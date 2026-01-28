أسدلت محكمة التعقيب (أعلى سلطة قضائية في تونس)، الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا إثارة للجدل في الشارع الرياضي والحقوقي، بعدما أيّدت الحكم الاستئنافي القاضي بسجن 12 عون أمن لمدة عام واحد، مع تأجيل تنفيذ العقوبة، في القضية المعروفة إعلامياً بقضية وفاة مشجع النادي الأفريقي عمر العبيدي.

وجاء القرار برفض جميع مطالب التعقيب المقدّمة، لتصبح الأحكام الصادرة نهائية وباتّة، في ملف ظل مفتوحاً منذ ربيع 2018، وأثار موجة غضب واسعة داخل وخارج الملاعب.

وتعود فصول القضية إلى مساء 31 مارس 2018، عقب مباراة جمعت النادي الأفريقي وأولمبيك مدنين ضمن الدوري التونسي، على أرضية الملعب الأولمبي برادس.

وبعد صافرة النهاية، اندلعت مناوشات بين عدد من المشجعين وقوات الأمن في محيط الملعب، قبل أن تتطور الأحداث إلى مطاردات خارج الأسوار.

وخلال تلك المطاردات، لقي الشاب عمر العبيدي (18 عاماً) مصرعه غرقاً في وادي مليان القريب من الملعب، أثناء محاولته الفرار، في حادثة هزّت الرأي العام وطرحت تساؤلات خطيرة حول ملابسات الوفاة.

ولم تمر الحادثة مرور الكرام، إذ جرى لاحقاً تداول مقطع فيديو يُظهر مطاردة عدد من أعوان الأمن للمشجعين باتجاه مجرى الوادي، إلى جانب شهادات أكدت أن عمر العبيدي كان يستغيث، وسط اتهامات بتقاعس عناصر الأمن عن إنقاذه رغم قدرتهم على ذلك.

وأشعلت هذه المعطيات موجة احتجاجات وغضب جماهيري، وسط مطالبات بمحاسبة المسؤولين وعدم طيّ الملف.

ومع انطلاق التحقيقات، خضعت القضية لسلسلة طويلة من الاختبارات الفنية، والمعاينات، وسماع الشهود، قبل أن تُحصر الشبهات في 14 عون أمن.

ووجّهت إليهم تهمتان رئيسيتان:

التسبب في القتل غير العمد نتيجة الإهمال وعدم الاحتياط.

الامتناع عن إسعاف شخص في حالة خطر رغم القدرة على إنقاذه، وهي تهمة تُعد من أخطر الجرائم المرتبطة بالمسؤولية المهنية.

وخلصت المحاكم إلى تحميل الأعوان مسؤولية قانونية عمّا جرى، مع إصدار أحكام بالسجن، انتهت اليوم بتثبيتها نهائياً.

ورغم صدور الحكم، لا تزال قضية عمر العبيدي حاضرة بقوة في الذاكرة الجماعية التونسية، باعتبارها واحدة من أكثر القضايا التي طرحت أسئلة مؤلمة حول العنف في محيط الملاعب، وحدود استخدام القوة، ومسؤولية إنقاذ الأرواح.

واليوم، انتهت القصة قضائياً، لكنها ما زالت مفتوحة في وجدان الشارع التونسي الذي تفاعل نشطاؤه في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي مع حكم القضاء التونسي.