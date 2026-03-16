The spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, Maitham Al-Safi, revealed to "Okaz" the details of the plan to repatriate Iraqis stranded abroad via Arar Airport in Saudi Arabia, confirming that the evacuation process is being carried out in coordination with the relevant Saudi authorities, with the participation of the Iraqi embassy in Riyadh. Al-Safi explained that the plan includes transporting hundreds of Iraqis from Delhi and Cairo to Arar Airport, in preparation for their overland transfer through the Arar crossing to Iraq, noting that the Saudi authorities have provided exceptional facilities to ensure the success of the operation and that the expected number of citizens to be repatriated is 964, including 657 coming from Delhi and 307 from Cairo.

Al-Safi added that Iraqi Airways has carried out the first evacuation flight from Cairo, with a flight carrying about 145 passengers arriving at Arar Airport, and that the remaining batches will be transported successively according to the pre-prepared flight schedule. Four flights have been scheduled from Delhi, including one on March 16 and another on March 17, in addition to two flights on March 18. As for the passengers coming from Cairo, two flights have been allocated to them, with the first already executed, while the remaining batch will be transported on the second flight, with the ministry ready to increase the number of flights as needed.

مطار عرعر

Al-Safi confirmed that Saudi Arabia has provided significant support for the success of the evacuation operation by allowing the use of Arar Airport to receive flights, facilitating the issuance of transit visas for Iraqis coming from various countries, in addition to easing their entry procedures through the airport and border crossings, and allowing their passage through Saudi territory to reach the Arar crossing.

He added that using Arar Airport is considered an exceptional measure within the current evacuation plan, due to its proximity to the Iraqi border, which facilitates the overland transport of citizens. Logistical arrangements have been made to transport them using 36 buses.