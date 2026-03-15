أكد عدد من المثقفين والفنانين أن صدور الأمر الملكي بتأسيس جامعة الرياض للفنون يمثل لحظة فارقة في تاريخ المملكة وإعلاناً لمرحلة جديدة من الريادة الثقافية. هذه الخطوة التي تأتي تحت إشراف وزارة الثقافة تعد حجر الزاوية في مأسسة الإبداع ونقله من حيز الهواية إلى فضاء المعرفة الأكاديمية الرصينة وهو ما يعكس استشعاراً لضرورة بناء جيل قادر على تحويل الإرث الثقافي إلى قيمة اقتصادية ومعرفية مضافة بما يتماشى مع التوجهات الإستراتيجية لرؤية المملكة 2030 التي جعلت من الثقافة ركيزة أساسية في بناء الإنسان وتنمية المجتمع.

مأسسة الفنون من الهواية إلى المسار العلمي الرصين

يرى رئيس جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة محمد آل صبيح أن الثقافة ليست هامشاً في حياة الأمم، بل هي الوعي الذي يشكل روحها والمرآة التي ترى بها ذاتها في مجرى التاريخ، ويؤكد آل صبيح أن المجتمعات حين تبلغ مرحلة النضج الحضاري لا تكتفي بحماية تراثها بل تبني لها مؤسسات قادرة على صون التجربة وتمديدها في أفق المعرفة.

ويضيف آل صبيح في قراءته للمشهد: «يأتي تأسيس جامعة الرياض للفنون بوصفه خطوة مفصلية تؤكد أن الإبداع أصبح عنصراً فاعلاً في بناء التنمية ورافداً لقوتها الاقتصادية والحضارية، إننا ننظر إلى هذا المشروع كحاضنة كبرى فالمملكة تمتلك رصيداً ثرياً من الإرث الثقافي الذي تشكل عبر تنوع جغرافي وإنساني واسع، واليوم مع هذه الجامعة تنتقل الممارسة الفنية من الجهود الفردية إلى منظومة تعليمية متكاملة تمنح درجات أكاديمية في تخصصات نوعية، مما يساهم في بناء صناعة ثقافية احترافية ترفد الاقتصاد الوطني بكفاءات مؤهلة تأهيلاً علمياً».

ويرى آل صبيح أن الجامعة ستكون المرجع الأول للبحث الفني إذ ستتمكن من ربط التراث السعودي القديم بالتقنيات الحديثة مما يخلق هوية بصرية متميزة في السوق العالمي، وهي الضمانة الحقيقية لاستدامة الفنون.

رؤية إستراتيجية لصناعة «القوة الناعمة»

من جانبه يؤكد الفنان والكاتب رئيس جمعية الثقافة والفنون بالطائف فيصل الخديدي أن تأسيس جامعة الرياض للفنون والثقافة ليس مجرد حدث أكاديمي، بل هو لحظة تعيد رسم ملامح المشهد الإبداعي في المملكة، وتفتح أبواباً جديدة أمام الحلم الفني ليصبح واقعاً مؤسسياً راسخاً. ويشير الخديدي إلى أن تقدير القيادة الرشيدة لقيمة الفنون وإيمانها بدورها في بناء الوعي والهوية هو ما منح هذا المشروع روحه وجعل منه قوة ناعمة قادرة على التأثير.

ويضيف الخديدي: «هذا التأسيس يحمل معنى أعمق من افتتاح مبنى، فهو إعلان عن مرحلة جديدة تُمنح فيها الفنون مكانتها الطبيعية في قلب التنمية، وتُعامل بوصفها قوة ناعمة قادرة على التأثير وصناعة الجمال وتشكيل الوعي الجمعي، ومع هذه الجامعة تتسع دائرة الضوء لتشمل جيلاً جديداً من الفنانين والباحثين ممن سيحملون رسائل الفن السعودي إلى العالم بثقة واقتدار».

ويؤكد الخديدي على أن الجامعة ستكون الميدان الذي تلتقي فيه الخبرات بالتطلعات، مما يعزز حضورنا في المحافل الدولية كدولة تمتلك عمقاً تاريخياً وتطلعاً مستقبلياً.

آفاق مستقبلية واقتصاد المعرفة

ويؤكد الشاعر والمستشار الثقافي محمد عابس أن الآمال تنعقد على هذه الجامعة لتكون حاضنة كبرى تخرج المختصين وتكرس الحضور العلمي للفنون ويضيف عابس أن هذا الأمر الملكي يمثل دافعاً قوياً فالعمل المؤسسي هو الطريق الوحيد لضمان استمرارية الإبداع وتوريثه للأجيال القادمة.

كما يصف الإعلامي والشاعر سعد زهير الجامعة بأنها اتجاه نحو تأصيل الثقافة السعودية وتأسيس جيل طموح يصقل مواهبه في عصر التخصص، مؤكداً أنها ستكون منارة للموهوبين ومساحة للأفكار المبتكرة التي تلتحم مع رؤية 2030 لتزهر ألوان الإبداع في كل أرجاء الوطن.

تحول تاريخي في الذهنية العامة للأجيال

ويرى الفنان التشكيلي أحمد الخزمري أن تأسيس الجامعة حدث ثقافي وتعليمي مهم يمثل تحولاً عميقاً في النظرة للفنون التي ظلت لسنوات طويلة تعتمد على المبادرات الفردية. وقال: «وجود جامعة تدعم هذه المواهب يعد خطوة اقتصادية راسخة فهي تبرز تقدير الفن كعلم يُدرّس ويوفر مجالاً للبحث والتطوير الأكاديمي مما يعزز من جودة الحياة ويرتقي بالمخزون البصري والمفهوم الشامل للثقافة».

ويتابع الخزمري: «هذا القرار دلالة على اهتمام ولاة الأمر بالجانب المعرفي والتطويري، كما أن الجامعة لها دور فاعل في إرساء التجارب العالمية ودراسة الموروث وتسجيله والمحافظة على تراثنا. إننا نشعر اليوم بأننا في سباق مع المقدمة وهذا المرسوم الملكي الكريم هو بمثابة المحفز الذي كنا ننتظره، لصقل الطاقات السعودية وتحويل الفنون من مهنة هامشية إلى مهنة احترافية».

التمكين الأكاديمي وصناعة المستقبل

وتؤكد الفنانة التشكيلية خلود العمري أن هذا الصرح يمثل انطلاقة حقيقية لتمكين الفنان السعودي من أدواته المعرفية وتقول: «تأسيس جامعة الرياض للفنون يمنح الفنان منصة احترافية لنقل الفن السعودي إلى آفاق عالمية بلغة أكاديمية رصينة، مما يسهم في صياغة هويتنا البصرية وتقديمها للعالم كرافد ثقافي واقتصادي مستدام». وأضافت: «نتحدث عن بيئة تعليمية منهجية ستغير من طبيعة العمل الفني في المملكة، سيصبح الفنان باحثاً وأكاديمياً وممارساً في آن واحد».

عهد جديد للإبداع

هكذا تمضي السعودية في مشروعها الحضاري واضعة الإنسان في قلب التنمية ومع جامعة الرياض للفنون انتقلت الفكرة من ذاكرة المثقفين إلى بنية الوطن ليصبح الحلم الذي حملته أجيال من المبدعين واقعاً مؤسسياً يبني مستقبل الوطن في زمن الرؤية.

إن الجامعة استشراف للمستقبل وتأكيد على أن السعودية لا تبني مباني فقط بل تبني عقولاً ومشاريع حضارية ستظل آثارها باقية لعقود طويلة. إنها لحظة تاريخية مفصلية نعلن فيها للعالم أجمع أن الفن السعودي قد وصل إلى مرحلة النضج التي تمكنه من قيادة ذائقته الخاصة والمساهمة في الحضارة الإنسانية، ومع هذا الصرح الأكاديمي الشامخ يبدأ فصل جديد من الحكاية السعودية، حيث الفن هو لغة التخاطب مع المستقبل، وحيث الإبداع هو عنوان الرحلة الطموحة نحو الريادة العالمية.