سجلت أسعار خام برنت القياسي للنفط العالمي خلال تداولاته اليوم (الإثنين) مستوى 105 دولارات للبرميل، مع ورود أنباء عن مزيد من الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج ودخول الحرب بين كل من الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل من ناحية وإيران من ناحية أخرى أسبوعها الثالث.


وارتفع سعر برميل برنت بنسبة 1.6 % إلى 104.73دولار، متراجعاً قليلاً عن مستوى 106 دولارات الذي سجله في بداية التعاملات، ليسجل السعر زيادة تراكمية منذ بدء الحرب يوم 28 فبراير قدرها 40%.


كما ارتفع سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط القياسي للنفط الأمريكي بنسبة 1% إلى 99.68 دولار للبرميل، وارتفع بنحو 50% منذ بدء الحرب، وفقاً لوكالة أسوشيتدبرس «أ ب».


وكانت أسعار النفط قد تراجعت اليوم، بعد أن دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دولا أخرى إلى المساعدة في حماية مضيق هرمز الذي يعد شرياناً حيوياً لشحنات النفط والغاز العالمية.


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 24 سنتا، أو 0.23%، إلى 102.90 دولار للبرميل، وذلك بعد أن أغلقت مرتفعة 2.68 دولار يوم (الجمعة) الماضي.


وهبط خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.07 دولار، أو 1.08%، إلى 97.64 دولار للبرميل، وذلك بعد أن صعد بنحو ثلاثة دولارات في الجلسة السابقة، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وارتفع كلا الخامين بأكثر من 40% هذا الشهر إلى أعلى مستوياتهما منذ 2022 بعد أن أوقفت طهران الشحن عبر مضيق هرمز بسبب الهجمات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية على إيران، مما أدى إلى قطع خُمس إمدادات النفط العالمية في أكبر انقطاع على الإطلاق.