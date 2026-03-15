A number of intellectuals and artists have confirmed that the issuance of the royal decree to establish Riyadh University of Arts represents a pivotal moment in the history of the Kingdom and an announcement of a new phase in cultural leadership. This step, which comes under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, is considered the cornerstone in institutionalizing creativity and moving it from the realm of hobby to the space of solid academic knowledge, reflecting an awareness of the necessity to build a generation capable of transforming cultural heritage into added economic and knowledge value, in line with the strategic directions of Saudi Vision 2030, which has made culture a fundamental pillar in building the individual and developing society.

Institutionalizing the Arts from Hobby to Serious Academic Path

The President of the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Sobaih, believes that culture is not a margin in the life of nations, but rather the consciousness that shapes its spirit and the mirror through which it sees itself in the course of history. Al-Sobaih emphasizes that when societies reach a stage of cultural maturity, they do not merely protect their heritage but build institutions capable of preserving and extending that experience into the realm of knowledge.

Al-Sobaih adds in his reading of the scene: “The establishment of Riyadh University of Arts comes as a pivotal step that confirms that creativity has become an active element in building development and a contributor to its economic and civilizational strength. We view this project as a major incubator; the Kingdom possesses a rich heritage of cultural legacy formed through a wide geographical and human diversity. Today, with this university, artistic practice transitions from individual efforts to a comprehensive educational system that grants academic degrees in specialized fields, contributing to the establishment of a professional cultural industry that feeds the national economy with qualified competencies.”

Al-Sobaih sees the university as the primary reference for artistic research, as it will be able to link ancient Saudi heritage with modern technologies, creating a distinctive visual identity in the global market, which is the true guarantee for the sustainability of the arts.

A Strategic Vision for Crafting "Soft Power"

For his part, artist and writer Faisal Al-Khudaydi, President of the Culture and Arts Association in Taif, affirms that the establishment of Riyadh University of Arts and Culture is not just an academic event, but a moment that redraws the features of the creative scene in the Kingdom and opens new doors for the artistic dream to become a solid institutional reality. Al-Khudaydi points out that the wise leadership's appreciation of the value of the arts and its belief in their role in building awareness and identity is what has given this project its spirit and made it a soft power capable of influence.

He adds: “This establishment carries a deeper meaning than just opening a building; it is an announcement of a new phase in which the arts are granted their natural place at the heart of development and treated as a soft power capable of influencing, creating beauty, and shaping collective consciousness. With this university, the circle of light expands to include a new generation of artists and researchers who will carry the messages of Saudi art to the world with confidence and competence.”

Al-Khudaydi emphasizes that the university will be the arena where experiences meet aspirations, enhancing our presence in international forums as a country with deep historical roots and future aspirations.

Future Horizons and Knowledge Economy

Poet and cultural advisor Mohammed Abas affirms that hopes are pinned on this university to be a major incubator that graduates specialists and solidifies the scientific presence of the arts. Abas adds that this royal decree represents a strong impetus, as institutional work is the only path to ensure the continuity of creativity and its inheritance by future generations.

Media figure and poet Saad Zuhair describes the university as a direction towards deepening Saudi culture and establishing an ambitious generation that hones its talents in the age of specialization, affirming that it will be a beacon for the talented and a space for innovative ideas that align with Vision 2030 to let the colors of creativity bloom across the nation.

A Historic Transformation in the General Mentality of Generations

Visual artist Ahmed Al-Khazmari believes that the establishment of the university is an important cultural and educational event that represents a profound shift in the perception of the arts, which have long relied on individual initiatives. He said: “The existence of a university that supports these talents is a solid economic step, as it highlights the appreciation of art as a science that is taught and provides a field for academic research and development, thereby enhancing the quality of life and elevating the visual stock and the comprehensive concept of culture.”

Al-Khazmari continues: “This decision is indicative of the interest of the rulers in the knowledge and developmental aspect. The university will play an active role in establishing global experiences, studying heritage, documenting it, and preserving our legacy. We feel today that we are in a race with the forefront, and this generous royal decree is the catalyst we have been waiting for to refine Saudi energies and transform the arts from a marginal profession to a professional one.”

Academic Empowerment and Crafting the Future

Visual artist Khulood Al-Omari affirms that this edifice represents a true launch for empowering the Saudi artist with his knowledge tools. She says: “The establishment of Riyadh University of Arts grants the artist a professional platform to convey Saudi art to global horizons in a solid academic language, contributing to shaping our visual identity and presenting it to the world as a sustainable cultural and economic tributary.” She added: “We are talking about a systematic educational environment that will change the nature of artistic work in the Kingdom; the artist will become a researcher, an academic, and a practitioner all at once.”

A New Era for Creativity

Thus, Saudi Arabia continues its civilizational project, placing the individual at the heart of development. With Riyadh University of Arts, the idea has transitioned from the memory of intellectuals to the structure of the nation, turning the dream carried by generations of creators into an institutional reality that builds the future of the homeland in the era of vision.

The university is a foresight for the future and a confirmation that Saudi Arabia is not just building buildings but building minds and civilizational projects whose impacts will last for decades. It is a pivotal historical moment in which we announce to the whole world that Saudi art has reached a stage of maturity that enables it to lead its own taste and contribute to human civilization. With this towering academic edifice, a new chapter in the Saudi story begins, where art is the language of communication with the future, and where creativity is the title of the ambitious journey towards global leadership.