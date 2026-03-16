The prices of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, recorded $105 per barrel during trading today (Monday), amid reports of further Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and the ongoing war between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other entering its third week.



The price of Brent crude rose by 1.6% to $104.73, slightly retreating from the $106 level it recorded at the beginning of trading, marking a cumulative increase of 40% since the war began on February 28.



The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil, also rose by 1% to $99.68 per barrel, having increased by about 50% since the war began, according to the Associated Press (AP).



Oil prices had declined today after U.S. President Donald Trump called on other countries to help protect the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital artery for global oil and gas shipments.



Brent crude futures fell by 24 cents, or 0.23%, to $102.90 per barrel, after closing up $2.68 last Friday.



West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $1.07, or 1.08%, to $97.64 per barrel, after rising by about three dollars in the previous session, according to Western media outlets.



Both crude types have risen by more than 40% this month to their highest levels since 2022 after Tehran halted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz due to U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, resulting in the largest disruption of global oil supplies ever, cutting one-fifth of the world's oil supply.