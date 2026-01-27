بعد أن كانت بريطانيا تُعرف تاريخياً بأنها «أمة الشاي»، كشفت دراسة حديثة أُجريت عام 2023 أن القهوة أصبحت المشروب المفضل للبريطانيين، إذ يتناولها بانتظام 63% من السكان، مقابل 59% فقط للشاي.

ولا يكاد يمر شهر دون صدور دراسة علمية جديدة تؤكد أن هذا الإقبال المتزايد على القهوة قد يحمل فوائد صحية حقيقية، من تحسين المزاج إلى تقليل مخاطر أمراض القلب والسكري.

القهوة والمزاج.. صباح أكثر سعادة

وبحسب صحيفة ديلي ميل، أظهرت إحدى أحدث الدراسات أن شاربي القهوة يشعرون بسعادة أكبر خلال أول ساعتين ونصف من اليوم مقارنة بمن لا يتناولونها.

ويُرجع العلماء ذلك إلى تأثير الكافيين في تعطيل امتصاص مادة «الأدينوزين» المسؤولة عن الشعور بالنعاس، ما يؤدي إلى زيادة إفراز «الدوبامين»، وهو ناقل عصبي مرتبط بالمزاج الجيد والانتباه.

وتوضح رئيسة مجموعة أبحاث الرفاهية والثقافة والشخصية في جامعة ووريك البروفيسورة أنو ريالو، أن هذا التحسن قد يكون أيضاً ناتجاً عن زوال أعراض الانسحاب الخفيفة للكافيين بعد تناول قهوة الصباح، وهو ما يمنح شعوراً فورياً بالراحة والنشاط.

فوائد صحية مثبتة علمياً

وتشير دراسات واسعة النطاق إلى أن شرب القهوة يرتبط بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بأمراض عدة، من بينها السكري من النوع الثاني، وأمراض القلب التاجية، والسكتة الدماغية، ويُعتقد أن السبب يعود إلى احتوائها على مضادات أكسدة قوية تقلل الالتهابات.

وفي نوفمبر الماضي، نشرت جمعية القلب الأمريكية دراسة أفادت بأن كوباً واحداً من القهوة يومياً قد يقلل بنسبة 39% من احتمال عودة اضطراب الرجفان الأذيني لدى من سبق لهم الإصابة به.

ليست كل حبوب القهوة متشابهة

ويوضح أستاذ الكيمياء في جامعة أوريغون وأحد أبرز خبراء القهوة البروفيسور كريستوفر هندون، أن العالم يستهلك نوعين رئيسيين من الحبوب وهما، روبوستا: غنية بالكافيين وأكثر حموضة، تُستخدم غالباً في القهوة سريعة التحضير، لكنها قد تسبب تهيجاً معدياً لبعض الأشخاص، أرابيكا: تمثل 70% من السوق العالمية، أقل كافييناً وأكثر لطفاً على المعدة، وتحتوي على مركبات مفيدة للكبد والدماغ.

القهوة والأسنان.. أيهما الأسوأ؟

ورغم شهرتها في تلطيخ الأسنان، أظهرت أبحاث حديثة أن زيادة حمض الكلوروجينيك في القهوة تعني تصبغاً أكبر، كما تبين أن القهوة الساخنة تُسبب تلطيخاً أكثر من القهوة المثلجة، في حين يساعد إضافة الحليب على تقليل التأثير بفضل بروتيناته التي تمنع التصاق الصبغات بمينا الأسنان.

كم كوباً في اليوم؟

ويتفق الباحثون على أن 3 إلى 4 أكواب يومياً هي الكمية المثالية للصحة، أي ما يعادل 400 ملغ من الكافيين، وهو الحد الأقصى الموصى به أوروبياً، وتجاوز هذه الكمية قد يؤدي إلى الأرق، القلق، تسارع ضربات القلب، واضطرابات هضمية.

ومن اللافت أن الإسبريسو، رغم مذاقه القوي، يحتوي على كافيين أقل من القهوة المفلترة، ما يسمح بتناول عدد أكبر من الأكواب الصغيرة مقارنة بالأكواب الكبيرة.

هل القهوة تعزز الذكاء فعلاً؟

ويحذّر بعض الخبراء من المبالغة في اعتبار القهوة «معززاً خارقاً للدماغ»، فالبروفيسور بيتر روجرز من جامعة بريستول يرى أن القهوة تساعد على اليقظة، لكنها لا تحسن بالضرورة الأداء الذهني، بل قد تؤدي إلى القلق وارتفاع ضغط الدم لدى بعض الأشخاص، ما يضعف التركيز.

هل القهوة سريعة التحضير خيار صحي؟

وشهدت القهوة الفورية محاولات «تجميل صحي» بإضافة مكونات نباتية مثل الفطر والأشواغاندا، إلا أن بعض الخبراء يشككون في جدوى هذه الإضافات، مؤكدين أن تناول هذه المكملات وحدها قد يكون أكثر فاعلية من إضافتها للقهوة.

الطقس أهم مما نعتقد

وتؤكد البروفيسورة ريالو، أن طقس شرب القهوة بحد ذاته يلعب دوراً مهماً في تحسين المزاج، حتى قبل أول رشفة. فالرائحة، التوقع، والمتعة الحسية تشكل تجربة نفسية متكاملة لا تقل أهمية عن الكافيين نفسه.

الماء وطحن الحبوب

ويشدد الخبراء على أن نوع الماء المستخدم يؤثر بشدة في طعم القهوة، كما يُنصح بحفظ الحبوب في الفريزر بعد طحنها للحفاظ على نكهتها وضمان استخلاص أفضل للمذاق.