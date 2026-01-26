Increasing scientific research confirms that dietary fiber plays a pivotal role in improving overall health, extending lifespan, and protecting the brain from cognitive decline. However, the vast majority of people still suffer from a severe deficiency in this essential nutrient.

Nutrition experts show that following a diet rich in whole grains, fruits, legumes, nuts, and seeds—all of which are rich sources of fiber—provides significant benefits for both the body and the mind.

Recent studies indicate that fiber enhances gut microbiome health and directly affects what is known as the gut-brain axis, which is the vital communication system between the digestive system and the brain, helping to slow the onset of cognitive decline and dementia symptoms.

According to the BBC, Professor Karen Scott, a gut microbiology expert at the Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen, states that increasing fiber intake is one of the most impactful dietary changes for supporting brain health, noting that fiber deficiency is one of the major dietary risk factors associated with diseases.

Despite these benefits, statistics show that about 97% of men and 90% of women in the United States do not consume the recommended amount of fiber, often getting less than half of their daily requirement.

In the United Kingdom, more than 90% of adults suffer from the same deficiency, a phenomenon that is repeated in many countries around the world.

How does fiber work in the body?

Fiber is a type of carbohydrate that the digestive system cannot easily break down, so it passes through the intestines mostly intact. Fiber helps to: increase feelings of fullness, regulate blood sugar levels, improve digestive health, and reduce visceral fat and body mass index.

Professor John Cummings, a gastroenterology expert at the University of Dundee, confirms that a fiber-rich diet can extend lifespan and should be considered an essential nutrient.

A scientific review showed that individuals who consume the highest amounts of fiber have a 15-30% lower risk of death compared to those who consume the least, and that consuming about 30 grams daily reduces the risks of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and colon cancer.

Fiber and Brain Health

Fiber plays a crucial role in brain health by nourishing beneficial bacteria in the gut, which produce short-chain fatty acids, particularly butyrate, a substance that helps protect the intestinal lining and prevents harmful substances from leaking into the brain.

Studies indicate that increased butyrate production is associated with improved memory, reduced risk of dementia, and enhanced sleep and mental health. Research has also found that Alzheimer's patients have lower levels of bacteria that produce this substance and higher inflammatory markers.

In a recent scientific experiment involving twins, participants who took prebiotic fiber supplements showed significant improvement in cognitive performance within just three months compared to those who took a placebo.

How can we increase fiber intake?

Experts recommend diversifying fiber sources to enhance gut bacteria diversity by: increasing the intake of legumes such as lentils, beans, and chickpeas; replacing white bread and pasta with whole grains; consuming fruits and vegetables at every meal; relying on nuts, seeds, and popcorn as snacks; and using fiber supplements when necessary, especially for the elderly or those with chewing difficulties.

Karen Scott emphasizes that increasing fiber intake is one of the most effective steps to improve overall health and prevent diseases, stressing that this simple change could be the key to a longer, healthier life.