After historically being known as the "tea nation," a recent study conducted in 2023 revealed that coffee has become the favorite beverage of the British, with 63% of the population consuming it regularly, compared to only 59% for tea.

Almost every month, a new scientific study is released confirming that this increasing demand for coffee may carry real health benefits, from improving mood to reducing the risks of heart disease and diabetes.

Coffee and Mood... A Happier Morning

According to the Daily Mail, one of the latest studies showed that coffee drinkers feel happier during the first two and a half hours of the day compared to those who do not consume it.

Scientists attribute this to the effect of caffeine in blocking the absorption of adenosine, a substance responsible for feelings of drowsiness, which leads to increased secretion of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with good mood and attention.

Professor Anu Rialo, head of the Wellbeing, Culture, and Personality Research Group at the University of Warwick, explains that this improvement may also result from the alleviation of mild caffeine withdrawal symptoms after consuming morning coffee, which provides an immediate sense of comfort and energy.

Scientifically Proven Health Benefits

Extensive studies indicate that drinking coffee is associated with a reduced risk of several diseases, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, and stroke, believed to be due to its strong antioxidants that reduce inflammation.

Last November, the American Heart Association published a study stating that one cup of coffee a day could reduce the likelihood of recurrent atrial fibrillation by 39% in those who have previously experienced it.

Not All Coffee Beans Are Alike

Professor Christopher Hendon, a chemistry professor at the University of Oregon and one of the leading coffee experts, explains that the world consumes two main types of beans: Robusta, which is rich in caffeine and more acidic, often used in instant coffee, but may cause gastric irritation for some people; and Arabica, which represents 70% of the global market, is lower in caffeine and gentler on the stomach, containing beneficial compounds for the liver and brain.

Coffee and Teeth... Which Is Worse?

Despite its reputation for staining teeth, recent research has shown that an increase in chlorogenic acid in coffee means greater pigmentation, and it has been found that hot coffee causes more staining than iced coffee, while adding milk helps reduce the effect due to its proteins that prevent pigments from adhering to tooth enamel.

How Many Cups a Day?

Researchers agree that 3 to 4 cups a day is the ideal amount for health, which equals 400 mg of caffeine, the maximum recommended amount in Europe. Exceeding this amount may lead to insomnia, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, and digestive disorders.

Interestingly, espresso, despite its strong flavor, contains less caffeine than filtered coffee, allowing for a greater number of small cups compared to large ones.

Does Coffee Really Boost Intelligence?

Some experts warn against overestimating coffee as a "super brain booster." Professor Peter Rogers from the University of Bristol believes that coffee helps with alertness but does not necessarily improve cognitive performance, and it may even lead to anxiety and high blood pressure in some individuals, which can impair concentration.

Is Instant Coffee a Healthy Option?

Instant coffee has seen attempts at "health beautification" by adding plant-based ingredients like mushrooms and ashwagandha, but some experts question the efficacy of these additions, asserting that taking these supplements alone may be more effective than adding them to coffee.

The Weather Matters More Than We Think

Professor Rialo emphasizes that the act of drinking coffee itself plays an important role in improving mood, even before the first sip. The aroma, anticipation, and sensory pleasure create a comprehensive psychological experience that is just as important as the caffeine itself.

Water and Grinding Beans

Experts stress that the type of water used greatly affects the taste of coffee, and it is recommended to store the beans in the freezer after grinding to preserve their flavor and ensure the best extraction of taste.