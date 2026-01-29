Today, a Saudi-Austrian roundtable meeting on investment was held in Riyadh, chaired by Minister of Investment Engineer Khalid Al-Falih and the Austrian Minister for European and International Affairs, Beate Meinl-Reisinger. More than 22 Saudi officials from both the public and private sectors participated, including representatives from the Saudi Chambers of Commerce, the Public Investment Fund, and the Saudi Export-Import Bank. The Austrian side was represented by a delegation of 13 companies from major leading firms specializing in 7 vital sectors, including real estate and construction, healthcare, renewable and green energy technologies, and IoT solutions for environmental monitoring.



The meeting, organized by the Ministry of Investment in Riyadh, aims to enhance economic coordination between Riyadh and Vienna, build sustainable investment bridges, and review the most important developments in the Saudi investment landscape, coinciding with the growing and diverse investment opportunities provided by the business environment in the Kingdom. During the roundtable discussions, bilateral sessions were held to activate and discuss strategic partnerships in sectors of mutual interest between major Austrian companies and leading Saudi entities from both the public and private sectors.



It is noteworthy that economic relations between the Kingdom and Austria have been characterized by continuous growth over six decades, with the total bilateral trade exchange between the Kingdom and Austria reaching approximately 5.3 billion Saudi Riyals in 2024, covering many vital economic sectors.