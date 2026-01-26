The Australian authorities have issued warnings of a severe heatwave affecting most parts of the country, as millions of Australians celebrate Australia Day.

The meteorological agency has predicted that temperatures will exceed the forties Celsius in the states of Victoria and South Australia on Tuesday, while South Australia recorded 48.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the agency, and warnings have been issued regarding the risk of fires across the country.

Severe Weather Cancels Events

The severe weather has led to the cancellation of some scheduled events on Monday, including a parade and festival in Adelaide, with the organizers stating: “Although this is disappointing, the safety and well-being of the community comes first.”

Australia Day

It is worth noting that Australia Day - January 26 - marks the anniversary of the arrival of the First British Fleet in 1788, an event that began the era of colonization. For many Indigenous people, the day represents the anniversary of what they call "Invasion Day," referring to the cultural and social damages inflicted upon them due to European settlement. Australian cities have witnessed massive protests and demonstrations in support of Indigenous rights.

The weather warnings also included the states of New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, the Northern Territory, and the Australian Capital Territory, and these warnings are expected to remain in effect until Wednesday.

The Toughest Heatwave in 20 Years

Tim Wiebusch, the Commissioner of Emergency Management in Victoria, told ABC: “We haven’t seen heatwave conditions like this in Victoria for about 20 years, the last time being in 2009 before the major bushfires. We are warning all residents of Victoria that these are extremely dangerous weather conditions.”

The meteorological agency also warned of a severe fire risk in parts of South Australia and southwestern Victoria due to high temperatures and drought accompanied by moderate to strong winds. Firefighters in Victoria are battling several fires that have prompted authorities to evacuate areas and threaten residents' properties.

Impact on Sports Competitions

Sports competitions have also been affected, as the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park faced difficulties due to the heat, with player Jannik Sinner suffering from muscle cramps before the match was temporarily suspended, while about 80,000 spectators were warned of the severe sun risk.

Meanwhile, parts of Western Australia were hit by a strong tropical storm known as Loana, which caused damage to homes and a popular beach resort before the storm weakened as it moved inland.

The meteorological agency advised residents to seek cooling places such as homes, libraries, community centers, and shopping malls, and to close windows and draw curtains to keep their homes cool.