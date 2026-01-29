كارثة جوية في كولومبيا.. تحطم طائرة حكومية وفقدان جميع ركابها

A small passenger plane belonging to the Colombian government airline "Satena" crashed on Wednesday evening in a mountainous area in the northeastern part of the country, resulting in the death of all 15 people on board, including a local deputy and prominent political figures.

According to Reuters, the aircraft, a twin-engine "Beechcraft 1900," had taken off from the city of Cúcuta near the Venezuelan border heading to the city of Ocaña on a short flight before aviation authorities lost contact with it about 12 minutes after takeoff.



Satena confirmed that the causes of the incident are still unknown, noting that the aircraft's emergency beacon did not send any distress signal.

The list of victims included local deputy Diógenes Quintero and several of his companions, as well as Carlos Salcedo, a candidate for Congress in the upcoming legislative elections.



Footage broadcast by local media showed the wreckage of the crashed plane amid rugged terrain, with extensive damage to the aircraft's body, while reports indicated that the crash site is located in an area experiencing activity from illegal armed groups and is considered one of the security-sensitive regions in the country.

