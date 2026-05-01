ارتفعت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة بأعلى وتيرة يومية في 6 أسابيع، مع استمرار صعود أسعار النفط إثر جمود محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وبحسب بيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية «إيه إيه إيه»، الجمعة، بلغ متوسط سعر الجالون (3.78 لتر) نحو 4.39 دولار، بزيادة 9 سنتات عن أسعار أمس (الخميس)؛ وهو أكبر ارتفاع يومي في 6 أسابيع.


ويُعد هذا أعلى مستوى لأسعار البنزين منذ شهر يوليو 2022، حيث ارتفعت بنسبة 47% منذ اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط مع نهاية شهر فبراير.


وتتفاوت أسعار البنزين بين الولايات، حيث وصل المتوسط في ولاية كاليفورنيا إلى 6.06 دولار للجالون، مقابل 3.89 دولار في تكساس.