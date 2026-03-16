كشف المتحدث في وزارة النقل العراقية ميثم الصافي لـ«عكاظ» تفاصيل خطة إعادة العراقيين العالقين في الخارج عبر مطار عرعر في السعودية، مؤكداً أن عملية الإجلاء تُنفذ بالتنسيق مع الجهات السعودية المختصة بمشاركة السفارة العراقية في الرياض. وأوضح الصافي أن الخطة تتضمن نقل مئات العراقيين من دلهي والقاهرة إلى مطار عرعر، تمهيداً لانتقالهم براً عبر منفذ عرعر إلى العراق، مشيراً إلى أن السلطات السعودية قدمت تسهيلات استثنائية لضمان نجاح العملية و أن عدد المواطنين المتوقع إعادتهم يبلغ 964، منهم 657 قادمون من دلهي، و307 من القاهرة.

واضاف الصافي ان الخطوط العراقية نفذت أولى رحلات الإجلاء من القاهرة، و وصلت رحلة تقل نحو 145 مسافراً إلى مطار عرعر، على أن تُنقل بقية الدفعات تباعاً وفق جدول الرحلات المعدّ مسبقاً. كما تم تحديد 4 رحلات من دلهي، تشمل رحلة في 16 مارس وأخرى في 17 مارس، إضافة إلى رحلتين في 18 مارس. أما المسافرون القادمون من القاهرة فقد خُصصت لهم رحلتان، نُفذت الأولى بالفعل، فيما ستُنقل الدفعة المتبقية في الرحلة الثانية، مع استعداد الوزارة لزيادة عدد الرحلات عند الحاجة.

مطار عرعر

مطار عرعر

وأكد الصافي أن السعودية قدمت دعماً كبيراً لإنجاح عملية الإجلاء، بالسماح باستخدام مطار عرعر لاستقبال الرحلات، وتسهيل منح تأشيرات المرور للعراقيين القادمين من دول عدة، إضافة إلى تيسير إجراءات دخولهم عبر المطار والمنافذ الحدودية، والسماح بمرورهم عبر الأراضي السعودية وصولاً إلى منفذ عرعر.

وأضاف أن استخدام مطار عرعر يُعد إجراءً استثنائياً ضمن خطة الإجلاء الحالية، نظراً إلى قربه من الحدود العراقية، ما يسهّل نقل المواطنين براً. وقد جرى إعداد ترتيبات لوجستية لنقلهم بواسطة 36 باصاً.