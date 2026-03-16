كشف المتحدث في وزارة النقل العراقية ميثم الصافي لـ«عكاظ» تفاصيل خطة إعادة العراقيين العالقين في الخارج عبر مطار عرعر في السعودية، مؤكداً أن عملية الإجلاء تُنفذ بالتنسيق مع الجهات السعودية المختصة بمشاركة السفارة العراقية في الرياض. وأوضح الصافي أن الخطة تتضمن نقل مئات العراقيين من دلهي والقاهرة إلى مطار عرعر، تمهيداً لانتقالهم براً عبر منفذ عرعر إلى العراق، مشيراً إلى أن السلطات السعودية قدمت تسهيلات استثنائية لضمان نجاح العملية و أن عدد المواطنين المتوقع إعادتهم يبلغ 964، منهم 657 قادمون من دلهي، و307 من القاهرة.
واضاف الصافي ان الخطوط العراقية نفذت أولى رحلات الإجلاء من القاهرة، و وصلت رحلة تقل نحو 145 مسافراً إلى مطار عرعر، على أن تُنقل بقية الدفعات تباعاً وفق جدول الرحلات المعدّ مسبقاً. كما تم تحديد 4 رحلات من دلهي، تشمل رحلة في 16 مارس وأخرى في 17 مارس، إضافة إلى رحلتين في 18 مارس. أما المسافرون القادمون من القاهرة فقد خُصصت لهم رحلتان، نُفذت الأولى بالفعل، فيما ستُنقل الدفعة المتبقية في الرحلة الثانية، مع استعداد الوزارة لزيادة عدد الرحلات عند الحاجة.
مطار عرعر
وأكد الصافي أن السعودية قدمت دعماً كبيراً لإنجاح عملية الإجلاء، بالسماح باستخدام مطار عرعر لاستقبال الرحلات، وتسهيل منح تأشيرات المرور للعراقيين القادمين من دول عدة، إضافة إلى تيسير إجراءات دخولهم عبر المطار والمنافذ الحدودية، والسماح بمرورهم عبر الأراضي السعودية وصولاً إلى منفذ عرعر.
وأضاف أن استخدام مطار عرعر يُعد إجراءً استثنائياً ضمن خطة الإجلاء الحالية، نظراً إلى قربه من الحدود العراقية، ما يسهّل نقل المواطنين براً. وقد جرى إعداد ترتيبات لوجستية لنقلهم بواسطة 36 باصاً.
The spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, Maitham Al-Safi, revealed to "Okaz" the details of the plan to repatriate Iraqis stranded abroad via Arar Airport in Saudi Arabia, confirming that the evacuation process is being carried out in coordination with the relevant Saudi authorities, with the participation of the Iraqi embassy in Riyadh. Al-Safi explained that the plan includes transporting hundreds of Iraqis from Delhi and Cairo to Arar Airport, in preparation for their overland transfer through the Arar crossing to Iraq, noting that the Saudi authorities have provided exceptional facilities to ensure the success of the operation and that the expected number of citizens to be repatriated is 964, including 657 coming from Delhi and 307 from Cairo.
Al-Safi added that Iraqi Airways has carried out the first evacuation flight from Cairo, with a flight carrying about 145 passengers arriving at Arar Airport, and that the remaining batches will be transported successively according to the pre-prepared flight schedule. Four flights have been scheduled from Delhi, including one on March 16 and another on March 17, in addition to two flights on March 18. As for the passengers coming from Cairo, two flights have been allocated to them, with the first already executed, while the remaining batch will be transported on the second flight, with the ministry ready to increase the number of flights as needed.
مطار عرعر
Al-Safi confirmed that Saudi Arabia has provided significant support for the success of the evacuation operation by allowing the use of Arar Airport to receive flights, facilitating the issuance of transit visas for Iraqis coming from various countries, in addition to easing their entry procedures through the airport and border crossings, and allowing their passage through Saudi territory to reach the Arar crossing.
He added that using Arar Airport is considered an exceptional measure within the current evacuation plan, due to its proximity to the Iraqi border, which facilitates the overland transport of citizens. Logistical arrangements have been made to transport them using 36 buses.