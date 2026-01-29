عُقد اليوم في الرياض اجتماع الطاولة المستديرة السعودي النمساوي للاستثمار، برئاسة وزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد الفالح، ووزيرة الشؤون الأوروبية والدولية بجمهورية النمسا بياتي مينل ريزينغر، بمشاركة أكثر من 22 مسؤولاً سعودياً من ممثلي القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، منها اتحاد الغرف السعودية، وصندوق الاستثمارات العامة، وبنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي، كما حضره من الجانب النمساوي وفد يضم 13 شركة من كبرى الشركات الرائدة والمتخصصة في 7 قطاعات حيوية منها: قطاع العقارات والإنشاءات، والرعاية الصحية، وتقنيات الطاقة المتجددة والخضراء، وحلول إنترنت الأشياء للمراقبة البيئية.
ويهدف الاجتماع الذي نظمته وزارة الاستثمار في الرياض، إلى تطوير التنسيق الاقتصادي بين الرياض وفيينا، وبناء جسور استثمارية مستدامة، واستعراض أهم تطورات المشهد الاستثماري السعودي، تزامناً مع تنامي وتنوع الفرص الاستثمارية التي تتيحها بيئة الأعمال في المملكة، وعقدت خلال أعمال الطاولة المستديرة جلسات ثنائية؛ بهدف تفعيل ومناقشة الشراكات الإستراتيجية، في القطاعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك بين الشركات النمساوية الكبرى، والجهات السعودية الرائدة من القطاعين العام والخاص.
يذكر أن العلاقات الاقتصادية بين المملكة والنمسا اتسمت بالنمو المتواصل على مدى ستة عقود، إذ بلغ إجمالي التبادل التجاري الثنائي بين المملكة والنمسا في عام 2024 نحو 5.3 مليار ريال سعودي، شملت العديد من القطاعات الاقتصادية الحيوية.
