set to feature many surprises after his long absence from performances, presenting a selection of his most beloved songs along with his new tracks.
The concert will take place on Friday, January 30, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, as part of the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition, accompanied by the musical band led by Maestro Walid Faid.