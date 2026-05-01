Gasoline prices in the United States have risen at the highest daily rate in 6 weeks, as oil prices continue to climb following a stalemate in peace talks between the United States and Iran.



According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) on Friday, the average price for a gallon (3.78 liters) reached about $4.39, an increase of 9 cents from yesterday (Thursday); this marks the largest daily increase in 6 weeks.



This is the highest level for gasoline prices since July 2022, having risen by 47% since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East at the end of February.



Gasoline prices vary between states, with the average in California reaching $6.06 per gallon, compared to $3.89 in Texas.