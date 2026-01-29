كارثة جوية في كولومبيا.. تحطم طائرة حكومية وفقدان جميع ركابها

تحطمت طائرة ركاب صغيرة تابعة لشركة الطيران الحكومية الكولومبية «ساتينا»، مساء الأربعاء، في منطقة جبلية شمال شرقي البلاد، ما أسفر عن مصرع جميع من كانوا على متنها وعددهم 15 شخصًا، بينهم نائب محلي وشخصيات سياسية بارزة.
وبحسب وكالة رويترز، كانت الطائرة، وهي من طراز «بيتش كرافت 1900» ثنائية المحرك، قد أقلعت من مدينة كوكوتا القريبة من الحدود الفنزويلية متجهة إلى مدينة أوكانيا في رحلة قصيرة، قبل أن تفقد سلطات الطيران الاتصال بها بعد نحو 12 دقيقة من الإقلاع.
وأكدت شركة «ساتينا» أن أسباب الحادثة لا تزال غير معروفة، مشيرة إلى أن منارة الطوارئ الخاصة بالطائرة لم تُرسل أي إشارة استغاثة.
وضمت قائمة الضحايا النائب المحلي ديوجينيس كوينتيرو وعددًا من مرافقيه، إضافة إلى كارلوس سالسيدو، المرشح لعضوية الكونغرس في الانتخابات التشريعية المقبلة.
وأظهرت لقطات بثتها وسائل إعلام محلية بقايا الطائرة المحطمة وسط تضاريس وعرة، مع دمار واسع في جسم الطائرة، فيما أشارت تقارير إلى أن موقع الحادث يقع في منطقة تشهد نشاطًا لجماعات مسلحة غير شرعية وتُعد من المناطق الحساسة أمنيًا في البلاد.
A small passenger plane belonging to the Colombian government airline "Satena" crashed on Wednesday evening in a mountainous area in the northeastern part of the country, resulting in the death of all 15 people on board, including a local deputy and prominent political figures.
According to Reuters, the aircraft, a twin-engine "Beechcraft 1900," had taken off from the city of Cúcuta near the Venezuelan border heading to the city of Ocaña on a short flight before aviation authorities lost contact with it about 12 minutes after takeoff.
Satena confirmed that the causes of the incident are still unknown, noting that the aircraft's emergency beacon did not send any distress signal.
The list of victims included local deputy Diógenes Quintero and several of his companions, as well as Carlos Salcedo, a candidate for Congress in the upcoming legislative elections.
Footage broadcast by local media showed the wreckage of the crashed plane amid rugged terrain, with extensive damage to the aircraft's body, while reports indicated that the crash site is located in an area experiencing activity from illegal armed groups and is considered one of the security-sensitive regions in the country.