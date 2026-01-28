The artist Rashid Al-Majed has released his new song "Bza'ameh," with lyrics by the Chairman of the Entertainment Authority, Advisor Turki Al-Sheikh, just before his anticipated concert as part of the Riyadh Season events on January 30.

The Difference is Vast

Al-Sheikh promoted the song through his Facebook account, sharing a snippet of its lyrics expressing love and separation: "Love doesn't meet paradise with fire, between me and him there is a difference, and the difference is vast."

The song "Bza'ameh" is composed by Nawaf Abdullah, with distribution by Sirous, featuring strings by Tamer Faidy, and mixed and mastered by Jasem Mohammed.

Tickets Sold Out

On another note, the organizing company for Rashid Al-Majed's concert announced that tickets have sold out, indicating that purchase requests exceeded one million, marking a record amidst significant interaction from his fans and admirers.

The concert is set to feature many surprises after his long absence from performances, presenting a selection of his most beloved songs along with his new tracks.

The concert will take place on Friday, January 30, at the Mohammed Abdu Arena, as part of the Riyadh Season in its sixth edition, accompanied by the musical band led by Maestro Walid Faid.