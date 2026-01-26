تؤكد أبحاث علمية متزايدة أن تناول الألياف الغذائية يلعب دوراً محورياً في تحسين الصحة العامة، إطالة العمر، وحماية الدماغ من التدهور المعرفي، إلا أن الغالبية العظمى من الناس لا تزال تعاني نقصاً حاداً في هذا العنصر الغذائي الأساسي.

ويُظهر خبراء التغذية أن اتباع نظام غذائي غني بالحبوب الكاملة، والفواكه، والبقوليات، والمكسرات، والبذور - وجميعها مصادر غنية بالألياف - يحقق فوائد كبيرة للجسم والعقل على حد سواء.

وتشير دراسات حديثة إلى أن الألياف تعزز صحة الميكروبيوم المعوي وتؤثر بشكل مباشر في ما يُعرف بمحور الأمعاء - الدماغ، وهو نظام الاتصال الحيوي بين الجهاز الهضمي والدماغ، ما يساعد على إبطاء ظهور أعراض التدهور المعرفي والخرف.

وبحسب شبكة BBC تقول أستاذة ميكروبيولوجيا الأمعاء في معهد روِت بجامعة أبردينالبروفسورة كارين سكوت إن زيادة استهلاك الألياف تُعد من أكثر التغييرات الغذائية تأثيراً في دعم صحة الدماغ، مشيرة إلى أن نقص الألياف يُعد من أبرز عوامل الخطر الغذائية المرتبطة بالأمراض.

ورغم هذه الفوائد، تُظهر الإحصاءات أن نحو 97% من الرجال و90% من النساء في الولايات المتحدة لا يستهلكون الكمية الموصى بها من الألياف، وغالباً ما يحصلون على أقل من نصف الاحتياج اليومي.

وفي المملكة المتحدة، يعاني أكثر من 90% من البالغين من النقص ذاته، وهي ظاهرة تتكرر في دول عديدة حول العالم.

كيف تعمل الألياف داخل الجسم؟

الألياف هي نوع من الكربوهيدرات التي لا يستطيع الجهاز الهضمي تفكيكها بسهولة، لذا تمر عبر الأمعاء شبه سليمة. وتساعد الألياف على: زيادة الشعور بالشبع، تنظيم مستويات السكر في الدم، تحسين صحة الجهاز الهضمي، تقليل الدهون الحشوية ومؤشر كتلة الجسم.

ويؤكد أستاذ أمراض الجهاز الهضمي بجامعة دندي البروفيسور جون كامينغز أن النظام الغذائي الغني بالألياف يمكن أن يطيل العمر، وينبغي اعتباره عنصراً غذائياً أساسياً.

وأظهرت مراجعة علمية أن الأشخاص الذين يتناولون أكبر كميات من الألياف تقل لديهم مخاطر الوفاة بنسبة 15 – 30% مقارنة بمن يتناولون أقلها، كما أن استهلاك نحو 30 غراماً يومياً يقلل مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض القلب، والسكتة الدماغية، والسكري من النوع الثاني، وسرطان القولون.

الألياف وصحة الدماغ

وتلعب الألياف دوراً حاسماً في صحة الدماغ من خلال تغذية البكتيريا النافعة في الأمعاء، التي تنتج أحماضاً دهنية قصيرة السلسلة، أبرزها البيوتيرات، وهي مادة تساعد في حماية بطانة الأمعاء وتمنع تسرب مواد ضارة إلى الدماغ.

وتشير دراسات إلى أن زيادة إنتاج البيوتيرات ترتبط بتحسن الذاكرة، وتقليل خطر الخرف، وتحسين النوم والصحة النفسية، كما وجدت أبحاث أن مرضى ألزهايمر يعانون انخفاضاً في البكتيريا المنتجة لهذه المادة، وارتفاعاً في المؤشرات الالتهابية.

وفي تجربة علمية حديثة شملت توائم، أظهر المشاركون الذين تناولوا مكملات ألياف حيوية (بريبايوتيك) تحسناً ملحوظاً في الأداء المعرفي خلال 3 أشهر فقط، مقارنةً بمن تناولوا علاجاً وهمياً.

كيف نزيد استهلاك الألياف؟

وينصح الخبراء بتنوع مصادر الألياف لتعزيز تنوع البكتيريا المعوية، وذلك من خلال: الإكثار من البقوليات مثل العدس والفاصولياء والحمص، استبدال الخبز والمعكرونة البيضاء بالحبوب الكاملة، تناول الفواكه والخضراوات في كل وجبة، الاعتماد على المكسرات، البذور، والفشار كوجبات خفيفة، استخدام مكملات الألياف عند الحاجة، خصوصاً لكبار السن أو من يعانون صعوبات في المضغ.

وتؤكد كارين سكوت أن زيادة استهلاك الألياف هي واحدة من أكثر الخطوات فاعلية لتحسين الصحة العامة والوقاية من الأمراض، مشددة على أن هذا التغيير البسيط قد يكون مفتاح حياة أطول وأكثر صحة.