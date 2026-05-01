ارتفعت أسعار البنزين في الولايات المتحدة بأعلى وتيرة يومية في 6 أسابيع، مع استمرار صعود أسعار النفط إثر جمود محادثات السلام بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وبحسب بيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية «إيه إيه إيه»، الجمعة، بلغ متوسط سعر الجالون (3.78 لتر) نحو 4.39 دولار، بزيادة 9 سنتات عن أسعار أمس (الخميس)؛ وهو أكبر ارتفاع يومي في 6 أسابيع.
ويُعد هذا أعلى مستوى لأسعار البنزين منذ شهر يوليو 2022، حيث ارتفعت بنسبة 47% منذ اندلاع الحرب في الشرق الأوسط مع نهاية شهر فبراير.
وتتفاوت أسعار البنزين بين الولايات، حيث وصل المتوسط في ولاية كاليفورنيا إلى 6.06 دولار للجالون، مقابل 3.89 دولار في تكساس.
Gasoline prices in the United States have risen at the highest daily rate in 6 weeks, as oil prices continue to climb following a stalemate in peace talks between the United States and Iran.
According to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA) on Friday, the average price for a gallon (3.78 liters) reached about $4.39, an increase of 9 cents from yesterday (Thursday); this marks the largest daily increase in 6 weeks.
This is the highest level for gasoline prices since July 2022, having risen by 47% since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East at the end of February.
Gasoline prices vary between states, with the average in California reaching $6.06 per gallon, compared to $3.89 in Texas.