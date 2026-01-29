تحطمت طائرة ركاب صغيرة تابعة لشركة الطيران الحكومية الكولومبية «ساتينا»، مساء الأربعاء، في منطقة جبلية شمال شرقي البلاد، ما أسفر عن مصرع جميع من كانوا على متنها وعددهم 15 شخصًا، بينهم نائب محلي وشخصيات سياسية بارزة.

وبحسب وكالة رويترز، كانت الطائرة، وهي من طراز «بيتش كرافت 1900» ثنائية المحرك، قد أقلعت من مدينة كوكوتا القريبة من الحدود الفنزويلية متجهة إلى مدينة أوكانيا في رحلة قصيرة، قبل أن تفقد سلطات الطيران الاتصال بها بعد نحو 12 دقيقة من الإقلاع.
كارثة جوية في كولومبيا.. تحطم طائرة حكومية وفقدان جميع ركابها

وأكدت شركة «ساتينا» أن أسباب الحادثة لا تزال غير معروفة، مشيرة إلى أن منارة الطوارئ الخاصة بالطائرة لم تُرسل أي إشارة استغاثة.

وضمت قائمة الضحايا النائب المحلي ديوجينيس كوينتيرو وعددًا من مرافقيه، إضافة إلى كارلوس سالسيدو، المرشح لعضوية الكونغرس في الانتخابات التشريعية المقبلة.
وأظهرت لقطات بثتها وسائل إعلام محلية بقايا الطائرة المحطمة وسط تضاريس وعرة، مع دمار واسع في جسم الطائرة، فيما أشارت تقارير إلى أن موقع الحادث يقع في منطقة تشهد نشاطًا لجماعات مسلحة غير شرعية وتُعد من المناطق الحساسة أمنيًا في البلاد.
