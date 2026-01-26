أصدرت السلطات الأسترالية تحذيرات من موجة حر شديدة تشمل معظم أنحاء البلاد، فيما يحتفل ملايين الأستراليين باليوم الوطني، يوم أستراليا.

وتوقعت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية أن تصل درجات الحرارة إلى ما يزيد على الأربعينيات مئوية في ولايتي فيكتوريا وجنوب أستراليا يوم الثلاثاء، فيما سجلت جنوب أستراليا الأحد 48.5 درجة مئوية، بحسب الهيئة، وقد تم إصدار تحذيرات من خطر نشوب حرائق في جميع أنحاء البلاد.

طقس قاسٍ يلغي فعاليات

وأدى الطقس القاسي إلى إلغاء بعض الفعاليات المقررة يوم الإثنين، بما في ذلك عرض ومهرجان في أديلايد، إذ قالت الجهات المنظمة: «رغم أن هذا مخيب للآمال، إلا أن سلامة المجتمع ورفاهيته تأتي أولاً».

اليوم الوطني في أستراليا

يُذكر أن يوم أستراليا -26 يناير- يصادف ذكرى وصول الأسطول البريطاني الأول عام 1788، وهو الحدث الذي بدأ حقبة الاستعمار، وبالنسبة للعديد من السكان الأصليين، يمثل اليوم ذكرى ما يسمونه «يوم الغزو»، في إشارة إلى الأضرار الثقافية والاجتماعية التي لحقت بهم جراء الاستيطان الأوروبي، وقد شهدت المدن الأسترالية احتجاجات ومظاهرات ضخمة لدعم حقوق السكان الأصليين.

وتضمنت التحذيرات الجوية أيضاً ولايات نيو ساوث ويلز، كوينزلاند، تاسمانيا، الإقليم الشمالي، والإقليم الأسترالي، ومن المتوقع أن تبقى هذه التحذيرات سارية حتى يوم الأربعاء.

أصعب موجة حر منذ 20 عاماً

وقال مفوض إدارة الطوارئ في فيكتوريا تيم وييبوش، لقناة ABC: لم نشهد ظروف موجة حر مثل هذه في فيكتوريا منذ نحو 20 عاماً، وكانت آخر مرة في 2009 قبل حرائق الغابات الكبيرة، ونحن نحذر جميع سكان فيكتوريا بأن هذه ظروف جوية شديدة الخطورة.

كما حذرت هيئة الأرصاد الجوية من خطر حرائق شديد في أجزاء من جنوب أستراليا وجنوب غرب فيكتوريا بسبب ارتفاع الحرارة والجفاف المصحوب برياح معتدلة إلى قوية، ويعمل رجال الإطفاء في فيكتوريا على مكافحة حرائق عدة دفعت السلطات إلى إخلاء مناطق وتهديدت ممتلكات السكان.

تأثر المنافسات الرياضية

وتأثرت المنافسات الرياضية أيضاً، إذ شهدت بطولة أستراليا المفتوحة للتنس في ملبورن بارك صعوبات بسبب الحرارة، إذ عانى اللاعب يانك سينر من تقلصات عضلية قبل تعليق المباراة مؤقتاً، فيما تم تحذير نحو 80 ألف متفرج من خطر الشمس الشديدة.

وفي الوقت نفسه، تعرضت أجزاء من غرب أستراليا لعاصفة مدارية قوية تُعرف باسم لوآنا، والتي ألحقت أضراراً بالمنازل ومنتجع شاطئي شهير قبل أن تضعف العاصفة مع تحركها إلى الداخل.

ونصحت هيئة الأرصاد السكان بالبحث عن أماكن تبريد مثل المنازل والمكتبات والمراكز المجتمعية ومراكز التسوق، وإغلاق النوافذ وسحب الستائر للحفاظ على برودة منازلهم.